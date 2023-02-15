From Genius to Wacky: 35 Kitchen Inventions You Won’t Believe Exist

The kitchen is undoubtedly the heart of the home. It’s where we gather to nourish our bodies and souls with delicious food. But let’s face it – cooking and baking can be a hassle, especially when you don’t have the right tools.

Fortunately, Amazon offers a plethora of kitchen gadgets that can make your life easier, but with so many options it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. Fear not, for we have scoured Amazon to find the most unusual and ingenious kitchen gadgets that may seem bizarre at first glance but are absolute game-changers.

From a cheese-melting grill pan to a soap bar that eliminates stubborn garlic odors, these gadgets will make your time in the kitchen more efficient, comfortable, and maybe even a little quirky. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a beginner, these gadgets are sure to elevate your culinary experience and make cooking and cleaning more efficient – and dare we say, fun. Get ready to upgrade your kitchen with these must-haves and time-saving gadgets.

This Wonder Spoon You Will Use Every Time You Cook This miracle gadget is called a ‘wonder spoon.’ This six-in-one spoon can separate eggs and be used as a whisk, slotted spoon, and colander for tiny portions of short pasta. It even works as a potato, avocado masher, garlic grinder or siphons off excess oil or water from a pan. It’s the tool you will use every time you cook. Find it on Amazon

This Bamboo Cutting Board Makes an Epic Food Prep Station This is an epic food prep station. The bamboo cutting board has easy-to-use grater and slicer blades and what they call a ‘juice groove’ to stop messy spills. This chopping board comes complete with storage, where you can collect your sliced food. If you’re not eating it straightaway you can cover it with one of the silicone lids which will keep it airtight. Find it on Amazon

This Silicone Mat Will Protect Your Counter Tops After washing dishes, don’t let the wet scourer sit on the side festering. You can now install this silicone drip catcher with two funnels for the water to drip into the sink and stop it from collecting. It’s so wide you can leave your hand soap on it, a scourer, or just air-dry kitchenware when you need it. It’s super-handy and will keep your counter looking good. Find it on Amazon

This Grease Jar Will Help You Keep Your Drains Clear This ceramic pot, which is helpfully labeled ‘grease,’ has been created to pour and store cooking grease. Don’t let fat and grease collect in your drains; swap the makeshift containers you’ve been using and instead have a dedicated zone to collect that grease. It comes with a stainless steel mesh strainer and a pour spout to make life easier. We love that it comes in six colors, so you can choose one to fit your kitchen aesthetic. Find it on Amazon

Never Eat Mushy Spaghetti Again When You’ve Got Mr. Al Dente Everybody loves pasta, but not everybody can cook it. It’s simple enough, but getting it al dente proves a challenge for many. Al Dente needs to be placed on the edge of the pot, and then he casts a line or two to reveal if the pasta is ready. This little guy will now be the chief pasta tester in your house. Find it on Amazon

This Air Fryer Is Also a Pizza Oven This air fryer is also a pizza oven. It comes with ten preset functions that include preheating, air frying, pizza, air roasting, and even bagel, as well as more standard features. As it also acts as a toaster, this cooker will save you countertop space even if it can toast up to nine slices of bread. That’s a whole load of toast. One five-star fan shared: ‘I cooked a whole pizza in this thing, which turned out better than any other microwave oven I owned!’ Find it on Amazon

This Corn Stripper Will Remove Kernels for You If you’re trying to look after your teeth or simply want corn kernels rather than the corn on the cob, this corn stripper will come in handy. Pop the case around the ears and twist it while pushing down the cob; the kernels will soon collect. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Add Flavor With This Auto-Measuring Spice Carousel If you’re an efficient cook in the kitchen, this auto-measure spice carousel will set your heart on fire. It can hold up to 12 spices and be fitted to suspend from cabinets to take up less countertop space or left on the side and double stack. You can still shake or free pour from your selected spice canister or turn the dial to auto-measure out a quarter teaspoon. Find it on Amazon

This Air Fryer Cheat Sheet Will Save You Time ‘How long will that take in an air fryer?’ This is a constant question we have. Some packaging now includes how long it will take in an air fryer, but not everything. This magnetic cheat sheet can be stuck on your fridge for a glance. From flank steak to lobster tails, this handy list marks out how much time, what mode, and what temperature to get the tastiest result. Find it on Amazon

