35 Little-Known Products That Are Now Getting Major Attention

Have you ever felt like the last to know about a fantastic product, only to see it everywhere suddenly? Trust us when we say you are not alone. A slew of little-known products have been flying under the radar until now, and they’re taking the world by storm. TikTok users, Pinterest pinners and Instagram influencers are starting to share some of the hottest products, and we will not let you miss out on them. From funky kitchen gadgets that will leave your jaw on the floor to trendy self-care products that will give you the glow-up of your dreams, these little gems are finally getting the attention they deserve! Don’t miss out on the fun; get in on the action and discover the hottest products everyone talks about!

This Herb Saver Saves Time & Money Keep herbs fresher for longer with this RUIKAI Herb Saver, which fits perfectly in the refrigerator, so they are easily accessible. The functional design extends the life of produce by maintaining the optimal level of moisture and airflow. Find it on Amazon

These Lid Organizers Are So Easy to Install Instead of tossing all of your lids into a cabinet, this Joseph Joseph Lid Organizer allows for a more organized setup. This organizer can mount onto cabinet doors or deep drawers to easily access small to medium-sized lids. They are a breeze to install and require no tools or equipment to do the job. Find it on Amazon

This Touchscreen Cleaner is a Must-Have Sanitize the mess on a cell phone or laptop with just one spritz from this YTT Touchscreen Cleaner. This convenient cleaner is small enough to fit into a pocket, purse or backpack to immediately freshen up and clean all your smart devices on the go. Find it on Amazon

This Scalp Massager to Promote Hair Growth This BEAUTLOHAS Scalp Massager soft silicone brush can improve blood circulation and stimulate hair growth. The brush is also effective at relieving the symptoms of dandruff and irritations on the scalp—gently massage shampoo or conditioner into the scalp for the ultimate self-care routine. Find it on Amazon

This Dog Water Bottle For Outdoor Adventures Before heading to the dog park, don’t forget to pack this COFOETLN Dog Water Bottle that pet owners have fallen in love with. Specifically for dogs to make it easy to hydrate the pet while on the go. It has a leak-proof design to ensure no spills and a bowl-shaped cap that makes it easy for the pup to sip. Find it on Amazon

This Arched Mirror Adds Light to the Space This Beauty4U Arched Mirror can be hung on the wall or rested against it to create more light in the room. The arched mirror comes in a modern design that will elevate any room and has a strong metal stand that allows for freestanding, hanging and other options. Find it on Amazon

This Smart Printer For the Best Memories Print memories with the help of this Fujifilm Smart Printer, which wirelessly connects to most smartphones. This set also comes with 20 pieces of film, a protective case, over 60 sticker frames and a USB cable that can charge the device. Find it on Amazon

This Closet Organizer For the Hat Collectors Find that favorite hat in a matter of seconds with this YYST Closet Organizer. This cap keeper can hold up to 16 hats at a time, eliminating clutter to hold everything in place and ensure nothing gets folded or damaged. Find it on Amazon

This 3-in-1 Toaster Will Take Care of Most Meals Waffles, paninis and chicken melts are just a few of the delicious snacks that can be made with this Yabano 3-In-1 Toaster. Everyone on TikTok has been raving about how useful this device has removable plates and an electric press design that can easily be customized to make a wide range of snacks. Find it on Amazon

This Travel Bag For the Gym Rats Whether heading to the gym or packing a bag for a weekend trip, this Karresly Travel Bag is ideal for packing necessities. This bag is designed for practicality and comfort with its adjustable shoulder strap, large compartments and versatility. It’s perfect for all extra-curricular activities and comes in a ton of fun colors to choose from. Find it on Amazon

This Magnetic Paper Towel Holder Buys More Countertop Space No need for drilling with this DELITON Magnetic Paper Towel Holder, which can easily attach to most kitchen surfaces. Various magnets covering the back provide a secure fit to the surface, and it’s strong enough that it’s possible to tear off a piece of towel with just one hand. Find it on Amazon

This Pillow Cube Always Stays Cool Fill that uncomfortable gap between the neck and shoulders while resting in bed with this Pillow Cube. It provides the ultimate support you need to sleep comfortably and wake up feeling refreshed. This pillow will keep the body cool with its carbon core ensuring a restful night’s sleep. Find it on Amazon

This Monitoring Camera Hands Out Dog Treats Keep an eye on pets with this Petcube Bites Monitoring Camera. With two-way audio talk and a live stream straight to an app which can provide peace of mind when away from home. The 160-degree wide-angle view and a treat dispenser make this device popular with pet owners. Find it on Amazon

This Soap Bar Can Do It All This Zote Soap Bar may look like your average soap, but it is guaranteed to do so much more. It can take care of any job, from renewing makeup brushes to removing the fishy smell from clothing after a day on the water. Or create a homemade laundry detergent with a safe and organic formula. Find it on Amazon

This Smart Home Fragrance Smells Incredible This Capri Blue Smart Home Fragrance can be programmed into a custom schedule to keep any home smelling amazing. This diffuser kit comes with two long-lasting fragrance refill vials lasting up to 350 hours or 15 days on medium intensity. Connect with the device via the app to easily adjust the scents. Find it on Amazon

