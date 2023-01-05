38 Cheap And Easy-To-Justify Buys For People Who Need To Always Have A Package On Its Way

Amazon is addicting; we get it. There’s just an endless supply of things we could use! Here at SPY, we understand the struggle – not of buying something, of course, but of explaining our buys to those who ask for our ‘justification.’ That’s why we’ve made you this list. It’s filled with products you can send straight to your door, and we’ve included the reasoning to go along with it.

For example, do you have a microwave? You need this cute little Angry Mama gadget to help you clean it. Oh, is avocado on toast your favorite in the mornings? We love it too. You must get one of these avocado-cutting tools to stop you from slicing your hand off ever again.

There are a ton of incredible inventions out there that are dying to be noticed, and we’ve found you the best and most affordable ones. Everything on this list has thousands of ratings and an overall rating of above four stars. Because what’s the use of finding something cool that’s too expensive or hated by everyone who’s bought one? Not much, if you ask us. So go ahead and use that Christmas money that’s burning a hole in your pocket. These items are absolutely worth it.

The Original Wine Condoms COURTESY OF AMAZON These wine condoms are sure to get a laugh, but that’s not their only use! They actually create an air-tight seal around your wine that’s better than traditional stoppers and way better than reusing your cork! Because they don’t add height to the bottle, it’s easier to store your wine back in the fridge or cabinet. Find it on Amazon

Silicone Multi-Function Hook COURTESY OF AMAZON The legs on this multifunction hook wrap around and hold things into place. The strong adhesive stick onto any flat surface, including the shower wall, meaning it can be used for anything from razors to toothbrushes, all the way to jewelry and phone cords. A pack of four is less than $10 dollars right now, so you should put two in your cart. Find it on Amazon

Couch Cup Holder COURTESY OF AMAZON In pure post-holiday fashion, let’s enjoy being a couch potato for a little longer. These cup holders fold over any couch or chair arm over six inches wide. Its weight will keep everything in place, including drinks, snacks, and remote controls. And at this price, you might as well buy two! Find it on Amazon

Nightlight with Light Sensors COURTESY OF AMAZON These nightlights have a built-in light sensor that automatically turns them on at dusk and off at dawn. The plug is designed to leave room for other appliances to be plugged in, and the glow is dim enough to guide you without needing to turn on the lights. Find it on Amazon

Pet Feeding Reminder Tool COURTESY OF AMAZON We’re sure your puppy loves being given dinner twice but your wallet? Not so much. This pet feeding reminder tool is a great way for everyone to keep up with feeding schedules. It’s the simplest of designs and is made to save you a ton of time and money. Find it on Amazon

Cleaning Gel COURTESY OF AMAZON This cleaning gel is perfect for those small spaces that seem almost impossible to spring clean. It’s essentially a sticky glob of slime that stays put together when shoved into small spaces. It’ll pull out the gunk between your keyboard keys and the crumbs stuck in your gear shifter. Find it on Amazon

Insulated Cooler Bag COURTESY OF AMAZON Carhartt’s a well-known brand, so when they made an affordable lunch cooler that’s large enough for a six-pack we had to get our hands on one. Both compartments are insulated and roomy, making them perfect for separating drinks and snacks. Find it on Amazon

Jar Opener COURTESY OF AMAZON We’re confident that this is one that you’ll be thankful for over and over again. The EZ Off Jar Opener can be installed under your cabinet in minutes and is excellent for weak arms or impossibly-tight lids. Just insert any twist-off lid into its grooves and twist. You’ll be shocked at how easily it opens. Find it on Amazon

Saucemoto Dip Clip COURTESY OF AMAZON We all eat on the road, so we all need the Saucemoto Dip Clip. It’s a dipping sauce holder that clips right onto your car’s air vent. It comes in two different sizes for all your favorite dips and even includes a reusable tray in the package so you can squeeze sauce packets into it, of course! Find it on Amazon

Reusable Ice Cubes COURTESY OF AMAZON Finally, we can get rid of our ice trays! These reusable ice cubes freeze like real ice and cool your drinks without watering anything down. They come in a resealable bag for easy storage and can be thrown in the dishwasher to clean. These are especially ideal for cocktail lovers. Find it on Amazon

Neck & Shoulder Relaxer COURTESY OF AMAZON We love when reviewers are specific about how a product makes them feel. Check out this 5-star rating for the neck relaxer above: “As soon as I got it, I laid on it for 10 mins (like the instructions say) and boy, did I feel the difference right away! …When I turned to the right, my neck didn’t hurt as much…Here I am, day 2, using this neck foam, and I feel great. I can turn my neck with very little discomfort, and about 80% of the pain is gone. I’m sure with continued use. It’ll only get better and better. Glad I bought it and will recommend it to anyone suffering from neck pain.” Find it on Amazon

