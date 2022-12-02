This Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera Deal Gives You 2 for the Price Of 1

Wyze is among the top names in the home security market, and their Wyze Cam V3 ranks among the best in terms of features and capability.

Right now, Home Depot is offering a 50% discount on the Wyze Cam V3 two-pack, a great deal considering the price is even less than that of a single Wyze Cam V3.

There are plenty of reasons to buy a security camera, with the most common being the desire to keep a watchful eye over your home. Luckily, one of the best options out there is also one of the most affordable, providing two great cameras for the price of getting takeout.

John Velasco | SPY

Originally $69.98, but now $34.99

Instant savings of $34.99

50% off its regular price

Available for free pickup at your local Home Depot

What We Love About Wyze Cam V3

Wyze’s mission is simple: make great tech available at prices anyone can afford, and with the Wyze Cam V3, they’ve done just that. The third iteration of Wyze’s flagship product comes jam-packed with useful features. We recently reviewed (and loved) the Wyze Cam V3, and it’s one of the top security cameras we tested in 2022.

John Velasco | SPY

First, let’s talk about night vision. The Wyze Cam V3 is capable of 1080p HD color night vision, so you can get a clear image of whatever this camera sees 24/7.

The Wyze Cam’s night vision goes hand in hand with its versatility; these cameras are IP65-rated for indoor and outdoor use, which basically means that if you’re not setting them up in Antarctica, they will handle the weather just fine.

Other capabilities include two-way audio for quick communication, a mini siren, and state-of-the-art AI detection for things like people, pets, vehicles, or anything else that might show up at your front door.

With many features to boast, and a price tag about ten times less than some comparable cameras, this pair of Wyze Cams has value written all over it. This deal is an excellent option if you’re looking for a capable camera system that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.