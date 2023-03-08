clever things on amazon that are so popular for a reason

Online retailers offer a vast selection of products; some of the best-priced products hide in plain sight. These products are too good to pass up! From practical kitchen utensils to cool tech gadgets, the internet has got it all! And what’s more, these budget-friendly finds are clever and extremely popular with reviewers. Below is a list of 37 gems that have earned glowing reviews from happy customers and promise to make life a breeze.

Cut Meal Prep Time in Half With This Egg Cooker Finding time to cook nutritional meals in the morning can be a little complicated when you have a lot going on. This Sistema Egg Cooker is the perfect kitchen accessory for cooking eggs in half the time it takes on the stove. Crack eggs into this container and allow the cookware to do the rest. Find it on Amazon

Liquor Drinkers Need This Ice Ball Maker Enjoy a neat glass of liquor with this BERLINZO Ice Ball Maker. The mold produces perfectly round ice balls that are easy to make and are paired best with your favorite tipple. Each cube delivers less melted ice into beverages allowing the drinker to enjoy the liquor flavors. Find it on Amazon

Stop Items Rolling Around With This Trunk Organizer This SURDOCA Trunk Organizer is designed to slip over the back seats of most vehicles quickly and provides pockets to safely store essentials in your trunk. The pocket design is helpful for storing emergency preparedness items like flashlights, first aid kits, and any other vehicle storage accessories. Find it on Amazon

Capture All the Dimensions With This Digital Tape Measure Nothing is more reliable than this LIMORUNS Digital Tape Measure that will measure your space down to a pinch. The device offers extremely accurate results, and you can also track your past measurements to refer back to at any time—an excellent tool for home improvements and DIY. Find it on Amazon

Shine Bright Like a Diamond With This Photo Light Content creation, zoom meetings and perfect selfies are just a few things this EICAUS Photo Light is great for. This versatile light allows you to adjust the brightness and color temperature to create the ideal lighting for your photo and video needs. It can easily clasp on and off your computer or phone to provide instant lighting. Find it on Amazon

Charge Multiple Devices on This Charging Outlet This QINLIANF Charging Outlet has five different outlets and four USB ports, which can simultaneously accommodate up to nine items. It’s ideal for high-traffic areas where multiple charging sockets are required and there aren’t enough outlets. Find it on Amazon

Whip Those Abs Into Shape With This Balance Board Get summer ready with this full-body workout Solofit Balance Board. Take your workouts to a new level with this ultimate fitness companion, which targets core strengthening but is versatile for different workouts, from balance drills to resistance training. Find it on Amazon

No More Burns With These Grill Gloves Prevent nasty burns with these Hamitor Grill Gloves crafted to withstand high temperatures, allowing the wearer to stay safe while grilling or reaching into an oven or stove. Made from breathable materials, they are designed for novices to grill masters from maximum comfort. This summer, burgers, steaks and hot dogs will taste even better. Find it on Amazon

This Water Bottle Is Perfect For Traveling This Vapur Water Bottle is entirely collapsible, making it ideal for hikes and other outdoor activities. Made with flexible packaging, this water bottle can be squished, rolled up and shrunken down to fit into a pocket, backpack or purse. Stay hydrated on the go and when you are ready to fill it with water, simply screw off the cap and let the bottle expand. Find it on Amazon

Cooling Towels Feel Incredible After Workouts Feel refreshed after a hard workout with these Frogg Toggs Cooling Towels. These towels are great for workouts, golfing, camping, and outdoor activities. Made from a hyper-evaporative material that feels dry to the touch, wet the towel with water to activate the technology, and it will cool down by up to 30 degrees. Find it on Amazon

Switch to Transparent Sticky Notes For Note Taking Instead of using regular sticky notes to keep track of reading or at meetings, invest in these IKyce Transparent Sticky Notes. These notepads have a translucent finish that allows you to see behind the paper, making reading what is hiding behind your little notes easier. They are perfect for note-taking, reading and meeting notes. Find it on Amazon

