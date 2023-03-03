Prepare For Sunny Weather With These Bose Smart Sunglasses With 50% Off

Good news for those hoping to grab a pair of the best Bluetooth sunglasses, because three different styles of Bose Frames are on sale today with 50% off. Each pair has it’s own appeal, but you’ll find one style you love no matter your preferences.

All three pairs share the same incredible features. You’ll be able to listen to music and podcasts easily thanks to the open-ear technology, which means there’s no worrying about earbuds falling out. The polarized lenses will help make sure you can see everything and protect your eyes from the harmful side of the sun.

Plus, they’re built to last, and have scratch-resistant lenses too. It just means they’re a good investment in the long term, not just a fad. If you like the idea of these but you’d rather stuff even more features into your smart sunglasses, then you should probably have a look at these smart glasses from Solos.

$124.50 $249.00 50% off This is our favorite of the three styles. The more curved framing is a little more traditional, and is likely to fit the face shapes of those with sharper features.

$249.00 The more squared edges on the Tenor style will be comfortable for those who prefer a more modern style to their accessories.