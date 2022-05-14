Yeedi’s New Vac 2 Robot Vacuum/Mop Hybrids Are Affordable Despite Their High-End Features

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Today, Yeedi announced the new Vac 2 series with a two-in-one robot vacuum and mop. The Yeedi Vac 2 brings with it a lot of innovation and advancement to make it a solid option for a mid-range robot vacuum with some features only seen in higher-priced options. Given how the most notable combination robot vacuums and moppers fetch over $500, Yeedi’s option won’t put as much of a dent in your pockets.

What We Love About the Yeedi Vac 2 Series

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro has a lot of suction power; 3000Pa, to be exact. This gives it slightly more suction power than even the Roomba s9+. Combine that power with the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro’s 5200mAh battery, and you’ve got a device that will effectively clean your floor for anywhere from two to three hours.

That’s not the only strength the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro has, though. It uses an oscillating mopping system that scrubs back and forth with 480 rotations per minute. That’s about five times faster than you could manage by hand, which means stains are easily removed.

Unlike previous models, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro isn’t likely to get stuck anywhere. It uses 3D structured light technology to plot its course through the room, so it can “see” when an object or obstacle is in its way and go around it. While it’s always a good idea to pick up clutter on the floor before running your robot vac, this feature means it’s not always a necessity.

Finally, the Yeedi Vac 2 and Vac 2 Pro are compatible with the Yeedi Self-Empty Station. It’s sold separately, but is an easy way to get rid of dirt in the vacuum itself.

The Yeedi Vac 2 is the more affordable, but slightly weaker cousin to the Vac 2 Pro. It has the same features, but only a 2600mAh battery.

Yeedi Vac 2 Series Pricing and Availability

Both the Yeedi Vac 2 and the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro are available today for $350 and $450, respectively. You can find these devices on Amazon, Walmart and through the official Yeedi store. For a limited time, there’s a $50 off coupon you can use with the Yeedi Vac 2, while the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro has a generous $90 off coupon. The extra savings make them even more special.