Save Money on an Expensive Salon Appointment With This Root Touch We are guilty of allowing our roots to grow longer than we would like. With this TRESemmé Root Touch, you can instantly cover up those roots in seconds. With its various color options, you can find the perfect shade to match your hair, allowing you to spray over your roots to cover the discoloring up. Find it on Amazon

This Drain Clog Remover Can Fit Into Any Space Say goodbye to clogged drains with this Huryfox Drain Clog Remover that can be bent in various ways and shapes to remove items, hair and other bacteria from your drains. It can reach up to 20 inches into your drain and fit into the narrowest of pipes. It can be cleaned and reused repeatedly, making it reliable and convenient for everyone. Find it on Amazon

Cut Meal Prep Time in Half With This Vegetable Chopper Meal prepping was a lot more fun with this FullStar Vegetable Chopper with five interchangeable blades allowing you to create almost 50 cuts and slices. Whether you want to chop up some onions, slice up some potatoes or chef up like a professional chef, this cutter can do it all. Find it on Amazon

Hair Strengthening Oil to Transform Your Locks After just a few drops of this Mielle Organics Hair Strengthening Oil, you’ll be amazed at how nourished and strengthened your hair feels. Packed with biotin and over 30 essential oils, this lightweight treatment is perfect for everyday use or as an intensive deep treatment to prevent damage and promote solid and lustrous locks. Find it on Amazon

Coffee Mug Stackers to Free Up Your Shelf Space Get your kitchen organized in just a few simple steps with these Elypro Coffee Mug Stackers that allow you to stack your mugs and cups safely and efficiently. With their expandable legs, these stackers can accommodate a wide range of mug sizes and shapes, making them a versatile and practical addition to any kitchen. Plus, their compact design allows you to take advantage of unused airspace in your cabinets, freeing up shelf space for other items. Find it on Amazon

Try This Cycle Exerciser To Burn Extra Calories Burn some extra calories while you are hard at work with this DeskCycle Exerciser that has adjustable legs to accommodate different heights. It has eight different resistance settings that range from easy to difficult, allowing you to customize your workout throughout the day. It can be easily slipped underneath your desk, allowing you to stay productive while getting into shape. Find it on Amazon

This Alarm Clock is a Bed Side Must-Have Mornings will be a breeze with this PPLEE Alarm Clock, which has more functions than your average clock. You can set two alarms for you and your partner or different schedules with dual alarm settings. This clock also has a backup battery to ensure your alarms always go off, even during a power outage. The best part is the built-in USB port that allows you to charge your phone without an outlet. Find it on Amazon

Pocket Sriracha Keychain For Sauce Lovers If you love Sriracha, you will fall in love with this Pocket Sriracha Keychain, which allows you to take your favorite hot sauce on the go! With its compact size and strong flip cap, this hot sauce keychain bottle is airport security friendly, making travel possible without leaving your beloved spicy sauce behind. Find it on Amazon

Track Progress on This Smart Scale With this Renpho Smart Scale, you can keep track of all your fitness progressions in one convenient space, thanks to the easy-to-use app that connects with the scale. Measure your weight, BMI and body fat percentage on the scale and through the app in a straightforward step. It can store data for multiple users, making it a fun accessory for the whole family. Find it on Amazon

Binge on TV With This Couch Arm Tray Relax with this Watruer Couch Arm Tray, a convenient accessory for lovers resting on the couch. Its one-size-fits-all design accommodates a place to securely hold drinks and snacks within arm’s reach without needing a separate coffee table or tray. Find it on Amazon

Frownies Wrinkle Patches to Combat Signs of Aging Smooth out wrinkles while asleep with these Frownies Wrinkle Patches designed to target the wrinkles and fine lines between the eyes and the forehead. These paper facial patches are worn comfortably while you sleep, allowing the skin to breathe while ensuring your skin doesn’t get irritated or harmed. Find it on Amazon

Take This Magnetic Phone Holder For Long Car Rides Long road trips call for this LISEN Magnetic Phone Holder that features a hook clip design, making it easy to install on the air outlet of a car. With six strong magnets built in to ensure your phone stays in place even on bumpy roads. The gadget can also be adjusted to fit most cell phones’ sizes, making it easily compatible. Find it on Amazon

