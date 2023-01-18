get the inside scoop on the amazon products our readers are loving right now

Are you curious about what products are garnering the most attention on Amazon? Look no further. Our team has scoured the site and compiled a list of the top items that have been a hit with our readers in the past month. From must-have tech gadgets to household essentials, these Amazon favorites have been receiving rave reviews and should definitely be in your cart come checkout.

Whether you’re in the market for a new kitchen appliance or a stylish accessory, you’re sure to find something on this list that catches your eye. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at these products and why they’ve become so popular. So, without further ado, let’s dive in and find out what all the fuss is about!

These Athletic Shorts Come in 30 Color Options COURTESY OF AMAZON Both functional and stylish, these NORTHYARD Athletic Shorts have two hidden pockets with zippers to keep your belongings secure and a quick-drying feature to help prevent sweat stains. The mesh detailing allows for airflow and breathability, making them perfect for all-day or all-night wear. Find it on Amazon

This Knit Jacket for a Fitted Look COURTESY OF AMAZON Take your athleisure to a new level with this HYPESTFIT Knit Jacket that has the most form-fitting look to fall in love with. This jacket will not only hug your muscles and make you look more fit than ever but also keep you warm and comfortable with its flexible and soft fabric. The color choices for this Amazon find are the best part. Find it on Amazon

Reusable Pizza Storage Container COURTESY OF AMAZON We usually have to choose between two unfavorable options when storing leftover pizza. Either make space for the giant box it came in or keep your slices on top of each other and ruin the toppings. The PIZZA PACK understood both options’ awfulness and gave us the solution. This microwavable container can hold up to five slices at once. But don’t worry, they included divider trays that will keep all of your toppings safe! Find it on Amazon

Foldable Dining Table COURTESY OF AMAZON The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. When it’s not in use, it can also be easily folded down to save space. It includes a two-tier shelf for additional storage and display space, and it can be used as a desk in a pinch making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home. Find it on Amazon

This Shirt Is a Fan-Favorite COURTESY OF AMAZON Stay comfortable in these highly-rated Athlemon Shirts. Stock up on these tees for any occasion, from the gym to a casual hangout with friends; Amazon customers praise this shirt for its soft, breathable, and lightweight design. It’s also slimming, making it a versatile and affordable choice for any wardrobe. Find it on Amazon

These Shoes Can Be Worn Underwater COURTESY OF AMAZON These are the perfect shoes to wear in the water. Designed to stay on your feet and out of the water, they are lightweight and durable. The elastic band at the top of the shoe adjusts the fit seamlessly without any problems of shoelaces stepping on. The bottom of the shoe is thick and durable, providing excellent traction in slippery conditions. Find it on Amazon

These Adjustable Dumbbells Won’t Take up Space at Home COURTESY OF AMAZON Get the benefits of a full set of weights without taking up all your space with Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. These innovative dumbbells allow you to adjust the weight in 5lb increments, starting at 5 lbs and going up to 52.5 lbs. With a simple dial turn, you can easily switch between weights, making it easy to customize your workouts to suit your specific needs. Find it on Amazon

Quencher Tumbler COURTESY OF AMAZON We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about: the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for keeping drinks cool or warm for hours and ability to fit in car cup holders. Users also love its design features including the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it’s available in? Find it on Amazon

These Jogger Pants Have the Right Amount of Stretch COURTESY OF AMAZON Who isn’t sick of wearing tight, uncomfortable pants around town all day? We can all agree that everyone is over it. These JMIERR Jogger Pants are a reliable replacement made with an elastic waistband and a drawstring feature to adjust the fit. These pants make for a breathable and comfortable option for work and play. Find it on Amazon

These Cole Haan Oxford Sneakers Are the Perfect Hybrids COURTESY OF AMAZON So you love to walk in style? These Cole Haan Oxford Sneakers are the shoe you need to look good and feel good on your next walk. With their smooth leather, you can create a sleek and business casual look while the rubber outsole provides you with the support and comfort you need to stroll along the whole city. Find it on Amazon