This Space-Saving Measuring Set Will Help You Become a Pro Baker If you’re serious about baking, you can turn pro with this measuring set. You won’t have to guess what an eighth is again. It also comes with two adjustable cups, a 1/2 cup scoop, a tablespoon, and a teaspoon. It’s a great space saver too. ‘I rent a smaller apartment and only have one large drawer. For all my utensils and kitchen tools, this saves up a lot of space.’ one reviewer shared. Find it on Amazon

These Cute Penguin Shapes Hold Your Eggs While They Boil This is an egg holder with a difference. We adore the penguin design but also love that this makes boiling an egg so simple. Put your eggs into the tummies, and then you can put the whole thing into a boiling pot for your eggs. Or, if you prefer, you can just use it to store and serve your eggs. One five-star reviewer wrote: ‘It’s adorable and keeps the eggs from bumping into each other and cracking when they care on boiling water.’ It’s also very convenient to just move to the refrigerator after they cool. Find it on Amazon

You Need a Pancake Pen in Your Life for Fun Breakfasts Have a little fun with a pancake pen. Yes, you read that right. Make incredible show-stopping creations, draw letters, animals, whatever you fancy with some accuracy. Make the batter and squeeze. This dispenser can hold three cups, so plenty for a big family. But, if you’re not able to use it all, pop the cap back on, and you can keep it in the fridge. Find it on Amazon

This Butter Knife Makes Spreading Easy Don’t you hate it when cold butter tears through your slice of bread? This great butter knife will ensure that it doesn’t happen again as it’s got unique holes designed to curl cold butter onto your bread. So now you don’t have to remember to get the butter out, and you don’t need to curse when you forget. Find it on Amazon

This Is the New Style of Space-Saving Colander Cleaning your veggies, pasta, and fruit is about to get a lot easier with this over-the-sink colander. The strainer is adjustable to fit your sink, expanding up to 19 inches, which is impressive. The dish will always be raised from the bottom of the sink so water can’t back up into your food. It frees up a hand when you’re trying to juggle, and it can even be used to defrost items, which is super handy. Find it on Amazon

Clean Your Microwave Without Harsh Chemicals With Angry Mama This is a hilarious and chemical-free way to clean the dried gunk from your microwave. These ‘Angry Mama’ microwave cleaners need to be filled with water and vinegar and then placed in the dirty microwave for seven minutes so they can give it natural steam clean. Then you can wipe it out and get your sparkling microwave back. Find it on Amazon

This Smart Egg Tray Will Keep an Eye on How Many You’ve Got This smart egg tray will help you keep on top of your egg supply. The tray can sync with your smartphone to tell you how many eggs you’ve left and when they go out of date. There’s a light to show the oldest eggs, and you can even get a push notification (as if you haven’t got enough already) to tell you when you’re running out of eggs. Find it on Amazon

Stop Your Sink From Clogging up With This Strainer Avoid clogged sinks with this Kitchen SinkShroom that catches food without stopping water flow. It’s got a universal design that should fit every sink, and it’s simple to keep clean. The sleek design means the debris just falls out. One happy customer shared: ‘This SinkShroom is terrific and the answer to my prayers. It sits perfectly and collects all the food in the sink. I am thrilled.’ Find it on Amazon

This Herb Saver Will Save You a Packet If you throw out packets of herbs that have turned into green sludge after a few days, consider this herb saver. This little device will triple the freshness of any herbs – and even asparagus. Dry them before storing them, pop them into the pod, and add water into its reservoir. Remember to keep adding water every few days to keep it fresh, and you should be able to enjoy your herbs for a lot longer than average. Find it on Amazon

This Clever Spiral Blade Removes the Core From Peppers Become a professional by removing your seeds effortlessly with this stainless steel core remover. Why do you need this? This helps you get every last bit of your chili rather than wasting it because you’re trying to cut the core out with a knife. It saves time too. The serrated spiral blade just needs to be spun in peppers or any size and then can be popped in the dishwasher. Find it on Amazon

