innovative products you would expect to see on shark tank

Shark Tank’s popularity has sparked a trend of new and innovative products hitting the market, with many entrepreneurs hoping to replicate the success. The products appearing on the show range from health and beauty to technology and household items, each offering a unique solution to a common problem.

We have come up with a list of 37 products that could have been featured on Shark Tank because they are so good that they could have been. These products offer creative and practical solutions to everyday problems and have the potential to become the following big success stories in the entrepreneurial world. From home and health products to kitchen gadgets and fitness equipment, the 37 products selected for this article showcase ingenuity and creativity. These products may not have been featured on Shark Tank, but they have the potential to become household names with their unique features and innovative designs.

Wireless Portable Printer This JADENS Wireless Portable Printer is a genius purchase, for it's perfect for printing professional-quality documents on the go. Its wireless connectivity makes it incredibly convenient and easy to use, no matter where you are. Secondly, it's an inkless printer, meaning you won't have to worry about replacing costly ink cartridges.

Wipe Dispensing Canister If you dislike unsightly tubs of wipes on your countertops, then this iDesign iD Reusable Wipe Dispensing Canister allows you to dispense and store reusable wipes easily. The canister is also designed to fit most standard car cup holders, making it perfect for on-the-go use. Finally, the canister's clear plastic design allows you to easily see when it's time to refill the wipes, ensuring you never run out when you need them.

Roll-Up Drying Rack The Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack maximizes counter space by allowing you to dry dishes over the sink, freeing up valuable workspace in the kitchen. Secondly, its versatile design makes it useful for drying dishes, washing fruits and vegetables, and even as a trivet for hot pots and pans. Finally, the roll-up feature makes it easy to store when not in use, taking up minimal space in your cabinets.

Towel Warmer Upgrade your shower experience with the Upgrade Towel Warmer Bucket. This gadget warms your towels to a comfortable temperature, providing a luxurious and spa-like experience at home. Secondly, its auto keep-warm function and adjustable heat timer allow you to customize your experience, ensuring your towels are always at the perfect temperature.

Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser This automatic soap dispenser will solve the problem of touching a dirty soap pump and getting germs on your hands. Its hands-free and touchless operation is perfect for maintaining hygiene and reducing the spread of germs. The rechargeable battery and wall-mountable design make it a convenient addition to any bathroom or kitchen.

Bluetooth Tracker The Tile Mate Bluetooth tracking technology allows you to quickly find lost items, such as keys or bags, with a range of up to 250 feet. The water-resistant design ensures it can withstand various conditions, making it useful for everyday use. Finally, its compatibility with iOS and Android devices means it can be easily used by anyone, making it an excellent addition to any household.

Retractable Widescreen Firstly, this VIVOHOME 120-Inch Manual Pull Down Projector Screen provides an immersive viewing experience for movies, sports, and video games, making it perfect for home theaters, offices, or classrooms. Secondly, the screen's 1:1 HD widescreen aspect ratio ensures that images are displayed in high definition, making them crisp and clear. Finally, the retractable design allows the screen to be easily stored away when not in use, making it a space-saving option.

Space-Saving Hangers These MORALVE Space Saving Pants Hangers are a genius purchase for several reasons. Firstly, its space-saving design helps to maximize closet space by allowing multiple pairs of pants or scarves to be hung on a single hanger. Secondly, the wooden material used in its construction is sturdy and durable, ensuring that it can hold heavy items without breaking. Finally, the pack of two hangers provides excellent value for money, making them an affordable option for organizing your closet.

Portable Food Warmer For those who want to save money by taking their food but have nowhere to heat it. This Crockpot Electric Lunch Box is the perfect solution to heat food on the go without access to a microwave. With its portable design and easy-to-use features, this product makes it easy to enjoy a hot meal wherever you are—no more settling for cold or unhealthy meals when you're away from home.

Pop-Up Trash Storage This HOTOR Car Trash Can fits right in the center console for a discreet option for storing trash while driving. This durable solution for keeping your car interior organized and clean has a compact size and pop-up open-top design. They can be easily placed in various locations within the car, such as the center console or backseat. The package includes two trash cans, making it an excellent value-for-money purchase.

Wax Melts Warmer This 2-in-1 Candle and Fragrance Warmer by Candle Warmers ETC is a genius purchase to enjoy scented candles and wax melts without the hassle of burning them. A warming plate that evenly heats the candle or wax melt releases fragrance without the need for an open flame. This is an excellent solution for those with pets or children who can't burn candles in their homes for safety reasons.

