For the Self-Confessed Hoarder: 37 Products That Will Change Your Life

If you have hoarding tendencies, a.k.a it’s hard to let go of stuff, we’re here to help. It can be hard to break the habit of wanting to keep every last item of clothing, charging chord, board game and kitchen tool — but unless you want your house featured on an episode of ‘Hoarders’ it’s time to get organized.

Thankfully, Amazon is an excellent destination for organizational supplies and product hacks that’ll make your cluttered mess seem manageable and usable in no time.

If you’re ready for the change, we’ve rounded up 37 of the most helpful and innovative Amazon products to help clear up your space. You’ll feel much better after seeing your home looking its best.

Space-Saving Hangers If your problem is a lack of closet space, these House Day hangers can help you save up to 80% of space with their innovative five-in-one design. You get ten in this pack, each with five slots to support multiple shirts, jackets, and anything else you need. Plus, it can help your overall organization because you can take the opportunity to sort your clothes by type or color.

Metal Shoe Rack This ten-tier OYREL shoe rack takes advantage of the free vertical space available to store plenty of pairs. Since it's made of metal, it's very sturdy, and of course, its long and narrow design is perfect for small spaces or for making your space look less crowded and cluttered.

Wall-Mounted Cutting Board Set If you struggle to store all your mismatched cutting boards, swap them out for this ultra-thin and compact Joseph Joseph cutting board set. They'll save space in your counter and drawers as they even come with an adhesive storage mount you can place on the wall or the door of a cabinet.

Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack Limited kitchen space can be tricky, so you must find efficient solutions like this PUSDON dish drying rack that goes over the sink. It'll free up space on your counter and expand the space since it has three tiers and a large capacity – even with a caddy for your washing-up items.

Cable Clips Great for the office and bedside table, these Hydream cable clips each have seven cable slots to accommodate all your different charging cables. You get three in this pack, and they're straightforward to install since they have a strong adhesive. You won't have to deal with messy and tangled cables, and they won't be haphazardly on the floor.

Toy Storage Baskets Little ones make the biggest messes, so use these MAGDESIGNER baskets to keep their toys organized and confined to their corner. These baskets are stackable to save space while still being within your child's reach, and they even have wheels that make them easy to move. They're colorful, so they'll love them, and it's good for them to learn how to keep their toys organized.

Storage Cart Take advantage of even the smallest spaces with this SPACEKEEPER cart. Its slim design means it can go into narrow spaces, and the wheels make it easy to take out and access. It has four tiers; you can even divide the shelves and use them as under-the-sink storage.

Over-the-Door Spice Rack A must-have kitchen add-on is this Curboro rack with nine tiers that you can adjust to fit spices, condiments, oil bottles, and more. It'll help save precious cabinet space in a small kitchen, and its open design lets you see where everything is to make your time in the kitchen more productive.

Bathroom Caddy This will be a handy companion to your bathroom sink. This iHave caddy has a place for toothbrushes and toiletries, and it even has an automatic toothpaste dispenser and two magnetic mouthwash cups. It'll keep your stuff off the sink and in their positions on the caddy.

Under Sink Organizer Perfect for the kitchen or bathroom sink, this SPACEKEEPER organizer has two tiers that maximize the storage space. It even has a hanging cup, and the bottom tier slides out so you can quickly get to whatever cleaning supplies you need.

Pants Hangers If you don't want to fold up your pants, there's no need to with these two hangers that each hang up to five pants vertically. They don't take up much space in your closet, save drawer space, and even help to keep your pants wrinkle-free.

Stackable Mixing Bowls If you've got a myriad of mixing bowls and they take up an entire cupboard, swap them out for these Umite bowls. There are six with different sizes that conveniently stack together for easy storage, and they even come with their lids, so they're suitable for mixing, serving, and storing food.

Charging Station When you're not using your devices, this MSTJRY station is the best way to charge them and keep them organized. It can charge up to five devices and gives you plenty of space, both with its design and with the fact that it means less messy cables, as it comes with five mixed short cables to suit different types of devices.

Storage Bins Keep all your foods and snacks organized with these ClearSpace bins, which have four divided sections to keep everything in place. They're great for cooking ingredients since you can easily carry them around the kitchen and they can even be used in the fridge. They're so versatile they have plenty of uses outside the kitchen, whether in your bathroom or home office.

Belt Case With five layers for belts, this Carmanon case stores and displays your belts, so you know exactly where they are. They'll stay perfectly rolled up within their compartments, and it's held together by magnets so that each belt can easily access them.

Foldable Storage Bins These versatile Simple Houseware storage bins can be used on shelves and closets to keep everything organized, from clothes to toys and even cleaning supplies. You get six in this pack; they're collapsible to save space when you're not using them.

Shower Caddy Your showers will be even more relaxing when you see all your bathroom essentials off the floor and neatly stored in these ATEMANS caddies. You get two caddy shelves, a bar soap holder, and two individual hooks. One of the shelves has three built-in hooks, and the other has a razor holder.

