Amazon’s Best-Kept Secrets: These Gems Will Make You Wish You Found Them Sooner

We’re all familiar with Amazon’s iconic, trendy, and best-selling products, but sometimes what will make our day are the hidden gems that are hard to come by but much more rewarding. And lucky for you, we’ve already done the hard work and rounded up 38 of the best-kept secrets on Amazon that’ll give you a solution for your unsolved problems and completely change your life.

From an anti-fog spray that’ll keep your glasses, mirrors, and windows completely clear to a reflective spread that’ll make it safer for you to go out at night. They’re innovative, clever, and unique – you won’t want to miss out on them.

Shoe Slot Organizers If you don’t have much space but have a lot of shoes, these Neprock shoe slot organizers allow you to double your storage space. You can use the area where you used to store one shoe to store the whole pair with its innovative stackable design. Plus, with four adjustable height levels, they’re suitable for different types of shoes from sneakers to boots, and they have an anti-slip design to keep the upper shoe secured. The set includes enough space for 20 pairs. Find it on Amazon

Automatic Door Closer If you love your privacy, with the simple installation of this GOOKYO gadget, you’ll always have it. It’ll automatically close your door every time and even works on appliances like fridges and cabinets. Plus, it’s weather-proof, so you can even use it outdoors. Find it on Amazon

No-Tie Shoelaces If you’re a fan of sneakers, then you won’t have to be frustrated by how complicated and long the tie-up process is if you have these Anan520 shoelaces. They’re elastic, which means you can easily slip them into your shoes, and they won’t untie, which makes them safer if you love going out for runs. Find it on Amazon

Butter Spreader The clever design of this Norpro tool means you can quickly spread butter more evenly and efficiently – without touching the butter directly or getting kitchen tools dirty. Whether you use it for breakfast or grease-up pans, it’ll help you work more efficiently. Find it on Amazon

Pill Cutter & Grinder This Shintop tool will make it simple if you’re slowly leaving your medication. It won’t make any mess and will easily cut your pill into the right amount. It’s also easy to use without any accidents and is small and portable, so you can easily take it on the go. It even grinds up pills, which is perfect for your pet’s medicine. Find it on Amazon

Pant Hangers Keep your pants wrinkle-free with these Cogardenshower hangers. You get two in this pack, each one with six tiers that’ll save lots of space in your closet and will leave your drawers free. Plus, you can also use them for scarves. Find it on Amazon

Multipurpose Clips If you’re planning a holiday to the beach, these KIZZHISI clips are a convenient accessory to keep your towels in place on your lounge chairs, so you won’t have to worry about the strong wind. They’re sturdy and secure and their bright colors mean they won’t get lost in the sand. You can also use them to hang up your beach wear to dry and hold your curtains. Find it on Amazon

Weather Guard Leather Spray Whether you use it on car upholstery, shoes, bags, or furniture, this Collonil spray will ensure they’re appropriately protected against water damage. It’s essential for your most delicate fabrics, as a reviewer wrote: “Keeps whites, white.” Find it on Amazon

Snail Mucin Serum You can treat dark spots, scars, and fine lines with the COSRX serum that’s formulated with 96% snail mucin. It’s hydrating and suitable for all skin types and will give your skin a healthier glow. Find it on Amazon

Groin Shaver Safely shave your intimate parts with HAPPY NUTS The Ballber, which has an ergonomic design that makes it easy to shave in any direction and hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it’s waterproof so that you can use it in the shower, and its battery means it’ll always complete the job since a single charge lasts up to 150 minutes. Find it on Amazon

Clinical Strength Anti-Perspirant Even if you have hyperhidrosis, you won’t have to worry about embarrassing sweat marks with this SweatBlock antiperspirant. It’s suitable for all colored shirts and sensitive skin and is strong enough to treat excessive sweating alongside anti-sweat wipes. Find it on Amazon

