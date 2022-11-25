Don’t Wait: The 360-Degree Wyze Cam Pan v2 Is 70% Off For Black Friday

There are plenty of security camera deals happening right now for Black Friday, but very few of them can actually see an entire room. That’s exactly what makes the Wyze Cam Pan v2 so special, since it has the ability to pan and tilt to offer 360-degree. Best of all it’s a Black Friday tech deal you can’t miss out on because it’s on sale at a whopping 70% off.

Not only are you getting a formidable indoor security camera, but it’s also one that doesn’t require a subscription because it offers continuous recording with its microSD slot.

$29.98 $100.00 70% off Tap into the live stream to control the camera to pan and tilt, so you can see everything that’s happening in a room.

Why The Wyze Cam Pan v2 Is a Great Deal

Originally $100.00, but now $29.98

Instant savings of $70.02

70% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Wyze Cam Pan v2

As its name implies, we love that the Wyze Cam Pan v2 can articulate in such a way that you’ll be able to see just about everything. Whether it’s somewhere in front of the camera, around its back, or perhaps to its side, the pan and tilt functions of this security camera is invaluable. When you access the live stream, you’ll have the option to move the camera’s view to see what you need to see.

We also love it for the fact that it features motion tracking, so it’ll automatically detect motion and follow it all in real time. It’s handy because with other cameras, once the subject is out of frame, you won’t know what’s going on. With the Wyze Cam Pan v2, however, it’ll continue to follow subjects so that they remain in frame.

For its cost, it gets better because it also packages in Color Night Vision for even more detail with its 1080p video recording. While it still offers a dedicated night vision mode that’s in black and white, the color night vision will kick in when there’s enough ambient light in the scene to show colors. We’ve found it extremely beneficial to discern details you wouldn’t be able to get from standard black and white night vision video.