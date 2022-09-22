First Look: The New Yale Assure Lock 2 Is a Smarter, Slimmer Lock With Plenty of Features

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

On Thursday, September 22, smart home security company Yale Home revealed the newest smart lock in its lineup, the Yale Assure Lock 2. The new smart lock comes in a few different configurations, including WiFi and Bluetooth models, which are available for sale now starting at $259.99. Yale Home sent SPY the Assure Lock 2 for testing, and our full review will be published soon.

The safety of your home is something that becomes increasingly important the older you get. Maybe you’ve already started to research the best DIY home security kits or the best home security cameras (we certainly have). Whether it’s for yourself, your loved ones, or just for peace of mind, knowing that your home is locked up tight is something that’ll help you sleep well and adventure out with a calm mind. The Yale Assure Lock 2 is a smart lock that’s designed to make sure you know for sure everything’s locked up, and it’s got some great features.

Smart locks can sometimes take a bit of setup to get going, but one of the most important aspects of the Yale Assure Lock 2 is that there’s very little fuss when getting it out of the box and onto your door, and the features could land it on our list of the best smart locks or even the best smart home gadgets once we’ve finished testing it.

In the meantime, you can read everything we know about the Yale Assure Lock 2 below.

Courtesy of Yale

Why We’re Excited About The Yale Assure Lock 2

Smart locks are generally at their best when they offer things outside of the norm. Everyone expects auto-unlock, multiple unlock methods, and often an app to control things with, but the Yale Assure Lock 2 stands out with a few cool features, with our favorite simply being the variety of versions you can buy.

Courtesy of Yale

The ability to specifically pick out the kind of smart lock your want from amongst the four on offer is something that’s hard to beat. Not everyone wants a touch screen or a key-free lock, and being able to pick the one that suits your needs is ideal. Alongside this, you can sync this lock with an Apple Watch, it automatically locks when you leave (if you want it to), and it has a battery backup to ensure there are no power issues.

It’s not only easy to install but also fairly universal. It means that you’re far less likely to get home and have to spend the next day figuring out how to fit your new lock, or whether it’ll work with your doorway in the first place.

Courtesy of Yale

Along with that, the Yale Access app offers a lot of information for the security-conscious. Not only are you able to unlock or lock the door from afar, but you can actually see access history, receive real-time notifications when someone unlocks the door, and also manage access codes and the like.

All-in-all, the Yale Assure Lock 2 is designed to make sure it’s as simple as it can be for you, and it’s a great choice for homes where people are coming and going constantly like those with kids, or lots of roommates.

Yale Assure Lock 2 Pricing And Availability

As there are multiple versions of the Yale Assure Lock 2, there are also multiple price points too. The cheapest of the bunch is the standard Yale Assure Lock 2 with a Key-Free Keypad, which will set you back $159.99. The most expensive of the bunch is the Yale Assure Lock 2 with Wi-Fi with a Touchscreen which is $260. Rather than going through every iteration, here’s a breakdown of all of them, along with the iterations that are exclusive to specific places:

Yale Assure Lock 2 (Bluetooth & Apple HomeKit Only) Touchscreen: $179.99 (available exclusively at Lowe’s) Key-Free Touchscreen: $179.99 Keypad: $159.99 (available exclusively at The Home Depot) Key-Free Keypad: $159.99

Yale Assure Lock 2 with Wi-Fi Touchscreen: $259.99 (available exclusively at The Home Depot) Key-Free Touchscreen: $259.99 Keypad: $239.99 Key-Free Keypad: $239.99

Yale Assure Lock 2 with Z-Wave (coming soon) Touchscreen: $209.99 Key-Free Touchscreen: $209.99 Keypad: $189.99 Key-Free Keypad: $189.99



As you can see, there are lots of options for different price ranges here, so just pick the one that suits your budget and your needs best. If you’ve read all of this and you’re not certain what the difference is between Smart Locks and Electric locks, then don’t worry we’ve got you covered.

As of now, you can buy the Yale Assure Lock 2 at the Yale Home store. We expect it to be available at other retailers such as Amazon, Lowes and The Home Depot in the weeks ahead.