35 surprisingly cool products on amazon that caught our eye

Browsing on Amazon can feel pretty overwhelming. There are seemingly endless products to sort through, and there’s almost no way of knowing whether or not the items are worth buying. And sometimes, it feels like all the best items are hidden somewhere that is not obvious. This list aims to uncover all those products that don’t appear on every “best of” list, the ones that require some serious digging to get to them. Some might be surprising, but all of them are undeniably cool.

Keep Hands Free With This Shopping Cart Cup Holder Nothing makes shopping more enjoyable than a great cup of coffee to keep the energy up. This handy Shopping Cart Cup Holder clips right onto the side of a shopping cart to give the user a totally hands-free shopping experience. Find it on Amazon

Give Home Lighting a Modern Twist This Brightech Nova Modern Floor Lamp is a unique lighting option that almost doubles as artwork. It reduces the need for extra decor when the lighting is this cool. Find it on Amazon

These Knives Are a Work of Art Each knife in this Chef’s Vision Masterpiece Kitchen Knife Set has a classic piece of artwork on the blade. But don’t worry; the stylish knives are still sharp and suitable for all food prep. Find it on Amazon

The Dino Dunker Is an Oreo’s Best Friend Oreos must be enjoyed with milk. There is no better combo. This handy Dino Dunker is the perfect Oreo dunking tool for late-night snacking. Find it on Amazon

This Friendly Flower Vase Adds Life to a Mantle Flowers are a fantastic way to add life to a room. And this Friendly Flower Vase is a unique way to display them. The vase is so cool that it can even be used as decor without any flowers. Find it on Amazon

Movie Night Just Got Better This DASH Hot Air Popcorn Maker is a super easy way to get freshly popped popcorn in the home. It has a space on top that heats the butter up while the popcorn pops. Just add salt, and it’s the perfect movie night treat. Find it on Amazon

This Can Opener Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously Some of the best gems on Amazon are just unique versions of regular, everyday products. A great example is the OTOTO Can Do Manual Can Opener. It just gives the dull, old tool a fun twist. Find it on Amazon

Let the Family Dog Take a Peek This awesome EXPAWLORER Dog Fence Window gives the family dog a peek into the outside world by adding a small window into the fence. It can be installed at the perfect height for the dog to stick its head into. Find it on Amazon

This Wireless Car Charger Makes it Easy to Use Maps Let’s be honest; most of us use our phone maps to get everywhere we need. This Wireless Car Charger makes it possible to look at the phone map without looking down and charge a phone simultaneously. Find it on Amazon

This New York Jigsaw Puzzle Is Made to Be Framed Instead of just taking apart this New York Jigsaw Puzzle when it’s done, the puzzle can easily be framed and hung up in the home as decor. That way, all that work doesn’t just go to waste. Find it on Amazon

Spread Better With This Butter Knife This Butter Knife is designed to make firm butter soft and spreadable in seconds. No more tearing up the toast or waiting for the butter to heat up. Find it on Amazon

Get a More Sleek Alarm Clock This Loftie Alarm Clock has a unique, modern look that adds rather than detracts from the home decor. The alarm clock also has white noise features to help the user sleep peacefully. Find it on Amazon

Stay Dry in the Rain With This Waterproof Dog Raincoat Many dogs hate walking in the rain, not to mention the pungent smell of wet dog fur after they get wet. This Waterproof Dog Raincoat helps with both issues by keeping the dog dry when walking in the rain. Find it on Amazon

Get Creative With the House Lighting This Humanoid Wall Light is a unique accent piece that makes a statement. This is a fantastic piece to put in the bedroom or hallway. Find it on Amazon

Keep Hands Clean With the Burger Buddy The Burger Buddy is the ultimate BBQ helper. It ensures that hands stay mess-free no matter how much sauce is put on the burger. The silicone holders are also super easy to clean up. Find it on Amazon

Light the Way With This Motion Activated Bed Light There’s no worse feeling than peeing in the dark in the middle of the night. But with this Motion Activated Bed Light, the way is lit up in a way that won’t disturb other bed sleepers. Find it on Amazon

This Mushroom Mug Is a Unique Way to Drink the Morning Joe This awesome Mushroom Mug With Lid is excellent for keeping the coffee warm for longer in the morning. And it looks fabulous doing it! No rule says coffee mugs have to be simple and boring. Find it on Amazon

This Ramen Sponge Is Fun & Functional Just because a boring, old sponge does exist doesn’t mean it’s not better to clean with this Ramen Sponge. It looks freakishly like uncooked ramen noodles. Find it on Amazon

Up the Decor With This Bath Rug Mat Take the bathroom to the next level with this Bath Rug Mat shaped like a fried egg. This is a great way to add a bit more fun to the home decor stylings. Find it on Amazon

Drink Your Morning Tea With This Squirrel Tea Strainer This Squirrel Tea Strainer is the perfect way to enjoy loose-leaf tea. The squirrel conveniently sits on the glass side for easy picking up when the tea is done soaking. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Bluetooth Keyboard Has a Great Aesthetic Working on the go can be a pain, but this Portable Bluetooth Keyboard makes it a little bit easier. It connects easily to tablets and smartphones, so there is no need to lug around an entire computer. Find it on Amazon

This Pencil Holder Is a Little Morbid This Dead Fred Pen Holder is a quirky place to store a pen. This is such an exciting desk accessory that will spark conversation amongst coworkers. Find it on Amazon

Fall Asleep Listening to a Podcast With Sleep Headphones These Sleep Headphones are designed to be comfortable to wear while sleeping or falling asleep. The eye sockets are even contoured for no pressure on the eye sockets while sleeping. These are also great for long plane rides as well. Find it on Amazon

This Puzzle Toy Will Keep the Pets Occupied It can be hard to keep a hyperactive pet occupied, but this Puzzle Toy manages to do just that. This puzzle is suitable for dogs and cats so all owners can use this item. Find it on Amazon

Every Parent Needs a Good Diaper Backpack Babies need a lot of stuff to go out into the world. It can be hard to be a new parent on the go. This handy and stylish Diaper Backpack is big enough to easily hold it with lots of compartments specifically designed to accommodate baby products. Find it on Amazon

This Vinyl Record Storage Holder Is a Great Home Decor Addition Records have made a serious comeback and need a place to rest between plays. This Vinyl Record Storage Holder is a great option that makes it easy to look through all the different records to find the perfect one. Find it on Amazon

No More Stinky Fridge This Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer is a creative little item that combats odors in the fridge. And the penguin looks perfectly at home in the chilly refrigerator. Find it on Amazon

These Drink Pouches Are Perfect For Summer Parties These Drink Pouches are a unique way to serve drinks to guests at a summer BBQ party. Each pouch can have a custom drink for guests to carry around with little risk of spillage. Find it on Amazon

This Wall Mounted Mirror Brings a Cool Aesthetic Improve the home decor substantially with this Wall Mounted Mirror. It has all the cool factor of the 70s vibe but with a modern touch. This one even comes with LED lights. Find it on Amazon