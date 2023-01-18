41 home products every apartment dweller should have

Welcome to the world of small-space living! If you’re an apartment dweller, you know that sometimes it can feel like you’re constantly trying to balance the desire for a beautiful and tidy home with the reality of a small space that feels cluttered and cramped. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve compiled a list of 41 products that are not only great for organization but also for maximizing the use of your limited space while still maintaining a sense of style and aesthetics. With these products in your life, you’ll be able to turn your apartment into a space you truly love and are proud of. So let’s get started on turning your small space into a beautiful and functional home!

Foldable Dining Table COURTESY OF AMAZON The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. And when not in use, it can be easily folded down to save space. It includes a two-tier shelf for additional storage and display space, and can be used as a desk in a pinch making it great for homes that double as workspaces. Find it on Amazon

Lift Top Coffee Table COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for a way to save space while making the apartment look sleek, this Yaheetech table is the perfect addition to your living room. It serves as a coffee table, work desk and discreet storage unit so you’ll get plenty of use out it. Find it on Amazon

Clip-On Sofa Tray COURTESY OF AMAZON Not only does this Signature Home tray mean you can go without a coffee table if you’re limited on space, but it’s also much more convenient since your snacks, drinks, TV remote, and the like will always be within arm’s reach. It’s straightforward to install as it just needs to be clipped in, and it has raised edges to prevent objects from falling and spills from staining your sofa. It also folds into itself for easy storage when you’re not using it, and it’s very portable so that you can take it from room to room easily. Find it on Amazon

Tall Drawers COURTESY OF AMAZON Get this tall Household Essentials drawer tower and use the vertical space in your bedroom efficiently. It has eight drawers to accommodate all your clothes and anything else you may want to store, and it’s a sturdy piece of furniture made mainly of metal and wood. Its sleek and elegant design is a sight for sore eyes, and it’s even available in six color options to suit your décor best. Find it on Amazon

Bamboo Board COURTESY OF AMAZON Having a tiny kitchen can make cooking even more of a nightmare, but not when you have the Camco board to give you an extra working surface when you need it. You can place it over the stove or sink to extend your counter space and it’s also a functioning bamboo cutting board so if your lack of kitchen space is getting you down, this board is a must for food prep. Find it on Amazon

Retractable Clothesline COURTESY OF AMAZON A laundry rack takes up too much valuable space, so how about giving this YAMEAER clothesline a go? It can be installed at many angles to save space, it stores compactly between uses contracting into its slim storage box. Find it on Amazon

Floor Lamp With Shelves COURTESY OF AMAZON The VONLUCE lamp is a very convenient and functional piece of home decor. Not only does it provide light, but it also has built-in storage in the form of four shelves and a wireless charging station. It includes an AC plug as well as USB and USB-C ports so you can charge all your devices right at your bedside. Even with all of these features, the lamp is still slim and stylish making it a great addition to any room. Find it on Amazon

Corner Shelf COURTESY OF AMAZON Make use of every inch of your apartment space – even the corners – with this Furinno shelf. It’s available in so many sizes and colors so that you can find your perfect match, and it’s made of sturdy engineered wood and PVC tubes that are easy to put together. Find it on Amazon

Mobile Desk COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for multipurpose items, this Klvied desk may interest you. It can be adjusted as a standing desk or sitting desk and it has wheels so you can move it from room to room throughout the day. You can even shift the desk to make room for your keyboard, and it has additional helpful accessories like a cup holder, tablet slot and a headphone hook. Find it on Amazon

Magnetic Spice Racks COURTESY OF AMAZON Make your fridge multi-purpose with these Vetacsion racks, made with sturdy metal and a strong magnet that keeps them securely attached to the side of your fridge. You can use them for spices and other cooking supplies in the kitchen or secure them on your washing machine to keep your laundry essentials organized. Find it on Amazon

Stackable Shelves COURTESY OF AMAZON Add these SONGMICS shelves to your work desk, kitchen counter or anywhere throughout your home where you want to expand the vertical storage space. They can be stacked on top of each other to help you keep everything organized, and their sturdy design means you can pile on the belongings without concern they’ll topple over. Find it on Amazon

