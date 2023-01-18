get the inside scoop on the amazon products our readers are loving right now

Are you curious about what products are garnering the most attention on Amazon? Look no further. Our team has scoured the site and compiled a list of the top items that have been a hit with our readers in the past month. From must-have tech gadgets to household essentials, these Amazon favorites have been receiving rave reviews and should definitely be in your cart come checkout.
Whether you’re in the market for a new kitchen appliance or a stylish accessory, you’re sure to find something on this list that catches your eye. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at these products and why they’ve become so popular. So, without further ado, let’s dive in and find out what all the fuss is about!
These Athletic Shorts Come in 30 Color Options
Both functional and stylish, these NORTHYARD Athletic Shorts have two hidden pockets with zippers to keep your belongings secure and a quick-drying feature to help prevent sweat stains. The mesh detailing allows for airflow and breathability, making them perfect for all-day or all-night wear.
This Knit Jacket for a Fitted Look
Take your athleisure to a new level with this HYPESTFIT Knit Jacket that has the most form-fitting look to fall in love with. This jacket will not only hug your muscles and make you look more fit than ever but also keep you warm and comfortable with its flexible and soft fabric. The color choices for this Amazon find are the best part.
Reusable Pizza Storage Container
We usually have to choose between two unfavorable options when storing leftover pizza. Either make space for the giant box it came in or keep your slices on top of each other and ruin the toppings. The PIZZA PACK understood both options’ awfulness and gave us the solution. This microwavable container can hold up to five slices at once. But don’t worry, they included divider trays that will keep all of your toppings safe!
Foldable Dining Table
The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. When it’s not in use, it can also be easily folded down to save space. It includes a two-tier shelf for additional storage and display space, and it can be used as a desk in a pinch making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home.
This Shirt Is a Fan-Favorite
Stay comfortable in these highly-rated Athlemon Shirts. Stock up on these tees for any occasion, from the gym to a casual hangout with friends; Amazon customers praise this shirt for its soft, breathable, and lightweight design. It’s also slimming, making it a versatile and affordable choice for any wardrobe.
These Shoes Can Be Worn Underwater
These are the perfect shoes to wear in the water. Designed to stay on your feet and out of the water, they are lightweight and durable. The elastic band at the top of the shoe adjusts the fit seamlessly without any problems of shoelaces stepping on. The bottom of the shoe is thick and durable, providing excellent traction in slippery conditions.
These Adjustable Dumbbells Won’t Take up Space at Home
Get the benefits of a full set of weights without taking up all your space with Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. These innovative dumbbells allow you to adjust the weight in 5lb increments, starting at 5 lbs and going up to 52.5 lbs. With a simple dial turn, you can easily switch between weights, making it easy to customize your workouts to suit your specific needs.
Quencher Tumbler
We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about: the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for keeping drinks cool or warm for hours and ability to fit in car cup holders. Users also love its design features including the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it’s available in?
These Jogger Pants Have the Right Amount of Stretch
Who isn’t sick of wearing tight, uncomfortable pants around town all day? We can all agree that everyone is over it. These JMIERR Jogger Pants are a reliable replacement made with an elastic waistband and a drawstring feature to adjust the fit. These pants make for a breathable and comfortable option for work and play.
These Cole Haan Oxford Sneakers Are the Perfect Hybrids
So you love to walk in style? These Cole Haan Oxford Sneakers are the shoe you need to look good and feel good on your next walk. With their smooth leather, you can create a sleek and business casual look while the rubber outsole provides you with the support and comfort you need to stroll along the whole city.
These Golf Pants Are the Look of 2023
Step up your winter-style game with a pair of practical activewear Rdruko Golf Pants. These quick-dry bottoms are lightweight, breathable and stretchy— making them perfect for any active lifestyle. Pair them with a dry-fit polo and your favorite running shoes for an athleisure look that’s on trend in 2023.
