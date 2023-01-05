37 Kitchen Gadgets That’ll Make Eating Healthy Way Easier

Let us guess: like us, you’ve got eating healthy as one of your New Year’s resolutions. It’s great that you’ve decided to prioritize your health and wellness in the new year. While it can be challenging to make changes to your diet, it’s important to remember that every small step you take towards a healthier lifestyle can greatly impact your overall well-being. One of the keys to success in eating healthy is to be prepared. Having the right tools and resources at your disposal can make all the difference in helping you stay on track and reach your goals. That’s why we’ve gathered a selection of helpful resources to assist you on your healthy-eating journey. From meal planners to veggie pasta makers, these tools will help you make healthy eating a breeze. So let’s get started! With determination and the right resources, you can easily make healthy eating a sustainable and enjoyable part of your daily routine. Good luck on your journey toward a healthier you!

We totally get it if salads aren't your thing, but a little addition of a delicious dressing using this OXO shaker may change your mind. Making the dressing is easy, as you don't even have any other kitchen tools and you can use it for storage so your newly mixed-up dressing is ready to add flavor to your next meal. And, of course, if you're making your own dressings, they're going to be healthier than store-bought ones.

Cut down significantly on your oil intake using the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, which results in delicious food with up to 90% less fat than traditional frying methods. And that's not all – it even has fat-removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. It has a three-pound capacity, is easy to use with five programmable cooking options available, and is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

The Fullstar chopper is one of those tools you'll repeatedly use after trying it since it's the most convenient helping hand for food prep – especially salads. If you take ages at the chopping board, let the blade inserts chop the veg for you. It does all the hard work and saves you plenty of time and effort, so you won't have an excuse for skipping the salad. Plus, with seven inserts in total, it's a very versatile tool, as it can also slice eggs, juice citrus fruits, and more.

Just because you're trying to eat healthier doesn't mean you can't have popcorn on movie night – not if it's made in this Salbree bowl. Firstly, it makes popcorn in just four minutes in the microwave, so it's much more convenient since you don't need a stove and pan. Secondly, it pops every kernel without oil or butter, so you can enjoy a delicious snack without feeling guilty.

Get your daily source of protein from eggs with the DASH egg cooker that can make your eggs hard boiled, scrambled, poached, and even into omelets. It has a six-egg capacity, and all you need to do is press the button so your breakfast can be sorted effortlessly and quickly to make your morning easier.

Perfect for food storage and traveling, these ZIP STANDING bags can help you store your meals or snacks to go. They come in different sizes and capacities for different types of food, and their zip is super convenient as it means there's no need for a loose lid. Plus, they're reusable and are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe.

If measuring every meal is too much of a hassle, try these SmartYOU Products containers that let you prepare healthy, well-proportioned meals without the need to measure. You get 14 color-coded containers for different portions from your veggies to your fats, and they're also labeled to make it easier. A complete guide, a 21-day fix recipe ebook, and an interactive PDF planner are also included to give you an extra helping hand.

Having a clear structure can make achieving your healthy-eating goals easier, so make clear meal plans with the Clever Fox planner. It has a weekly spread that you can use to plan the meals you'll have during the week and shopping lists that ensure you have all the ingredients you need. You can also track healthy habits like exercise and water intake and your priorities for the week. And, of course, you can set your goals and track your progress, so it's a handy tool to guide you and keep you in check.

Not only are these five Wildone mixing bowls great for a number of different food prep jobs, but they also come with lids for airtight storage that'll keep food fresh. They also conveniently stack together making the lids more efficient than foil or plastic film. Plus, they even come with three grater attachments that can be used for cheese or veg without messing over the counter. And best of all, they even have quarts and liters engraved inside the bow so you can easily measure ingredients.

If you're looking for a visual aid, this La Boos plate is divided into four sections that follow the USDA dietary guidelines for a healthy and balanced meal. It ensures you get the right amount of nutrition per meal, so you can make it a habit of serving yourself the proper proportions. And it doesn't hurt that it's made of elegant and sturdy natural bamboo.

If you love your avocados, adding them to any meal just got easier with the OXO slicer, specially designed to make quick work of avocado-related food prep. It's designed to quickly split, slice, and pit avocados in seconds without any risk of cutting your hand.

If you're in a hurry, you can still make steamed veggies with this Progressive International steamer designed for microwave use. It's fast and efficient and works on fresh and frozen vegetables, so you can fix a quick dose of veggies in just minutes.

If you're sad about cutting down on pasta, this Spiralizer gadget will come to the rescue. You can still enjoy your favorite type of food, but with a healthy touch – your pasta will be made of nutritious veg. From zucchini to carrots and more, choose your favorite veg and one of the five blades available, and you can enjoy a fun and healthy pasta dish without all those pesky carbs.

You can quickly garnish any meal without breaking out the knife and chopping board if you use these Jenaluca herb scissors. They're more convenient and work faster, as the five blades work more efficiently in less time.

Pack your food full of flavor using this five-gallon Xsourcer liner bags that are perfect for marinating overnight. Because you can make a home-cooked meal that's just as tasty – if not more – than it would be if you went takeout or to a restaurant.

We've established that an air fryer can be of huge help, but what makes it even more helpful are these best-selling Momo & Nashi cheat sheets that tell you the temperature and cooking time you need to set for different types of food ranging all the way from frozen foods to poultry and even desserts. You'll work so much better with your air fryer, and there'll be no need for you to google hard-to-understand air frying guides.

One of the healthiest cooking methods, steaming, ensures you enjoy your food without additional fats or calories that'll set your progress back. This Bella steamer has a two-tier design that means you can prepare your whole meal at once, as you can cook veg and protein simultaneously. Convenient and healthy, it's a great way to work towards a new year's goal of eating healthier.

