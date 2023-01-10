First Look: Wyze’s Best Selling Home Security Camera Gains Pan and Tilt Functions for the Outdoors

While plenty of Wyze cameras find themselves among some of the best indoor security cameras you can buy, you’ll be unlikely to find them outdoors, because that’s not always what they’re for. However, the new Wyze Cam Pan v3 aims to change that by taking the familiar and reliable design and making it a bit hardier for the outdoor world.

You’ll be able to grab the Wyze Cam Pan v3 for $33.99 plus shipping, and based on what we know about it, that could well be something you want to do. After all, a lot of us already use Wyze products in our homes anyway, and a name you can trust is a big deal for a lot of people.

What We Love About The Wyze Cam Pan v3

The biggest thing here is that you can put this camera outdoors. That’s because the Wyze Cam Pan v3 has an updated weatherproof design giving it an IP65 Weatherproof rating. It just gives this camera a bit more flexibility, and that’s always a good thing.

On the subject of flexibility, this camera not only has 360-degree pan, but also has 180-degree tilt, so you should be able to see nearly everything you could want no matter where you put it. It also has motion tracking, and will actively follow any motion it detects to make sure you get a good look.

Courtesy of Wyze

The camera also has color night vision, making it great no matter what time of day it is, and can be mounted on an inverted mount as well, which just adds more options when trying to figure out where to put it. Plus, if you want a bit of privacy, it has a privacy mode that has it looking straight down into itself, which should help people who don’t want eyes watching all the time.

Wyze Cam Pan v3 Pricing And Availability

If you’re keen to get your hands on the Wyze Cam Pan v3, and we can’t blame you, then you’ll be glad to know that it launches today, January 10, 2023, and costs $33.99 plus shipping. Just click on the link below and you’ll be whisked away to go and grab one.