Never Lose Your Remote Again With This Glow-in-the-Dark Remote Cover
This glow-in-the-dark remote cover is the perfect solution for keeping track of your TV remote. It’s made of silicone, so it’s soft and easy to grip and fits most standard remotes. The cover also glows in the dark so that you can find it easily even in the dark.
This New Balance Full Zip Is a Luxury
It’s time for a new jacket, and this New Balance Full Zip is just what SPY had in mind. This quilted jacket has fast-drying technology that will keep you dry and clean throughout all workouts or weather conditions and a breathable fabric that is perfect for exercising. The stretch on this jacket is going to blow your mind.
Say Goodbye to Tedious Prep With This Automatic Stirrer
This automatic stirrer is the perfect kitchen gadget to save you time and effort while cooking. With its unique and innovative design, the stirrer will automatically rotate in your pan or pot, freeing you up to do other tasks. It features three-speed options, removable nylon legs that are heat resistant up to 120°C, non-stick, and dishwasher safe. It’s perfect for soups, sauces, porridge, gravy, and more. It’s a must-have for any home cook looking to make their living in the kitchen easier.
This Running Shorts Pack Is a Necessity
A man can never have too many pairs of shorts, and this Gagl Running Shorts Pack is just what you need to upgrade your wardrobe. On a warm day, there is nothing more reliable than these gym shorts with zipper pockets, stretchy waistbands and quick-drying fabric to ensure sweat stains are not visible while you complete your workout.
Show Off This Bomber Jacket
It is a known fact that everyone looks good in a sports coat, and this CRYSULLY Bomber Jacket is just one of Amazon’s affordable and stylish options. The two side pockets and one sleeve pocket provide a variety of spaces to store all of your personal belongings, and the rib collar and cut-off hem create a high-quality and comfortable fit.
This Polo for a Quick Confidence Boost
Nothing will boost your confidence like this MAGCOMSEN Polo that comes in all of the most classy and unique colors. This polo is a go-to option for any athletic activity from tennis to hiking. It is a fast-drying option with breathable fabric and a stretchy design guaranteed to make you look and feel incredible.
Silicone Air Fryer Liner
Odds are you have an air fryer but did you know that you don’t have to soak, rinse, and wash it after every use? These air fryer liners are safe to put inside and can be taken out and washed instead. Thinking they’ll defeat the purpose of the fryer? Think again. The ridged design of the liner still allows for air to surround your food to fry completely!
Bamboo Board
Having a tiny kitchen can make cooking even more of a nightmare, but not when you have the Camco board to give you an extra working surface when you need it. You can place it over the stove or sink and extend your counter space, and it’s also a functioning bamboo cutting board. So if your lack of kitchen space is getting you down this board is a must for food prep.
These Joggers Are a Secret Find
Every wardrobe needs a versatile pair of joggers that keep a business-attire look in mind, and these BALEAF Joggers may be the most classy pants on Amazon. They have a slim fit and stretchy waistband paired with a more sleek and thick fabric that creates the business-casual look you will love.
Thousands of People Love These Top-Rated Joggers
If you don’t own everything from The Gym People’s Amazon collection, this is your sign to run to Amazon and invest in it now. These The Gym People Joggers are one of their hottest items due to their soft fleece lining and stretchy waistband that provides style and comfort all at the same time. Wear them to the gym or around your home for the most trendy look.
This Hooded Set for a Matching Moment
When the weather gets a little warmer, we recommend throwing on this COOFANDY Hooded Set which makes for great gym attire that can also be worn while doing errands or at the grocery store. This set provides you with a hooded short sleeve shirt and matching athletic shorts to pair with it. It has five different color options and can keep you moving and grooving all day long.
Lift Top Coffee Table
If you’re looking for a way to save space while making your apartment look sleek, this Yaheetech table is the perfect addition to your living room. It serves as a coffee table, work desk and a discreet storage unit so you’ll get plenty of use out of this one.
Clip-On Sofa Tray
Not only does this Signature Home tray mean you can go without a coffee table if you’re limited on space, but it’s also much more convenient since your snacks, drinks, TV remote, and the like will always be within reach. It’s straightforward to install as it just needs to be clipped in, and it has raised edges to prevent objects from falling, spilling and staining your sofa. It also folds into itself for easy storage when you’re not using it and it’s very portable so that you can take it to another room.