Handheld Milk Frother COURTESY OF AMAZON Ready to froth up milk and creamer for your coffee or mix your morning greens? This milk frother already has positive reviews in the thousands. The question is, are you ready to join them? It comes with a stand for storage on your kitchen counter and has a bunch of different color variations. You’ll wish you’d have been one of the 83,000 that bought it sooner. Find it on Amazon

Tile Mate COURTESY OF AMAZON This is like an AirTag, just way more affordable. Just clip your Tile device onto whatever you want to keep up with and when it’s in range you can have your phone ring it and help you locate your lost item. When it’s out of range, the Tile app can tell you the Tile’s last known location to lead you in the right direction. Find it on Amazon

iWALK Small Portable Chargers COURTESY OF AMAZON This is the most recent edition of this top-selling portable charger; with the main upgrade being the included lightning charger cable that will allow you to charge your phone with even the thickest of cases. It’s as small as a lipstick, and the smooth finish feels great in your pocket. Find it on Amazon

Bluetooth Headband COURTESY OF AMAZON Whether you love running outside in the cold or want to listen to your podcasts until you fall asleep you need this Bluetooth headband. The silky fabric won’t feel tight on your head, and the built-in speaker system isn’t bulky like its competitors. Best of all, a two-hour charge will give you ten hours of battery life. Totally justifiable! Find it on Amazon

Reusable Pizza Storage Container COURTESY OF AMAZON We usually have to choose between two unfavorable options when storing leftover pizza. Either make space for the giant box it came in or keep your slices on top of each other and ruin the toppings. The PIZZA PACK understood both options’ awfulness and gave us the solution. This microwavable container can hold up to five slices at once. But don’t worry. They included divider trays that will keep all of your toppings safe! Find it on Amazon

Coffee Mug Warmer COURTESY OF AMAZON Cold coffee is wasted coffee, right? See, super easy to justify. This coffee mug warmer can be taken with you anywhere and heats up in minutes. The glass top keeps your cup hot and has plenty of other nifty features like a gravity induction switch that will turn off the warmer when you pick up your cup. Find it on Amazon

Shirt Folding Board COURTESY OF AMAZON Everyone does laundry, so everyone understands how time-consuming folding shirts can get. This folding board creates stackable folds that look great and store better than folding them yourself. They press, fold, and save you space. Find it on Amazon

Toothbrush Holder COURTESY OF AMAZON This toothbrush holder is so much more than that. It can hold up to six toothbrushes, dispenses your paste for you, has a tray to hold things like brushes and razors upright, can act as a shelf, and has a drawer for more personal storage! Oh, and we’re still going: there are even two cups that are magnetically held right under the bottom. You need this for your bathroom; we’re sure of it. Find it on Amazon

Desktop Vacuum Cleaner COURTESY OF AMAZON When you get crumbs on your desk and you’re deep into your work, you’re going to be glad you found this mini vacuum cleaner. One charge gives you over six hours of cleaning time, and the light suction is perfect for little messes. No more annoying trips to the trash can with crumbs in your hand! Find it on Amazon

Reusable K Cups COURTESY OF AMAZON Since the holidays have just passed, we’re always looking for a great way to save some money. These reusable K Cups fit in all traditional Keurigs and were made so that you don’t have to continue to buy one-use cups. When you’re done using one, rinse it out with soap and water, and it’s as good as new. Find it on Amazon

Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler COURTESY OF AMAZON You’ve probably had your tumbler since it went viral, so it’s about time to find a top-rated replacement, right? We knew you’d agree. These modern tumblers are double-wall insulated like the best, so your drink will stay at its temperature for hours. What sets these apart, though, is their slim design that easily fits in your hand and cup holders. Find it on Amazon

Silicone Air Fryer Liner COURTESY OF AMAZON Odds are you have an Air Fryer, but did you know that you don’t have to soak, rinse, and wash it after every use? These Air Fryer liners are safe to put inside and can be taken out and washed instead. Thinking they’ll defeat the purpose of the fryer? Think again. The ridged design of the liner still allows for air to surround your food to fry completely! Find it on Amazon

Compost Bin COURTESY OF AMAZON Food waste should never actually be wasted. It’s compostable! This compost bin will keep all awful smells inside the container and can be placed on your countertop or hung by the included adhesive hooks. The lid can open in two different ways depending on your angle, and the pack even has some trash bags included. Find it on Amazon