This Acne Spot Treatment is Pain-Free Say goodbye to stubborn zits with this Solawave Acne Spot Treatment that uses the power of blue and red light therapy to zap away acne and calm irritated skin. It’s safe and painless to use, so there is no need to worry about discomfort, and it’s portable and easy to clean. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Vacuum is Handy For Small Jobs This STARUMENT Portable Vacuum is a powerful handheld cleaner that will pick up dust and other particles resting around your home or car. The minimalist design makes it easy as possible to clean your furniture, desk, car or keyboard. It requires no cords and can be easily recharged. Find it on Amazon

This Watermelon Windmill For the Spring Time With springtime right around the corner, it’s time to prepare for fruity snacks with this Weetie Watermelon Windmill. Say goodbye to messy countertops or uneven slices, as this kitchen gadget will efficiently and neatly cut through melon and make the perfect snack-sized cubes. It’s easy to use and makes the task a little more fun. Find it on Amazon

Toss Your Wrappers Into This Car Trash Can Instead of tossing your wrappers and other trash on your car’s seat or floor, get this JUSTTOP Car Trash Can. Having a spot to throw garbage will keep your car neat and makes disposing of trash a breeze. Find it on Amazon

This Pet Hair Remover Works a Charm This highly rated ChomChom Pet Hair Remover makes removing pet hair from furniture and clothing simple. Cleaning the device is a breeze as you can remove dust and hair from the receptacle, which traps the debris. Simply roll the roller over the messy item to capture the lint, hair and dust with little effort. Find it on Amazon

This Anti-Blister Stick to Prevent Painful Blisters This Compeed Anti-Blister Stick can be rubbed on the back of the ankles to prevent blisters from forming or forming while wearing shoes. This stick can be used on all skin types to avoid nasty blisters. Find it on Amazon

This Quakehold! Putty Protects Valuables Keep antiques and prized possessions in place with this Quakehold! Putty. The putty secures all breakable treasures from falling off shelves, mantles or bedside tables. It is super easy to apply with its pliable texture and can be removed or reused in seconds. Find it on Amazon

This Water Bottle is the Coolest Gadget Quench a thirst with this Hidrate Spark Water Bottle that has a sleek yet functional design to help reach daily targets for water consumption. This bottle tracks water intake with Bluetooth to an app that stores all the metrics. The LED feature prompts when it’s time to take another sip of water and is available in many different colors. Find it on Amazon

This Grape Cutter For Meal Prep If you spend time on #KitchenTok, you will have seen this OXO Grape Cutter that has been all over TikTok. This handy gadget perfectly slices seedless grapes or tomatoes quickly and easily. Make healthy snacks during the summer in seconds. Find it on Amazon

This Card Holder is Slimline & Convenient Instead of carrying around a bulky wallet that makes it impossible to find the right card, invest in this slimline Ekster Card Holder. Although it may look slim, it can hold up to 12 cards with a blocking layer that protects your identity. With just a click of a button, the card ejection mechanism fans out cards for instant access. Find it on Amazon

Try This Bluetooth Game Cube This GoCube Bluetooth Game quickly charges, connects and experiences different lessons, games and tournaments using this cube device. It has step-by-step tutorials that track progress, and it prompts mistakes to improve future strategies. It serves as a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy. Find it on Amazon

This Detangling Brush Does It All This MORGLES Detangling Brush is perfect for all hair types, from kinky curls to straight hair, and can be used after applying conditioner. A small dab of this product will make the detangling process more manageable and cut the time in half. This is an 8-in-1 product that will provide all the tools needed to care for the hair. Find it on Amazon

This Keyboard Turns a Tablet Into a Computer Convert a tablet into a personal laptop with this Typecase Keyboard. This keyboard has seven different use modes, which support typing notes, watching videos and doing various activities while protecting your tablet simultaneously. Find it on Amazon

This Multi-Use Keychain Comes in Handy Stay prepared for any situation on the go with this I-Dawn Keychain, which has a concealed USB-C charge and bottle opener. It also comes with an extra carabiner to connect keys to a chain. Find it on Amazon

This Sleep Aid Device Promotes Healthier Routines Having an elevated sleep routine will help relieve stress and anxiety with this Dodow Sleep Aid Device. The device serves as a customized light show that can assist the body in triggering sleep mode naturally without using chemicals. With two different options for the user and reviewers report that this method works like magic every time, and with over 800K reviewers, this device is a game-changer. Find it on Amazon

This Cocktail Machine For Delicious Beverages This highly-rated Bartesian Machine is like having a mixologist at your fingertips to create delicious cocktails. This machine comes with a wide range of capsules to enjoy different cocktails, and the pods make it easy to pop one in the device, and the machine does all the heavy lifting. Find it on Amazon

This Luggage Set is So Bougie Invest in this Coolife Luggage Set with three hard-side luggage pieces, a weekender bag and a toiletry bag. This set has various organizational pockets to store belongings and a durable hard top to protect anything inside the bag. It comes in multiple color options and is guaranteed to serve looks at the airport. Find it on Amazon

This Button Pusher For Lazy Days It is officially the era of smart devices. This SwitchBot Button Pusher does all of the work for you and connects via Bluetooth to quickly turn lights on and off. It’s easy to install and can operate with adjustable timers to control lights and appliances without lifting a finger. Find it on Amazon