Tall Drawers
Get this tall Household Essentials Drawer Tower and use the vertical space in your bedroom efficiently. It has eight drawers to accommodate all your clothes and anything else you may want to store, and it’s a sturdy piece of furniture made mainly of metal and wood. Its sleek and elegant design is a sight for sore eyes, and it’s even available in six color options to suit your décor best.
Step Into Luxury With These Massage Bubble Slides
Treat your feet to the ultimate relaxation with the Mukinrch Massage Bubble Slides. These reflexology slides are designed with massage bubbles on the footbed to provide a soothing massage as you walk. The slippers are perfect for use at home or the gym, as they feature a non-slip sole for added stability and support.
Cleaning Gel
This cleaning gel is perfect for those hard-to-reach corners that feel impossible to clean. It’s essentially a sticky glob of slime that stays put together when shoved into small spaces. It’ll pull out the gunk between your keyboard keys and the crumbs stuck in your gear shifter.
Embrace Athleisure With Jogger Pants
Style bloggers have predicted that 2023 is set to be another year of athleisure, so it’s time to get comfortable! These Purltoan Jogger Pants are our pick for everyday bottoms that can also be worn to the gym or for a quick run around the neighborhood. These quick-dry pants have four-way stretch and sun protection, making them practical and comfortable for any activity. Plus, they have hidden pockets to hold your personal belongings, so you can stay organized while on the go.
Keep Beverages at the Perfect Temperature With This Mug Warmer
Are you tired of constantly reheating your coffee or tea in the microwave? With this electric mug warmer, you can keep your favorite hot beverages at the perfect temperature all day. Plug in the mug warmer, place your mug on top and adjust the temperature to your preference. It’s ideal for the office, home or anywhere you want to enjoy a hot drink without the hassle of constantly reheating. Plus, it’s compact and easy to use, making it the perfect addition to your desk or kitchen. Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee and hello to perfectly heated drinks all day long with our mug warmer.
Experience the Power of Nature With Cremo’s Silver Water & Birch Cologne Spray
Add a touch of nature to your daily routine with Cremo’s Silver Water & Birch Cologne Spray. This refreshing scent features notes of forest moss, lavender and white birch, creating a crisp and invigorating aroma. This cologne is sure to turn heads whether you’re wearing it to work or out on the town.
Happy Nuts Comfort Cream
The HAPPY NUTS cream dries as a powder that absorbs your sweat and makes an anti-friction layer that will protect you against chafing in the most sensitive part of your body – no more discomfort and irritation. Plus, it keeps you smelling fresh out of the shower and neutralizes odors which will be great for your confidence.
Alarm Clock
If you’re looking for a versatile and convenient bedside gadget, the COLSUR alarm clock is worth considering. It’s a compact and stylish device that serves as a phone holder, night light, Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, and radio. That means you can have everything you need within easy reach without cluttering your bedside table and streamline your wake up routine.
Effortlessly Make Delicious Smoothies & Shakes on the go With This Blender
Tired of spending extra time in the morning preparing your smoothies and protein shakes? Say goodbye to that hassle with the Popbabies Portable Blender. This versatile blender not only mixes and creates delicious drinks, but it also doubles as a portable cup. Simply pop on the lid and head out the door — no need to transfer your blended drink to a separate cup. And with adjustable speed modes, it’s perfect for anyone looking to enjoy delicious shakes anytime, anywhere.
Elevate Your Active Lifestyle With These Tapered Joggers
Take your workouts to the next level in these Surenow Running Jogger Pants. These athletic sweatpants are perfect for running, jogging, hiking, and other high-intensity activities. They’re made with a lightweight, quick-dry fabric that wicks away moisture and keeps you cool and comfortable. The tapered design provides a streamlined fit, while the elastic waistband and drawstring ensure a secure and customizable fit.