These Golf Pants Are the Look of 2023 COURTESY OF AMAZON Step up your winter-style game with a pair of practical activewear Rdruko Golf Pants. These quick-dry bottoms are lightweight, breathable and stretchy— making them perfect for any active lifestyle. Pair them with a dry-fit polo and your favorite running shoes for an athleisure look that’s on trend in 2023. Find it on Amazon

Never Lose Your Remote Again With This Glow-in-the-Dark Remote Cover COURTESY OF AMAZON This glow-in-the-dark remote cover is the perfect solution for keeping track of your TV remote. It’s made of silicone, so it’s soft and easy to grip and fits most standard remotes. The cover also glows in the dark so that you can find it easily even in the dark. Find it on Amazon

This New Balance Full Zip Is a Luxury COURTESY OF AMAZON It’s time for a new jacket, and this New Balance Full Zip is just what SPY had in mind. This quilted jacket has fast-drying technology that will keep you dry and clean throughout all workouts or weather conditions and a breathable fabric that is perfect for exercising. The stretch on this jacket is going to blow your mind. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye to Tedious Prep With This Automatic Stirrer COURTESY OF AMAZON This automatic stirrer is the perfect kitchen gadget to save you time and effort while cooking. With its unique and innovative design, the stirrer will automatically rotate in your pan or pot, freeing you up to do other tasks. It features three-speed options, removable nylon legs that are heat resistant up to 120°C, non-stick, and dishwasher safe. It’s perfect for soups, sauces, porridge, gravy, and more. It’s a must-have for any home cook looking to make their living in the kitchen easier. Find it on Amazon

This Running Shorts Pack Is a Necessity COURTESY OF AMAZON A man can never have too many pairs of shorts, and this Gagl Running Shorts Pack is just what you need to upgrade your wardrobe. On a warm day, there is nothing more reliable than these gym shorts with zipper pockets, stretchy waistbands and quick-drying fabric to ensure sweat stains are not visible while you complete your workout. Find it on Amazon

Show Off This Bomber Jacket COURTESY OF AMAZON It is a known fact that everyone looks good in a sports coat, and this CRYSULLY Bomber Jacket is just one of Amazon’s affordable and stylish options. The two side pockets and one sleeve pocket provide a variety of spaces to store all of your personal belongings, and the rib collar and cut-off hem create a high-quality and comfortable fit. Find it on Amazon

This Polo for a Quick Confidence Boost COURTESY OF AMAZON Nothing will boost your confidence like this MAGCOMSEN Polo that comes in all of the most classy and unique colors. This polo is a go-to option for any athletic activity from tennis to hiking. It is a fast-drying option with breathable fabric and a stretchy design guaranteed to make you look and feel incredible. Find it on Amazon

Silicone Air Fryer Liner COURTESY OF AMAZON Odds are you have an air fryer but did you know that you don’t have to soak, rinse, and wash it after every use? These air fryer liners are safe to put inside and can be taken out and washed instead. Thinking they’ll defeat the purpose of the fryer? Think again. The ridged design of the liner still allows for air to surround your food to fry completely! Find it on Amazon

Bamboo Board COURTESY OF AMAZON Having a tiny kitchen can make cooking even more of a nightmare, but not when you have the Camco board to give you an extra working surface when you need it. You can place it over the stove or sink and extend your counter space, and it’s also a functioning bamboo cutting board. So if your lack of kitchen space is getting you down this board is a must for food prep. Find it on Amazon

These Joggers Are a Secret Find COURTESY OF AMAZON Every wardrobe needs a versatile pair of joggers that keep a business-attire look in mind, and these BALEAF Joggers may be the most classy pants on Amazon. They have a slim fit and stretchy waistband paired with a more sleek and thick fabric that creates the business-casual look you will love. Find it on Amazon

Thousands of People Love These Top-Rated Joggers COURTESY OF AMAZON If you don’t own everything from The Gym People’s Amazon collection, this is your sign to run to Amazon and invest in it now. These The Gym People Joggers are one of their hottest items due to their soft fleece lining and stretchy waistband that provides style and comfort all at the same time. Wear them to the gym or around your home for the most trendy look. Find it on Amazon

This Hooded Set for a Matching Moment COURTESY OF AMAZON When the weather gets a little warmer, we recommend throwing on this COOFANDY Hooded Set which makes for great gym attire that can also be worn while doing errands or at the grocery store. This set provides you with a hooded short sleeve shirt and matching athletic shorts to pair with it. It has five different color options and can keep you moving and grooving all day long. Find it on Amazon