These Bag Holders Will Give You an Extra Hand in the Kitchen You don’t have to rely on anyone else thanks to these bag holders. If you like meal prep or batch cooking, these can be a lifesaver in the kitchen. These hands-free clips will make it easier to fill freezer bags and minimize stress and mess. These adjustable stands come in a pack of six and can also be used to dry out old freezer bags you want to reuse or washcloths. Find it on Amazon

Make High Traffic Areas More Comfortable With These Anti-Fatigue Mats Give your feet a break with this anti-fatigue mat. It’s padded with high-density foam to support your feet when you’re standing for extended periods. This mat comes in 13 colors and is non-slip, and its surface is wipeable. ‘Nothing compares to how wonderful they feel under my shoes,’ a five-star reviewer said. Find it on Amazon

Get a Helping Hand in the Kitchen With This Automatic Stirrer Cut down the time you spend in the kitchen, as this pan stirrer will do the hard work for you. It stands on its heat-resistant silicone legs in the pan, and once you turn it on, it will start rotating. It’s battery-operated, so no cords can get in the way or hang overheat. There are three speeds to choose from, depending on your cooking. Find it on Amazon

Everyone On TikTok Loves This Watermelon Cutter This watermelon cutter doesn’t need much introduction after it blew up on TikTok and started a viral frenzy. Watermelon is the best, but cutting it can be a messy nightmare. With this beauty, you can not only get great chunks, but it’s incredibly satisfying too. Once you cut open the watermelon, you glide the automatic cutter across, and it produces these uniform cubes. Make sure you’re doing it on a wipeable surface because it’s likely to get juicy. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Let Your Cereal Get Soggy With This Bowl If you don’t like your cereal getting soggy, then we’ve found you this bowl. It’s designed with two compartments, one side for milk and the other for your cereal. If you like to hold the bowl while eating, it has a great grip and deep sides to prevent spills. It’s great for kids too. Find it on Amazon

These Lightweight Gloves Will Stop You From Cutting Yourself Do you struggle to cook without cutting yourself? Do you always find that you leave a bit of skin in the game after you’ve been using the knife, grater, or mandolin? Well, these cut-resistant gloves could be your savior. They’re lightweight even if they act like chainmail and go up to size XL. Once you’re finished, you can pop in the dishwasher for an easy clean. Find it on Amazon

Don’t Get Hangry While Trying to Make Dumplings With This Special Cube The art of making dumplings is something to behold, but it can be tricky, especially when you’re hangry. Trying to make dumplings on an empty stomach is a form of torture, but it doesn’t have to be. This dumpling cube pushes all the air out of a won-ton wrapper and seals the dumplings with a neat trim. This cube makes four at a time. Find it on Amazon

Swap Regular Ice Cubes for These Silicone Molds We love these large rose molds that make absolute showstopper beverages. Swap your regular ice cubes for this, and it’s guaranteed to make you smile every time you use them. You don’t have to restrict yourself to ice, the silicone mold makings cracking cakes, candy, and soaps. You could even try candles too. But make sure you wash them thoroughly before using them for food. Find it on Amazon

Go Gourmet With This Handheld Smoker Elevate your cooking skills with this handheld smoker. You’ve seen it on cooking shows, but now you can taste what it’s like and do it at home. It’s engineered to smoke your favorite meals and drinks indoors and comes with woodchips, so you’re ready to transform your skills from a regular cook to a gourmet chef. It’s not too hard either; all you need is a bowl to cover your food, place the hose underneath, and let it do its thing. Find it on Amazon

This Soap Dispenser Will Make Washing Up a Breeze This soap dispenser is taking things to new levels, and streamlining the clean-up process after cooking sounds like a win to us, making it that much simpler. All you have to do is press down on the soap dispenser with the sponge, and you’ve got enough washing-up liquid to crack on with zero mess or drips. It also comes with a hand soap dispenser, and together they make a good-looking pair for anyone’s side. Find it on Amazon

Get Perfect Portions of Butter for Baking With This Cutter You can get the perfect portion of butter every time with just one click. This butter cutter can easily cut through cooled butter. One busy parent left the butter cutter five stars after getting fed up with not having clean cutlery in a busy family home. ‘Using the clicking handle to dispense perfectly proportioned slabs of butter for easy spreading is pretty awesome, and I’ve found that it has many uses.’ Find it on Amazon