Desktop Bookshelf If your work desk is decluttered and affecting your productivity, these Ulrikco shelves are perfect for all your office storage needs, from books to stationery and décor. You get two separate shelves that can be arranged the way you prefer.

Clothes Storage Bags If your drawers and closets are too full, you can efficiently declutter with these three Lifewit bags. They have a large capacity and can compactly store anything from comforters and pillows to your clothes. We recommend you use them to separate your winter clothes from summer clothes to make more space.

Shelf Dividers You can use these Boao shelf dividers on your closet, bookshelves, or any other shelves in your home. They're effortless to install since they simply slide in, and their clear material means you can easily see what you've stored. They can help you keep things in a neat pile – mainly if you use them for clothes or to sort out other home items by category.

Underwear Organizing Drawers The underwear drawer is usually the messiest, so we recommend these Simple Houseware organizers to get things back in order. You get four in this pack, each with a unique divider design that can be used for different things, whether underpants, socks, belts, ties, or other accessories.

Label Maker Essential for the office, this JADENS label maker can help you keep everything organized and sorted by the proper categories. It'll make everything easier to find, and it's also a handy home organization tool, as you can use it to label storage drawers, spice jars, and much more. You can easily create labels using the app and print them out via Bluetooth.

Refrigerator Bins This set of eight HOOJO bins will get all your food organized, so you'll be able to see what you have to eat before it goes off and what you need to buy. Their clear plastic design lets you know what items you have stored at a glance, and keeping your things organized will create more space.

Pan Rack If you're one of those who stack up their pans in the cabinet, it's time to try this DecoBros rack. It can either go in your wardrobe or on the counter and has five tiers. It helps you keep your pans organized, makes them easier to access and use, and protects them from scratches.

Bean Bag Cover A fun yet functional way to get your little ones to clean up their mess is with this Creative QT bean bag cover. It can be filled with stuffed animals, blankets, clothes, and the like, keeping your space clean and decluttered while giving your kids a soft and cozy bean bag chair.

Apothecary Jars This is a TikTok trend to get behind. These Amazing Abby apothecary jars are perfect for storing bathroom essentials like q-tips, bath salts, flossers, and more. They'll keep your bathroom counter clean and tidy, and their clear design is aesthetically pleasing and decorative.

Folding Board Chances are that you're stuffing your clothes in your drawers, and that's what's making them look cluttered and messy. That problem can be solved with this BoxLegend board, which makes folding clothes simple and fast – not to mention neater since it'll ensure a uniform fold every time.

Rubber Twist Ties Sort out that bottomless cable drawer with these Nite Ize twist ties. You get 12 in this pack, and they're flexible with a rubber exterior that gives them a firm grip. And that's not all, as their wire interior is designed to hold its shape, so you can reuse them as much as you want.

Toiletry Caddy You can keep all your essential hair products and tools in one place with this NIUBEE caddy, which has three steel cups that can hold and store hot tools like hair dryers. The rest of the space can be used for hair gel, wax, and any other toiletries you want to keep organized on the counter.

Cap Hangers Storing hats can be tricky and space-consuming, but not with these Binboov hangers. They have a clever design that each holds up to ten hats without scrunching them up and damaging them. You can also use them for accessories like beanies, ties, scarves, etc.

Mop & Broom Holder Even your cleaning tools will be neat with this CINEYO organizer. It's designed to take advantage of your empty walls, and it has five slots with six hooks to accommodate your different tools, from brooms and mops to dusters and microfiber cloths.

Bag & Wrap Dispenser Forget broken foil and wrap boxes and opt for this Keleywood organizer that keeps them and food bags in the same place without the annoying packaging. It can be put in a drawer or wall-mounted to save even more space and doubles as a dispenser.

Airtight Food Containers Your pantry will look much more organized with these 24 Chef's Path containers that are designed to store and keep food fresh for longer with their airtight seals. They're stackable to save more space and come in three different sizes to suit a wide range of foods. Plus, their clear design will make everything easy to find, and they even come with labels.

Glasses Case The most convenient and compact way to store your glasses and sunglasses, not to mention the most stylish, is with this Longjet case. It'll keep them safe, and you can store up to five glasses inside. Plus, it even has a strap you can use to hang it up in your wardrobe.

Storage Ottoman Functional, versatile, and classy, this HomePop ottoman serves as a bench, footrest, and hidden organizing compartment. It has a large storage capacity, and its versatility means it can do the job of three furniture pieces at once, so there's no need to clutter up your place. And as a bonus, its leather design is stylish.

Bamboo Drawer Dividers Make your drawers as functional as possible with these ANTOWN dividers that form convenient compartments. They have an adjustable length so that they can suit pretty much any drawer, and they're made of high-quality bamboo that's smooth and sturdy.