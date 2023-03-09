Discover 37 Innovative Solutions to Life’s Little Annoyances

There’s no time like the present to make changes. We all have many daily chores to get through and annoyances that have to be done in our daily lives, and these things don’t have to take up so much of our time and energy. There are a bunch of tools available that may even make these tasks easy. From sure-fire cleaning hacks to golf bag accessories, streamline the day from morning to night in the most efficient way. It will leave so much more time for fun activities.

Get a Deeper Clean With This Track Cleaning Brush This handy Track Cleaning Brush comes with an attached bottle sprayer ideal for entering the window and sliding door tracks. These places are often forgotten, but this brush gives them a deep clean. Find it on Amazon

This Door Bell is a Potty Training Helper Getting a new puppy is such an exciting and challenging time in life. And there are so many cool gadgets that can help with new dogs, like this Dog Door Bell. It allows dogs to alert owners when they need to go outside, making the whole experience much better. Find it on Amazon

Work on the Go With This Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Working on the go can be such a pain in the butt, but this Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard makes it possible to do it in a more compact way. The keyboard can even link to a smartphone in a bind. Find it on Amazon

Prep Dinner With These Veggie Scissors Make dinner prep easy with these Veggie Scissors. The scissors have a flat edge that holds the vegetable in place while cutting. This tool also helps to alleviate hand strain associated with lots of chopping. Find it on Amazon

This Microwaveable Egg Poacher Makes Breakfast Easy Yes, home-cooked breakfast is the best, but not all of us have time to do the whole nine yards every morning. This Microwaveable Egg Poacher makes getting a hearty breakfast cooked and eaten in minutes possible. Find it on Amazon

This Golf Ball Holder is a Great, Little Gadget Take this Golf Ball Holder out on the course to always have extra balls on hand. It clips right onto the side of the golf bag for the most ease. Find it on Amazon

These Little Magnetic Duvet Fasteners Make a Big Difference Sometimes it really is the simplest tools that make the biggest difference in daily life. These Magnetic Duvet Fasteners are in that bin. They keep the bed fresh, even with the most hectic sleepers. Find it on Amazon

Keep the Book Open With This Essentials Bookmark This Superior Essentials Bookmark is perfect for cooking dinner. It keeps the book open to the right page with weight, so no wind or bustling will turn the page. Find it on Amazon

Breakfast is Served With This Bagel Knife Get the perfect cut with this Bagel Knife. It cuts right down the middle effectively and efficiently, making Sunday morning breakfast prep so much better. Find it on Amazon

Make Bath Time Better With This Aquapaw Bath Brush Keep the family pets nice and clean with this Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush. It attaches right onto the shower head to turn an existing tub into a dog grooming paradise. Find it on Amazon

Coin Mate Fits in a Pocket Not everyone still carries change, but it does come in handy for things like meters, laundry, etc. In order to keep those coins in neat order, they can be put in this Coin Mate. Find it on Amazon

This Reusable Notebook is Great For Students This Reusable Notebook is the ultimate paper-saving tool. As notes are taken on the surface, they are instantly transferred to the Blackboard app to keep for studying later. Plus, the user gets to keep the feeling of taking notes with a pen and paper. Find it on Amazon

Level Up Toilet Paper With This Refresh Liquid Wipe This Refresh Liquid Wipe turns toilet paper into a flushable wipe that is much more gentle on the bum. The bottle is even small enough to fit in a purse or pocket. Find it on Amazon

The SeatSleeper is a New Travel Buddy Keep your head in the correct position when sleeping on the go with The SeatSleeper. This is a great way to protect the neck on long drives or plane rides. Plus, it fits nicely and compactly in a bag. Find it on Amazon

Read in the Dark With This Reading Light This CeSunlight Reading Light is the ultimate travel companion. It is a great way to keep up that nice, reading light even when the plane has gone pitch black. Find it on Amazon

The Rocket Air Blaster is So Weird Looking Keep that keyboard nice and dust-free with this Rocket Air Blaster. And when it’s not in use, it will look super cool sitting on the desktop. Find it on Amazon

Eat in the Car With This French Fry Holder Let’s face it; most people are guilty of grabbing a snack in the car. And that’s okay, but it’s best to do it smartly. This French Fry Holder makes having a mess-free option for eating that last-minute fries order possible. Find it on Amazon

Increase Screen Space With This Portable Monitor It can be hard to get everything done on a single screen. This Mobile Pixels Trio Max Portable Monitor expands screen space in an easy way that makes it easier to organize work. Find it on Amazon

This Can Colander is a Must For Tuna to Beans This Prepworks by Progressive Can Colander is the can-draining tool every kitchen needs. Canned tuna lovers will love this simple tool that will make all the difference for their next sandwich. Find it on Amazon

This Mop & Broom Holder Will Get the Pantry in Order A great way to make the most of existing storage space is to use the wall as storage. This simple Mop and Broom Holder is easily attachable to the pantry wall and will make the area look tidier. Find it on Amazon

Combat Pet Odors & Stains With This Pet Stain PowerBrush Carpet stains are one of the hardest things to clean. Getting into the fibers to clean out the odors and stains can be challenging. But this Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush works on even the toughest pet stains. And yes, it can also be used for red wine as well. Find it on Amazon

This Sticky Mop is Made For Pet Owners If you have pets, having a good lint roll before leaving the house is essential. This Sticky Mop is a giant lint roller for the floor and furniture and is a must-have in pet households. Find it on Amazon

Always Be Prepared With This Rechargeable LED Flashlight This Energizer Weatheready Rechargeable LED Flashlight is ideally on hand for those times when the power goes out or if something goes wrong. It is always great to have a little extra peace of mind. Find it on Amazon

Sleep Smarter With This Amazon Halo Rise Amazon designed the Halo Rise to track sleep while also operating as a gentle alarm clock. This helps sleepers understand how to get better and know their sleep data. Find it on Amazon

Tackle Illness With This Smart Thermometer This QuickCare Smart Thermometer gives personalized guidance based on age, fever, and symptoms. This is such a big help, especially right now when so many winter illnesses are going around. Find it on Amazon

Save Money With This Food Shelf Life Extender Make the most of produce with this Food Shelf Life Extender. This simple gadget goes right into the fridge and helps to keep items fresh for longer. This is a great way to cut down on grocery trips. Find it on Amazon

This HyperChiller is a Must For Summer There are so many methods for making iced coffee or tea at this point, but most of them require waiting a lot of time. The HyperChiller is for lazy people that don’t want to plan. It turns any hot drink cold in minutes, not hours. Find it on Amazon

These Dish Scrubbers Are Better Than Sponges Sponges are disposable; these Dish Scrubbers are reusable and work even better than sponges. It always feels good to find an alternative that does a better job. Find it on Amazon

These Closet Lights Are Perfect For the Early Morning Get the perfect lighting even in the closet with these Closet Lights. The lights are motion activated, so they also turn on when needed. Find it on Amazon