You can make the most delicious and aesthetically pleasing desserts and fruit salads with the Suuker melon baller, which scoops out perfectly round fruit balls. And it doesn't end there, as it's also a carver knife and fruit scooper that digs our flesh and seeds of the fruit, so you can even make some incredible fruit bowls.

You can slice an apple in seconds with this Newness slicer that's sturdy enough for heavy-duty jobs. It cores and cuts apples in uniform pieces, so you can enjoy a snack or make a fruit salad.

No one enjoys a soggy salad, so keep it crisp with the Farberware spinner that gets your greens rinsed and dry with just a few pumps of your hands, so your salad is ready to serve in a pinch. The basket can also be used as a colander, and the clear plastic bowl can be used as a serving bowl – it's a triple threat.

Perfect for serving salads, smoothies, overnight oats, and more, these handcrafted FAHIKO SUPERMOMS bowls let you enjoy your healthy meals while feeling like a famous influencer. This leads us to our next point: they're perfect for documenting your healthy meals on Instagram. The matching spoons are a lovely addition, and apart from being aesthetically pleasing, these bowls are a great sustainable alternative to plastic.

Essential for making your own homemade sauces and dips, this Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini-Prep Plus food processor grinds up your ingredients with just the touch of a button. Plus, it can help you cut your veg into the smallest pieces if the recipe calls for it, so that it can be a huge time saver in the kitchen.

Don't be lazy; opt for unhealthy snacks simply because they're already prepped. These Ralleyfun knives are made of plastic that effortlessly peels your fruit for you to enjoy, and so that you don't have to soil your hands and fingers or walk around smelling like orange all day. Plus, the sensation of having fruit peel under your nails isn't pleasant, so you can also say goodbye to that.

If you don't have much time for daily shopping, you can freeze your meats and quickly defrost them on this BLAZIN' THAW tray. It extracts the cold from food and onto the aluminum plate while preserving the food's nutrients and taste. It'll make your cooking routine and little more manageable and save you plenty of time.

Enjoy fresh juice with the best-selling Hamilton Beach juicer. It has an extra wide chute to fit fruit and vegetables while still whole, cutting down the precutting time for a more efficient job. It's a great way to get some extra nutrients while enjoying a refreshing glass of homemade – and healthy – juice.

An essential aspect of your health journey is ensuring you regularly drink during the day. With time markers that remind you how much water you need to drink in a day, it's safe to say this Hydr-8 bottle will keep you hydra-8-ed. And if you love a cool drink, this bottle is even insulted to keep your water cold all day. When trying to establish a new health routine, it's the little things that make a difference.

Just because you're trying to eat healthier doesn't mean you can't enjoy dessert – at least not one from this Yonananas 988BK Deluxe, which makes a delicious sorbet/ice cream dessert entirely from frozen fruit. Treat your sweet tooth to this healthy delicacy free of fats, sugars, and preservatives to reward yourself whenever you're doing well in your healthy eating journey. We're sure it'll keep you both happy and motivated.

You can make the most delicious egg bites with this DASH machine that makes nine servings in just ten minutes. It's so easy to use, and the non-stick silicone cups mean no need for oil, making you a healthier meal. And that's not all – it can also be used to make protein pancakes, grilled sandwiches, and much more.

Don't let your busy lifestyle derail you from a healthy lunch, so prepare it all beforehand and take it on the go with these Freshware containers that have three compartments and tight-seal lids to keep your food healthily portioned and fresh. Unlike glass containers, these are lightweight and not prone to breakage, as they're made of high-quality plastic that doesn't warp or stain. Plus, they're reusable, can be easily cleaned on the top shelf of the dishwasher, and are even microwave, fridge, and freezer safe.

A light mist of olive oil is more than enough, so use this PUZMUG bottle to dispense just the right amount. Prevent excess fat and calories from worming their way into your meal with this bottle that gives an even coat of oil – you'll be surprised at how much of a difference in your oil consumption it can make. A little goes a long way and it even comes with a funnel to fill it up.

If you love your sweets and junk food, this Kitchen Safe container may be just what you need to help you resist the temptation. You can put your fatty and sugary treats inside and set a lock with a timer for up to ten days to build better eating habits. You can treat yourself at the end of the week for a job well done, and it can even motivate you to eat healthily. And don't worry – there's no way to open the box before the time is up.

Keep track of our portion intake with this best-selling Etekcity scale. With five different units of measurement and simple touch features, this scale will be your guide through your healthy-eating journey. It's perfect if you're also hoping to see some weight loss results, as it gives you precise measurements to stay on track with a particular diet.

Everything tastes better with adding garlic, so get an OXO garlic press to give yourself a tasty garlic paste in seconds. It has a large chamber and a hole pattern that maximizes the amount of garlic pressed out, and it even has a built-in cleaner that pushes out the garlic peels so you don't have to dig around for them and make your fingers smelly.

Heating up a hot cup of vegetable soup on the go is easy with this Nomeca food jar, which has a 16-ounce capacity and can keep food warm for up to 12 hours. It's completely leakproof and has a folding spoon on the lid for convenience.

The Hamilton Beach Power Elite blender has 12 functions, making it versatile and useful for many jobs, from making protein shakes to purees and sauces. It's even powerful enough to crush ice, and we love the convenient pour spout that makes serving mess-free.

Food prep will go down easier and faster with sharp knives to help you out, which is why we're recommending the Astercook set that includes 14 knives, kitchen shears, and a hardwood knife block. Not only do you get a wide variety of knives for your needs, but the knife block even has a built-in sharper that'll keep them in top shape.