Try This Jump Rope For a Cardio Workout Get active with this Te-Rech Fitness Jump Rope that features a built-in counter to keep track of calories burned, jumps made, and workout time. You can get a full-body workout in and adjust the length to be suitable for the entire family to enjoy. It also comes with a carrying case, making it portable. Find it on Amazon

Try This Silicone Holder For Storing Makeup Brushes Traveling is more convenient with this FERYES Silicone Holder, which offers a convenient way to transport toothbrushes, makeup brushes or other products while on the go. This silicone case has a trendy, compact design, making it suitable for storage. Find it on Amazon

Take Your Meals in This Salad Container Salad lovers will go crazy over this Bentgo Salad Container that keeps the contents fresh until you are ready to enjoy. It has a spacious capacity, two different trays to store your toppings, and a little container for your favorite dressings. Find it on Amazon

Make Life a Little Easier With This Dishwasher Magnet We are all guilty of putting dirty dishes in the clean washer. Luckily this Oxepleus Dishwasher Magnet Sign can easily connect to your dishwasher and provide you with a system for knowing whether or not the dishes are clean. It makes for a helpful accessory that the whole house will benefit from. Find it on Amazon

Nourish Your Skin With This Night Cream Revitalize and nourish skin overnight with this CeraVe Night Cream. With many safe and natural ingredients that transform your skin’s appearance with regular use overnight, this gentle, fragrance-free formula is compatible with all skin types. Ensuring your skin won’t get irritated or sensitive to the product. Find it on Amazon

Vegetable Savers Make Produce Last Longer Keep store-bought fruits and vegetables fresher for longer with these Ysglory Vegetable Savers. Designed to create a tight seal around fresh produce to ensure that air and moisture stay out of the packaging. The lid is easy to open and close, making it easy to access your produce when needed. Find it on Amazon

Try This Chemical-Free Fridge Deodorizer Try this chemical-free OTOTO Fridge Deoderizor to manage food odors in your fridge. Simply wash the product, pour baking soda in and place it into your fridge to quickly remove the smell. This little mushroom-shaped gadget has a fun design and looks cute in the refrigerator. Find it on Amazon

Relieve Soreness in Seconds With This Body Back Buddy If you are managing some back pain, try this Body Back Buddy to get a little relief with a unique design that can be customized to target any trigger points to provide relief where you need it. This device works well for the back and neck but can also relieve pain in your shoulders, legs and feet. Find it on Amazon

Get Mornings Started the Right Way With This Coffee Maker Everyone deserves the freshest, most delicious coffee in the morning, and that is exactly what this Mueller Coffee Maker will do. With its advanced design, you can easily make up to 8 cups of refreshing, smooth, and rich cold brew concentrate significantly less acidic than traditional hot coffee. Find it on Amazon

Light the Way For Nighttime Toilet Trips With This Light Instead of searching for the toilet in the darkness of the night, invest in this LUMILUX Toilet Light to light the way. It has a built-in motion sensor that will automatically turn on when entering the bathroom. With 16 different color options, you can add a fun light show for midnight bathroom trips. Find it on Amazon

Foldable Travel Bag Has Got the Next Big Trip Covered Before the stress kicks in about packing for your next big trip, consider investing in this Relavel Travel Bag. It comes with two large elastic pockets, three other pockets for skin care and a ton of smaller compartments for bathroom essentials. It has solid zippers and can fold easily to fit in a carry-on. Find it on Amazon

Take Care of the Dirty Work With This Trash Can Taking out the trash is more accessible with this TOWNEW Trash Can, which uses a unique technology to seal the trash bag seamlessly with just one touch. Keeping hands clean with a touch-free motion sensor lid, this trash opens as soon as it detects movement, making life a little easier. Find it on Amazon

Keep Fresh With These Smart Fragrance Diffusers Every home needs at least one Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser that transforms scent in the house. Switch up home fragrances on a whim, thanks to this innovative device’s ability to hold two scents at once. Find it on Amazon