Smart Cutting Board & Knife Set This Charmline Smart Cutting Board and Knife Set has four color-coded chopping boards that help to prevent cross-contamination of food, ensuring safe and healthy meal preparation. Secondly, the set has a holder that keeps the boards and knives organized, saving valuable countertop space. Finally, the included knives are high quality and designed to work perfectly with the cutting boards, making meal prep a breeze.

Collapsible Food Storage Containers This set of food storage containers with lids is an excellent solution to the daily problem of storing and preserving leftover food. The four containers are made of durable, BPA-free plastic and feature airtight vacuum seals to keep food fresh for longer. Additionally, they are microwave and freezer-safe and can collapse to take up less space when not in use, making them a convenient and practical choice for meal-prepping and storing food at home or on the go.

Safety Box Cutter Most box cutters are hard to use and snap easily. Not the Precision Pen Knife Safety Box Cutter that has a self-retractable blade and slim design making it easy to carry around in your pocket without worrying about accidental cuts. Secondly, the adjustable blade length and turning knob allow precise cutting. Use it for cutting cardboard boxes, opening packages, and other everyday tasks.

Silk Olive Tree The realistic appearance of this Nearly Natural Olive Artificial Silk Tree adds a touch of natural beauty to any room without the maintenance requirements of a live tree. This piece can quickly transform the look of a space, and the silk material used in its construction is durable, ensuring that it will continue to look great for years to come. This is a genius purchase for those who don't have a green thumb.

Refrigerator Odor Eliminator This Refrigerator Deodorizer is an innovative product designed to eliminate foul odors from your refrigerator and keep your food fresh for a longer period. Unlike traditional solutions such as baking soda and bamboo charcoal air purifying bags, this deodorizer can last up to 10 years, making it a cost-effective and long-lasting option for maintaining a clean and fresh-smelling fridge.

Couch Cup Holder This is the must-have item for your next binge on your favorite new series. This Couch Cup Holder by Elimiko provides a secure and convenient place to hold your drinks, snacks, and other essentials while relaxing on the couch, without the risk of spills or slipping. The strong and weighted design ensures that the holder stays firmly on the armrest, providing a stable surface for your items. And the holder's multifunctional design allows you to use it as a remote or cellphone holder, making it a practical and space-saving addition to your living room.

Smart Coffee Table Gadgets just keep getting more convenient, and this one has it all. The DECORAPORT Smart Coffee Table with Cold Storage and Temperature Control Drawer is a genius purchase for several reasons. Firstly, it combines the functionality of a coffee table and refrigerator, making it perfect for small living spaces or home offices. Secondly, the table features wireless charging and multiple charging ports, allowing you to charge your devices conveniently while relaxing or working. Finally, the temperature control drawer will enable you to keep drinks and snacks cold without leaving your spot.

Wedge Pillow This Vekkia Bed Wedge Pillow can be used as a headboard pillow, mattress wedge, or bolster pillow, providing versatile and customized comfort options for different sleeping positions. Secondly, it helps to close the gap between the mattress and headboard, preventing pillows from falling behind the bed and providing a more comfortable sleeping experience. Also, the pillow's high-quality material and durable construction make it a long-lasting and cost-effective addition to any bedroom.

Bubble Slides These Bubble Slides are both for comfort, function and fashion. The massage bubble design provides a therapeutic experience for your feet, allowing you to relax and unwind after a long day. The unique bubble shoe design is playful, and you can collect buttons to decorate them, making them an eye-catching addition to your wardrobe.

Door & Sauce Caddy Combo Meals on the go in the car can often be messy. Stop juggling your snacks and get this Vent N' Door Caddy and Sauce Caddy Combo Pack that provides a hands-free solution for holding fries, sauces, and other snacks while driving, making it a must-have for road trips and long commutes. The caddies can be easily attached to the vent or car door, allowing you to choose the most suitable position for your needs.

Travel Bottle Set When traveling, you want your toiletries, and this Kitsch Travel Bottle Set is a genius buy. The set contains 11-piece refillable travel-size containers that hold your favorite essential toiletries, ensuring that you can take your must-haves with you on the go. With a leak-proof design of the containers to prevent any messy spills, making them ideal for travel.

Pet Hair Remover We all love fur babies, but their pet dander is always a mess to clean up. This Uproot Cleaner Pro Reusable Cat Hair Remover has a multi-fabric edge and carpet scraper, making it easy to remove pet hair from any surface, including couches, carpets, and clothing. No disposable canisters make it a more eco-friendly option than disposable lint rollers.