Garlic Crusher COURTESY OF AMAZON Garlic is a kitchen staple that we can all agree on but cutting it up will quickly lead to stinky and sticky fingers – no thank you. Gracula can press, crush, and mince multiple cloves of garlic at a time in just a simple twist. Still not justifiable? Don’t worry; it works with ginger, nuts, chilis, and herbs too. Find it on Amazon

Christmas Tree Storage Bag COURTESY OF AMAZON We know there are plenty of tree bags out there, but there’s a good reason why this one is the #1 Best Seller and the top on our list. It fits up to 9-foot-tall trees, won’t tear when sliding into the attic and has reinforced handles for easy transport. Not to mention it’s completely waterproof and keeps dust and dust mites at bay. If you have a reusable Christmas tree you tote to and from the attic or basement every year, this is worth the investment. Find it on Amazon

Vacuum Storage Bags COURTESY OF AMAZON Spring cleaning is right around the corner, and soon enough, you’ll be packing up all your thick comforters and blankets. Each of these space-saving bags is easy to pack and comes with a clip that helps you close the double seal. Once it’s full, you can use a vacuum or the included pump to pull all the inside air. They’re not lying when they say it will give you 80% more storage space! Find it on Amazon

Bag Sealer COURTESY OF AMAZON Bag clips have officially been overthrown. These GRIPSTIC Bag Sealers are so ingeniously designed that it almost seems impossible that they work. It’s literally as easy as sliding them over your bag. They create an airtight seal that’s fit for pantries, fridges, and even freezers. Find it on Amazon

Mighty Acne Patches COURTESY OF AMAZON These acne patches have absolutely blown up on social media, so we thought we’d let you in the loop. When you have a pimple or can feel one coming on, pop one of these stickers onto it, and by morning all the gunk will be pulled out of your skin. No, really, they work. Just ask one of their 84,000 5-star reviewers. Find it on Amazon

3-in-1 Avocado Slicer COURTESY OF AMAZON This clever tool is a must-have for Avocado lovers – it has a section for every step! You can slit, pit, slice, and scoop your avocado with one tool. It’s slowly overtaking Amazon’s kitchen section; if we’re being honest, it should already be in yours. Find it on Amazon

Mason Jar Measuring Cup Set COURTESY OF AMAZON Who knew measuring cups could be this cute? This mason jar set will add to your decor while doubling as measuring cups whenever you need them. It includes all the necessary sizing for baking and definitely falls into the Farmhouse chic design trending right now. Find it on Amazon

Microwave Cleaner COURTESY OF AMAZON Cleaning your microwave and keeping your fridge fresh just got much easier. Angry Mom is a play on being a steaming hot head (get it?). All you have to do is fill her with water and vinegar and turn on the microwave. She’ll get hot headed and loosen up all that stuck-on grime. To make things better, they’ve included a cool mom, too! She’s a deodorizer that will slowly release into your fridge and keep it fresh. Find it on Amazon

Drinking Glasses COURTESY OF AMAZON When was the last time you bought new glassware? Exactly! See, just like that, and we’ve justified it for you. These drinking glasses fit into the slim, modern design that we all love. They have lids to help with spills and come with reusable straws. They can withstand hot temperatures too, which is great because they make coffee look amazing! Find it on Amazon

Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp COURTESY OF AMAZON There are a ton of benefits to having a salt lamp around, so all you have to do is pick one, and it’s immediately justified. This one is a whopping 5-7 pounds depending on its natural shape and it has a dimmer switch to lower the glow late at night. They purify the air, boost your mood, and can even help you sleep. Find it on Amazon

Nessie Ladle Spoon COURTESY OF AMAZON This ladle spoon can stand on any flat surface, making it the perfect companion for serving dishes. Another cool thing about it – the heat-resistant outer layer allows Nessie to sit upright in the pot as it cooks! This cute Nessie ladle is adorable but don’t let the cuteness fool you: it’s convenient to have around. Find it on Amazon

Magic Mushroom COURTESY OF AMAZON Funnels take up way too much space in our drawers. So what if we told you you could have one displayed on your countertop and no one would even notice? This adorable Magic Mushroom is a wide-mouthed, small funnel perfect for slim bottlenecks. It is an excellent addition to your trendy decor at first but when flipped up, it’s also a handy kitchen tool. Find it on Amazon

Reusable Food Storage Bags COURTESY OF AMAZON Reducing our carbon footprint is a great reason to buy something. These reusable food storage bags come in all the sizes we’re used to having at home, but they’re made with reusable material instead of plastic. No, seriously, they’re precisely the same, just way easier to clean and reuse. We’ve already added them to our cart. Find it on Amazon