Single-Serve Coffee Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re a simple coffee person you don’t need a beast of a coffee machine as this Keurig K-Mini is more than capable of giving you your fill. It has a very slim design that won’t take up much counter space, and it provides you with a six- or 12-ounce cup of coffee that packs a strong punch in just minutes. Find it on Amazon

Outlet Extender COURTESY OF AMAZON With limited space and limited outlets, this HANYCONY extender will come to the rescue. It turns a two-plug outlet into one that has five plugs, three USB ports, and one USB-C port, so you can keep all your devices charged and ready to go. It’s great if you’ve got many appliances in one place, like your TV stand, where you have to plug in countless additional things, from speakers to gaming consoles. And besides being a powerful little thing, it’s also a night light with a light sensor and touch sensor. Find it on Amazon

Vacuum Storage Bags COURTESY OF AMAZON The change from colder to hotter months means our thick comforters and winter clothes must be stored away, but it can be tricky when they take up all your space. These Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags can help you with that by compressing your stuff until you need it again, creating up to four times more storage space. And, of course, it comes with a hand pump that you can use with standard vacuum cleaners. Find it on Amazon

Airtight Food Containers COURTESY OF AMAZON There are 24 Chef’s Path containers that you can use to store food if you don’t like to keep them in their unsightly or inconvenient packaging. They’re entirely airtight to keep the food fresh, and they even come with labels to help you keep everything organized. And the best part is they’re stackable, saving plenty of space. Find it on Amazon

Fridge Bins COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep everything inside the fridge organized using these six Sorbus bins. They come in assorted sizes and designs for your different needs, and they’re made of clear plastic, so you can also always see precisely what you have and where it is for your convenience. Find it on Amazon

Sliding Caddies COURTESY OF AMAZON Instead of hauling your heavy kitchen appliances, you can slide them across the counter using these HauSun caddies. From an air fryer to a toaster, these caddies can support appliances up to 30 pounds. They’ll make your time in the kitchen much more effortless, literally doing all the ‘heavy lifting’ for you. Find it on Amazon

Door Mounted Mirror COURTESY OF AMAZON This full-length mirror is an apartment must-have, and this NeuType mirror is the perfect addition. It can be hung over the door and take up virtually no space, but it also has hooks so you can mount it on the wall if you prefer. Both are convenient options. Find it on Amazon

Robot Vacuum COURTESY OF AMAZON Keeping your apartment clean is much easier with the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. It’s an ultra-quiet robot vacuum built to which help you set cleaning schedules and maintain them while you’re working, resting, or having fun. You can leave the cleaning in good hands with excellent suction power, a super-slim design, an infrared sensor to evade furniture. It’s also made with a drop-sensing tech feature to prevent drops down the stairs. Find it on Amazon

Toilet Plunger & Brush COURTESY OF AMAZON You can keep both toilet essentials conveniently neat with this Uptronic set, which includes a plunger, a brush and a space-saving holder with a sleek and modern design. The holder has a drip catcher to keep your bathroom clean and ventilation so your brush is able to dry efficiently. The brush is ergonomically-designed to clean every inch of the bowl effectively, and the plunger is designed to fit with almost all drain sizes. Find it on Amazon

Hallway Wall Mount COURTESY OF AMAZON If you need to remember your keys, wallet, or umbrella, this Lwenki wall mount is a great item that needs to be installed next to your door ASAP. It has multiple hooks, a mail shelf and an additional multipurpose shelf. It’s not only handy for you, but it also helps to keep your small hallway space organized. Find it on Amazon

Faucet Extender COURTESY OF AMAZON Upgrade your kitchen sink with this VERDUGO GIFT faucet extender that makes it much more practical. You can rotate it to pretty much any angle you need, which is excellent for washing dishes, veg, and even the sink. Try one in your bathroom sink, as it’ll make washing your face and teeth much easier – and with less bending over. And that’s not all – it has two water flow modes: a strong spray and a gentle foam stream. Find it on Amazon

