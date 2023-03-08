33 Bizarre and Genius Kitchen Inventions You Won’t Believe Exist

The kitchen is the heart of the home and home is where the heart is, which makes the kitchen the home of the home. It ought to be cozy. It ought to be comfortable. It ought to a source of joy. But… it’s not always so easy. Kitchens can be frustrating places if they don’t contain the right tools. No wonder Amazon is full of bizarre kitchen gadgets that purport to do, well, everything.Here’s the thing. Some of those gadget actually work wonders. The 33 kitchen solutions below are all slightly odd, but they save time and stress. They bring joy to a cook’s heart.

Pack Away Your Sliced Cheese in this Cow Print Box Packets of sliced cheese can be a pain to store. This sliced cheese container is fun and keeps the fridge organized. The cow print makes it stand out; the box can hold up to 24 slices.

Get Every Last Bit of Peanut Butter With This Jar Spatula This Splatypus jar spatula removes every bit from the jar. No peanut butter will ever go to waste again as it allows you to get every nook and cranny with its flexible design. It's easy to clean, too, as it can just go in the dishwasher.

Get a Hit of Fresh Lemon With This Bird Squeezer This lemon slice squeezer is fun to use when a touch of lemon is needed for a meal or even a cocktail. It's shaped like a bird, and insert the slice into it, then pull down the lever, and it will squeeze the juice out of its 'beak.'

Hold Your Eggs on the Counter Folks are going wild for these 'egguins' egg cups. It can store up to six eggs and hold them in place while you cook your eggs on the stove and serve from it. It's just too cute.

Stop Burning Your Hands With Silicone Gloves When preparing a banquet and grabbing things quickly from the oven or microwave, these heat-resistant silicone gloves can help catch them without burning the hands. The cute animal design just adds to the fun.

Get a Cleaning Buddy It's all very well cooking, but that also means cleaning, so you need all the help you can get. The Inhouse Stick+Store Kitchen Buddy will become a best friend as it can brush crumbs, scrape burnt-on food, squeegey wet areas, and wipe up leftover food. It can easily be stored too with a suction cup that sticks to any smooth surface. Try keeping it on the inside of the sink so all the water can drain away and it can dry quickly.

Get Scrambled Eggs Without Cracking the Shell This is actually wild. This device allows you to make scrambled eggs without even breaking the shell. Then guests get the pleasure of the grand unveiling when peeling the shell.

Get Perfect Chunks of Juicy Fruit With This Cutter This watermelon cutter doesn't need much introduction after it blew up on TikTok and started a viral frenzy. Watermelon is the best, but cutting it can be a messy nightmare. This windmill design can not only cut great chunks, but it's incredibly satisfying too. Cut open the watermelon and glide the cutter across to produce uniform cubes. Ensure to cut on a wipeable surface because it's likely to get juicy.

This Corn Butter Knife Gets Just the Right Amount Smother corn on the cob with butter to suit personal tastes with this corn butter knife. The curved knife can slip through a stick of butter, collecting just the right amount, which you can quickly spread.

Grill Cheese With a Melting Pan Cheese lovers will not get enough of this melting pan. It's specifically designed to melt cheese on the grill in just a few minutes, also helping create tasty veggie options. Some reviewers are using it on the stovetop too. Every meal can be coated with melted cheese.

Stop the Pasta Guesswork With This Non-Stick Fork Stop the guesswork when it comes to pasta portions. This non-stick pasta fork can stir and drain pasta like spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. The pasta handle also has wholes that measure up to four portions to measure the correct amount to cook.

Cut the Perfect Slice With This Cutting Wheel Slicing up a pie has never been easier with this pizza cutting wheel. It makes it easier to cut perfect slices as the blade is sharp, but it also comes with a protective blade guard for safe storage.

Cook Food to Perfection With This Smart Meat Thermometer Cook meat perfectly with this smart meat thermometer with wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Set a timer that will send you an alert when you need to adjust the heat, flip it, and even how long to let it rest. No fiddly strings are getting in the way, and you can keep an eye on food even while you're 150 feet away.

This Curler Knife Works With Cold Butter Stop tearing chunks out of your bread with cold butter using this butter spreader. The curler knife lets you quickly get the right amount of butter with the small slotted holes puncturing the edges. It will save your breakfast.

You Need this Sandwich Maker to Make the Best Breakfast Bites Create a breakfast of champions with minimal fuss with this breakfast sandwich maker. This gadget creates a tasty sandwich in five minutes in just four relatively easy steps. This dual sandwich maker will save time on cooking too.