Headrest Hook Don't get caught out with bags rolling contents all over the floor of your car when you turn a corner. Have these Headrest Hook Hangers on hand to provide a storage solution for purses, groceries, and other bags. These hooks can support up to 22 pounds, making them strong enough to hold heavy items without breaking, and the hooks are easy to install and fit most car headrests, ensuring that they can be used in almost any vehicle.

Magnetic Window Cleaner Have you ever wondered how to clean both sides of your windows easily? This Tyroler Bright Tools The Glider S-1 Magnetic Window Cleaner is a genius purchase because it makes cleaning single-glazed windows effortless and safe. The magnetic design allows you to clean both sides of the window simultaneously, eliminating the need to climb ladders or use dangerous tools.

Collapsible Water Bottle This Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle solves the daily problem of carrying a bulky water bottle. Its collapsible design allows it to be easily stored in a bag or pocket, making it perfect for travel or outdoor activities. The leak-proof twist cap ensures the water stays secure, so you never have to worry about spills or leaks.

Dust Cleaning Gel This cleaning gel is a must-buy because it solves the common problem of dust and debris accumulating in hard-to-reach places on electronic devices like keyboards and printers. The gel effectively removes dirt and dust from crevices. At the same time, the universal cleaning gel kit is also reusable, making it a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly solution to daily cleaning needs.

UV Light Sanitizer Box This Watolt UV Light Sanitizer is designed to eliminate germs and bacteria from your cell phone, a common carrier of harmful pathogens that can lead to illnesses. Using this sanitizer daily can prevent the spread of germs and protect yourself and those around you from getting sick. The compact and portable design makes it easy to use at home or on the go, making it a convenient solution for keeping your cell phone clean and sanitized.

Double Wall Outlet Shelf This Storage Theory Power Perch Double Wall Outlet Shelf offers a practical solution for organizing small spaces by providing a convenient shelf that can hold various household items, such as smartphones, toothbrushes, and kitchen tools. With its easy installation process, this shelf can be quickly mounted on any standard wall outlet, saving valuable counter space and making it an ideal storage solution for any room in the house. This shelf also includes a cord management feature that helps keep cables and cords organized and out of sight, creating a clutter-free environment.

Flying Orb Ball This Flying Orb Ball Toy is an entertaining solution to the daily problem of finding fun and engaging activities to pass the time, particularly for kids and teens. With its hand-controlled design, this mini drone allows you to enjoy a fun flying experience without needing a remote control or any special skills, making it accessible and easy for everyone. Its safe and durable construction also ensures that it can withstand accidental bumps and crashes, providing hours of entertainment and joy for all ages.

Levitating Planter This Levitating Bonsai Pot has a magnetic levitation suspension feature that allows the plant pot to float and rotate mid-air, creating a mesmerizing and calming visual experience that can enhance any room's ambiance. Enjoy the benefits of having a live plant in your space while adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your decor, making it an excellent conversation starter.

Cord Organizers This Cord Organizer for appliances is a practical solution to the daily problem of dealing with messy and tangled cords around your kitchen appliances, such as blenders, toasters, and coffee makers. With its stick-on design, this organizer can be easily installed on any smooth surface, keeping your cords neatly wrapped and tangle-free, creating a clutter-free environment in your kitchen.

The Original Butter Bell Crock The Butter Bell is a solution to the daily problem of dealing with hard, cold butter that is difficult to spread on toast, bagels, or bread. With its unique design, this countertop butter dish keeper allows you to keep your butter soft and spreadable at room temperature, making it convenient and easy for all your buttery needs. Have fresh and soft butter at hand without the need for refrigeration.

Smart Water Sensor Kit This YoLink Smart Home Starter Kit solves the daily problem of monitoring and detecting water leaks and floods in your home, which can cause costly damage and inconvenience. With its water sensor four-pack and hub kit, this smart home system can detect and alert you to potential water leaks, allowing you to take preventive measures before any damage occurs and providing peace of mind when you are away from home.

Bread Buddy Dispenser Deal with the daily problem of stale bread, which can be frustrating and wasteful with the Buddeez Sandwich Size Bread Buddy Dispenser. With its airtight design, this bread dispenser can keep your bread fresh and moist for longer, preventing it from drying out and becoming stale. Enjoy the benefits of having this bread storage solution that is easy to use, refill, and clean, making it an essential item for any household looking to reduce food waste and save money.