Phone Lock Box If your phone addiction is worrying, this ySky timer lock box will help you to get back into healthy habits. You can choose whether to lock it with the screen facing you for a half lock that lets you partly use your phone or with the phone cover facing you to activate the full lock function. Plus, it has an emergency unlock feature, and you can charge your phone while using it. Find it on Amazon

Electric Shaker Bottle Enjoy protein shakes after the gym with this VOLTRX shaker bottle, which has a powerful motor to blend your shake in about 15 seconds. It’s so powerful that you can add mashed fruit like bananas to your shake. Plus, it’s silent and has a great battery life that lasts about two months. Find it on Amazon

Back Seat Camera & Monitor If you have your hands full with your little ones, you’ll be able to monitor them with this easily Itomoro camera and a quick look at the monitor. It’ll be much safer for you since you don’t need to take your eyes off the road, and it also works in low-light conditions with its night vision. Find it on Amazon

Cordless Hand Vacuum The convenience of not having to worry about a wayward cable will make your cleaning jobs easier and faster, which is why we recommend this powerful yet lightweight Shark WANDVAC. Unlike other flimsy hand vacuums, it has a high suction power for the most demanding jobs, so you can use it for your car and cleaning up after your pet. Find it on Amazon

Smart Curtain Opener This CurBot 1S gadget opens your curtains with voice control, light sensor control, remote control, a timer, and much more. It can help you set up your morning and evening routines while making your home much fancier. Plus, it can be installed in less than ten seconds and its battery lasts an entire year. Find it on Amazon

Anti-Slip Glasses Clips These YINGFENG clips are a quick solution to that frustrating problem of your glasses slipping down your nose. They’re made of silicone that’s comfortable and non-slip so you can go about your daily routine without any inconvenience. Plus, they’re handy for high-intensity activities. Find it on Amazon

Touch-Control Kitchen Faucet Upgrade your kitchen sink with this CREA faucet that can be turned on and off with a touch from any part of your body – it doesn’t have to be your fingers. It’s more convenient when your hands are busy or dirty, and it has two water modes – spray and stream – which are suitable for various cleaning needs. And there’s more: it has a 360-degree rotation design to clean the sink easier. Find it on Amazon

Portable Kettle If you need coffee and tea to stay alert all day, you can enjoy a fresh brew on the go with this Sekaer kettle. It has four smart temperatures for different drinks, and it’s portable and lightweight so you can easily take it in your bag or use the hidden handle to carry it by hand. Find it on Amazon

Collar Sweat Pads Wear that white shirt without any worries with these Semme sweat pads which line the collar of your shirt to protect it against sweat stains. It’s very comfortable and easy to wear since it’s self-adhesive. Plus, you can also use it on your cuffs. Find it on Amazon

Mini Bag Sealer Keep your food and snacks fresh with this bag sealer, which uses heat technology to reseal bags completely. Plus, it even doubles as a cutter, so you can easily open bags without making a mess, and it’s small and compact so that you can use it on a day out. Find it on Amazon

Shoe Dryer Perfect for skiing or other outdoor winter adventures, this YOUNUO IET dryer will dry your shoes quickly. It can also help you warm up your boots if you’re cold, and it’s a deodorizer. Plus, it’s small, portable, and multipurpose since you can use it on gloves, hats, and socks. Find it on Amazon

Heated Scarf If you’re especially susceptible to cold, this ORORO scarf has an innovative design that heats up for up to twelve hours, depending on whether you use low, medium, or high heat levels. It’s also insulated, so it’ll keep the generated heat on you, and it’s super soft and stylish. Find it on Amazon

Ear Cleaning Kit Keep your ears clean and be free of wax build-up with this six-piece ECKXCH ear cleaning kit. Each tool has a different design and purpose, and they’re much more efficient than Q-tips because they prevent you from pushing the wax further into your ear canal. Plus, they come with a sturdy case and a cleaning brush to help keep things sanitary. Find it on Amazon