These Silicone Gloves Will Save a Fortune on Scourers Protect the hands by wearing these silicone scrubbing gloves. They are handy for cleaning veggies, and not only do they reduce the number of sponges and scourers used in the home, but they also protect the hands from harsh chemicals at the same time.

Chop Through Herbs in Seconds With These Scissors Stop wasting time painstakingly chopping herbs. Switch to these scissors designed to cut through veggies and herbs like celery, mint, chives, basil, thyme, and more. Cut down on food prep time by chopping right into dishes eliminating the need for a chopping board.

Keep Snacks Fresh With This Bag Sealer Keep snacks fresh with this bag sealer. Don't worry about half-used packets and snacks going to waste; this heat sealer irons them shut like a new bag. It will save you a fortune in storage bags.

Enjoy a Healthier Gravy By Using This Fat Separator This oil strainer is a healthier choice for making gravies, soup, and sauces. It holds four cups, so it's the right size for entertaining a large group. The fat separator releases gravy from the bottom, separating the fat at the top with the built-in strainer. This option also comes with a bonus peeler. Sounds great to us!

These Foldable Trivets Protect Countertop Surfaces Protect countertop surfaces using hot pots and pans with these foldable trivets. This multi-colored five-pack adds a bit of fun to any kitchen, but they're practical, too, as they fold neatly for storage.

This 6-in-1 Spoon Will Be Your Kitchen MVP This six-in-one spoon can do it all; it is a whisk, slotted spoon, and colander for tiny portions of short pasta; this is your guy. It's the tool you will use every time you cook. It even works as a masher or garlic grinder or can siphon off excess oil or water from a pan.

Keep Grease From Clogging Drains With This Bin Store This Grease Keeper system comes with 12 disposable fat trapper bags. Pour cooled fat, grease, and oil into the bag and close the container. Don't let fat and grease collect in your drains; swap the makeshift containers you've been using and instead have a dedicated zone to collect that grease. This grease bin will also keep the cooking smells contained.

Save Time With This Al Dente Pasta Microwave Cooker Enjoy tasty al dente pasta without waiting for the water to boil. No, we're serious. This pasta cooker goes into the microwave and produces perfect pasta every time. Measure the pasta and fill the water to the line. Once it's finished, put the lid on and then strain the water. One serving will take up to 13 minutes on blast.

Get Perfect Bakes With This Adjustable Rolling Pin This rolling pin is adjustable to flatten the dough to the thickness you need to ensure perfect bakes. It will undoubtedly come in handy for pizza night, not to mention when you next take on pies, tarts, and even cookies.

This Steel Soap Bar Will Wash Clean Stinky Fingers Used with cold water and simulate the same motion as washing hands for about 30 seconds with this stainless steel soap bar. The action negatively charges the stainless steel and the positively charged amino acids to remove odor. Stinky fingers from cooking with fragrant ingredients like garlic will no longer be a problem.

This Dumpling Maker Will Stop the Hangries Making dumplings can be fiddly and bring on the hangries for the host and the guests during the wait. This dumpling maker makes it painless. Simply pop the dough on the press, spread the delicious filling, and close for perfect dumplings. One five-star reviewer said: 'This is the easiest item to use when making dumplings. I highly recommend it. Literally took a few minutes to make.'

What Kitchen is Complete Without a Hot Dog Steamer? We can't get enough of this hot dog steamer. This tower has a built-in bun warmer and can fit regular or jumbo-size hot dogs. Enjoy your hot dogs in just five minutes.

Bread Chicken Like a Professional With This Shaker Bowl Batter chicken like a professional with this shaker. Pour seasoning into the base and add chicken (or whatever meat is preferred) and shake until the meat is fully coated.

This Handheld Slicer Will Chop Up Tiny Fruit For You Cut the time spent chopping up fruit and power through a whole punnet of strawberries in just a few minutes with this handheld slicer. It saves time and reduces choking hazards for little people as the gadget can chop grapes, cherry tomatoes, and more.

Measure Out Spices For Recipes With This Carousel Step forward, all the star bakers! This auto-measure spice carousel will make dreams come true. The gadget can hold up to 12 spices and be fitted to suspend from cabinets to take up less countertop space or left on the side and even double stack. Shake or free pour from the selected spice canister or turn the dial to auto-measure out a quarter teaspoon.

Avocado Lovers Need This 3-in-1 Slicer This three-in-one slicer can quickly peel, core, slice, and dice avocado without slicing the hands. It can even remove the pit. Avocado regulars need this tool as a daily go-to.

Save Fingers With These Stainless Steel Guards Lovers of cooking that might also be a clumsy chef who always seems to walk away with a cut or nick could do with a pair of these stainless steel finger guards. A finger ring holds them in place and protects you from cutting, slicing and dicing vegetables.