Lightweight Vacuum COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for a convenient, versatile, and easy-to-use vacuum, the Bisell Featherweight vacuum has you covered. It is lightweight as a stick vacuum and can also be converted into a hand or stair vacuum in a flash. Plus, it’s easy to empty without needing bags and straightforward to store. Find it on Amazon

Over the Sink Drying Rack COURTESY OF AMAZON With limited counter space available, the HOME KEY rack offers the perfect solution. Its design uses the vertical (and therefore unused) space above the sink, saving you plenty of room and giving your dishes the ideal place to drain. Plus, it has plenty of compartments and hooks for all your kitchen utensils and even a spot for your sponges and washing-up liquid. Find it on Amazon

Adhesive Shower Caddies COURTESY OF AMAZON The perfect storage additions to any rented apartment bathroom are these UIFER caddies that stick onto the shower wall – no drilling needed and no lost security deposit. You get two caddies and two additional hooks for razors or loofahs, so you can keep everything in the shower tidy and looking sleek. Find it on Amazon

Nesting Bowls COURTESY OF AMAZON Having lots of kitchen appliances doesn’t need to take up too much space in your cabinet, especially when you’ve got 12 Cook With Color bowls that nest together. You’ll get a wide range of sizes that meet different food prep needs, and the bowls even come with their own corresponding lids to keep food fresh. Find it on Amazon

Adhesive Paper Towel Holder COURTESY OF AMAZON What better place to keep paper towels than the spot under your cabinets? You can install this adhesive JOOM hanger there or in any other convenient location and rest easy knowing you’re saving counter space. It’s adhesive, meaning it doesn’t require any drilling to install and is made to not cause damage while attaching securely. Alternatively, you can also use it to hold toilet paper in your bathroom. Find it on Amazon

Outlet Shelf COURTESY OF AMAZON Every little thing counts when you’re dealing with a small space, so consider this WALI shelf that gives you a space for small charging devices like your phone, speakers, or toothbrush. Plus, it looks so modern and takes away the need for long and unsightly cables. Find it on Amazon

Water Filter Dispenser COURTESY OF AMAZON A home is not a home without your trusty Britta water dispenser by your side. Not only is it an essential kitchen appliance that you need to get cleaner and healthier water, but it also has a slim design that means it won’t take up too much space on your counter despite having a 27-cup capacity. Find it on Amazon

LED Light Strip COURTESY OF AMAZON Give your apartments fun vibes with the Hyrion LED light strip, which gives you some vivid and bright lighting in 20 colors and eight dynamic modes, so you can set up the perfect mood lighting for different occasions. Set them up behind your TV, bed, or anywhere else that you think will benefit from light and a pop of color. Find it on Amazon

Wall Mount Storage COURTESY OF AMAZON The Barry Ave wall mount would be a great addition to any home, helping to keep cleaning tools organized and off the floor. Wall-mounted storage solutions can be especially helpful in small apartments or homes with limited storage space. They can help to free up space in drawers, cabinets, and on countertops, and make it easier to find and access the cleaning tools you need. It’s always nice to have a decluttered space, and the added storage of the wall mount will definitely help to achieve that. Find it on Amazon

Bathroom Organizer COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep your bathroom sink and counter in immaculate condition with the iHave caddy that takes care of all your bathroom accessories. It has a top tray, a hidden drawer, four toothbrush slots, two magnetic cups with covers and even an automatic toothpaste dispenser to make you feel a little bit fancy. Plus, it’s also easy and convenient to install since it has a strong adhesive strip, and its large capacity means you won’t have your bathroom products strewn everywhere. Find it on Amazon

Slim Storage Cart COURTESY OF AMAZON Even the spaces between furniture or appliances can become a storage space with the SPACEKEEPER cart. It’s got an ultra-slim design and wheels so it can easily slide in and out of narrow spaces. And with four tiers, there is plenty of space for you to use. Find it on Amazon

Roll-Up Dish Rack COURTESY OF AMAZON When you need extra dish-drying space, fold this Seropy rack over your sink. It gives you extra space for drying dishes without sacrificing counter space, and it can be used to wash and dry fruit and veg, as a trivet or even a sink caddy. You can roll it up and put it away when you don’t need it, and it won’t take up more space in your drawer than a wooden spoon. Find it on Amazon