Lift Top Coffee Table COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for a way to save space while making your apartment look sleek, this Yaheetech table is the perfect addition to your living room. It serves as a coffee table, work desk and a discreet storage unit so you’ll get plenty of use out of this one. Find it on Amazon

Clip-On Sofa Tray COURTESY OF AMAZON Not only does this Signature Home tray mean you can go without a coffee table if you’re limited on space, but it’s also much more convenient since your snacks, drinks, TV remote, and the like will always be within reach. It’s straightforward to install as it just needs to be clipped in, and it has raised edges to prevent objects from falling, spilling and staining your sofa. It also folds into itself for easy storage when you’re not using it and it’s very portable so that you can take it to another room. Find it on Amazon

Tall Drawers COURTESY OF AMAZON Get this tall Household Essentials Drawer Tower and use the vertical space in your bedroom efficiently. It has eight drawers to accommodate all your clothes and anything else you may want to store, and it’s a sturdy piece of furniture made mainly of metal and wood. Its sleek and elegant design is a sight for sore eyes, and it’s even available in six color options to suit your décor best. Find it on Amazon

Step Into Luxury With These Massage Bubble Slides COURTESY OF AMAZON Treat your feet to the ultimate relaxation with the Mukinrch Massage Bubble Slides. These reflexology slides are designed with massage bubbles on the footbed to provide a soothing massage as you walk. The slippers are perfect for use at home or the gym, as they feature a non-slip sole for added stability and support. Find it on Amazon

Cleaning Gel COURTESY OF AMAZON This cleaning gel is perfect for those hard-to-reach corners that feel impossible to clean. It’s essentially a sticky glob of slime that stays put together when shoved into small spaces. It’ll pull out the gunk between your keyboard keys and the crumbs stuck in your gear shifter. Find it on Amazon

Embrace Athleisure With Jogger Pants COURTESY OF AMAZON Style bloggers have predicted that 2023 is set to be another year of athleisure, so it’s time to get comfortable! These Purltoan Jogger Pants are our pick for everyday bottoms that can also be worn to the gym or for a quick run around the neighborhood. These quick-dry pants have four-way stretch and sun protection, making them practical and comfortable for any activity. Plus, they have hidden pockets to hold your personal belongings, so you can stay organized while on the go. Find it on Amazon

Keep Beverages at the Perfect Temperature With This Mug Warmer COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of constantly reheating your coffee or tea in the microwave? With this electric mug warmer, you can keep your favorite hot beverages at the perfect temperature all day. Plug in the mug warmer, place your mug on top and adjust the temperature to your preference. It’s ideal for the office, home or anywhere you want to enjoy a hot drink without the hassle of constantly reheating. Plus, it’s compact and easy to use, making it the perfect addition to your desk or kitchen. Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee and hello to perfectly heated drinks all day long with our mug warmer. Find it on Amazon

Happy Nuts Comfort Cream COURTESY OF AMAZON The HAPPY NUTS cream dries as a powder that absorbs your sweat and makes an anti-friction layer that will protect you against chafing in the most sensitive part of your body – no more discomfort and irritation. Plus, it keeps you smelling fresh out of the shower and neutralizes odors which will be great for your confidence. Find it on Amazon

Alarm Clock COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for a versatile and convenient bedside gadget, the COLSUR alarm clock is worth considering. It’s a compact and stylish device that serves as a phone holder, night light, Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, and radio. That means you can have everything you need within easy reach without cluttering your bedside table and streamline your wake up routine. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Make Delicious Smoothies & Shakes on the go With This Blender COURTESY OF AMAZON Tired of spending extra time in the morning preparing your smoothies and protein shakes? Say goodbye to that hassle with the Popbabies Portable Blender. This versatile blender not only mixes and creates delicious drinks, but it also doubles as a portable cup. Simply pop on the lid and head out the door — no need to transfer your blended drink to a separate cup. And with adjustable speed modes, it’s perfect for anyone looking to enjoy delicious shakes anytime, anywhere. Find it on Amazon