Reflective Spread There’s no need to take reflective wear and equipment with you since this Safety Skin reflective spread can be applied directly onto your skin. Reviewers even raved about how it’s “better than lights!” you’ll be able to enjoy your early morning or late evening jogs, bike rides, and dog walks in a comfortable and safe way. Find it on Amazon

Fresh Breath Chewable Tabs You’ll always feel fresh with these Listerine Ready! Tabs that you can chew anytime, anywhere, without having to spit out. They’re great for long workdays, as chewing on these will make you feel like you’ve just brushed your teeth. Find it on Amazon

Anti-Fog Spray If you use glasses or love swimming, this Gamer Advantage spray is a must-have. It’s an anti-fog spray that works on all lenses and lasts up to 24 hours making it suitable for all sorts of activities. It’s great for jobs where a mask is required since it works brilliantly with face shields and goggles, and it’s also fantastic for long-distance driving since it works on windshields. Find it on Amazon

Adhesive Mirrors Make any room in your home look brighter and more prominent with the simple addition of these JUNEBRUSHS acrylic mirrors. They’re a quick and affordable way to give any room a makeover and are both decorative and functional. They’re only $24.99 for 18 sheets and their adhesive backing makes them super easy to install. Find it on Amazon

Moisturizing Socks If you’re struggling with dry and cracked heels, these Armstrong Amerika socks use Vitamin E, minerals, and oils to moisturize and soothe painful heels overnight. You get three pairs in this pack, and they’re reusable so that you can benefit from smooth and soft feet for a long time. Find it on Amazon

Portable Spin Dryer This Panda spin dryer is space-efficient while having a large capacity for a regular load. It gets clothes almost completely dry, dramatically cutting down on the time you need to hang them up for or cutting down the time you need to put them in the dryer and saving you money on energy bills. Plus, the built-in handles make it easier to move around the home, so you can get it out and use it whenever you need it. Find it on Amazon

Bed Sheet Tucker Sometimes it can be tricky to get your bedsheets to cooperate, and sometimes your king-sized mattress is a serious problem, which is when The Tucker Tool comes in to save the day. It will make your bed look neater and cleaner, it’s easy to use and works efficiently, and it’ll save time and effort on your part. Find it on Amazon

Electric Foot Warmer Relax away and feel cozy with this FIGERM foot warmer that’s covered with soft flannel to keep you comfy. It has three heat settings and an auto-off feature for safety, and the cover is detachable and washable, so you can keep it clean. And, of course, it’s not just about staying warm on cold winter days it’s also great for pain relief. Find it on Amazon

Electric Spin Scrubber Blitz through household chores with this SZFIXEZ electric scrubber that puts power behind cleaning tasks. It’s powerful and made with four cleaning heads to tackle different kinds of cleaning jobs, dramatically cutting down your cleaning time. It’s also cordless for safe and easy cleaning. Find it on Amazon

Crystal Cleaner Keep your expensive jewelry in top shape with The Mine Company pen that uses a natural formula to keep diamonds, gemstones, and metals streak-free and shiny. It’s small and portable, so you can always keep your jewelry polished. Find it on Amazon

Duster Set Reach every last corner in your home with this ZZ LAZYCOTTAGE duster set, which includes two microfiber dusters, a bristle duster, a short handle, and a long handle to suit all of your cleaning needs. The microfiber heads can be washed and reused and it’s versatile and flexible to reach every nook and cranny. Find it on Amazon

Heel Pads Say goodbye to blisters with these Comfowner pads, which you can easily stick on the back of your shoes to prevent painful friction with their soft cushioning. They’re also good if your shoes are slightly too big for you as they’ll hold your heels in place, and they’re discreet, with both black and beige colors available. Find it on Amazon

Mop Slippers You can clean your home without effort and walk over a freshly mopped floor without having to turn around and clean up your footmarks again with these Ferenu slippers. You get five pairs in this pack, all made of washable and reusable microfiber. Find it on Amazon