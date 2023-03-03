These Practical Products Will Prove That TikTok Is Not Just For Gen-Z’s

When you hear the word “TikTok,” it’s easy to think of teenagers dancing or pranking each other, but there’s a new trend on the app that’s worth noting – #tiktokmademebuyit. This trend has opened up a world of practical and innovative products that work for everyone. After scouring the app for the most practical yet cost-effective products that have been tried and tested by TikTok users, we have compiled a list of 37 products you are guaranteed to fall in love with. From viral tech gadgets to life-changing accessories, these products have received rave reviews and are guaranteed to improve your everyday life. If you thought TikTok was just for the young ones, let these 37 products prove you wrong.

This Dock Charges Fast Wake up with all your smart devices and get ready to go with this Soopii Charging Dock. It provides you with six different charging ports that can be used for multiple devices. The best part about this viral tech find is that it also comes with six mini cables that you can use to charge anything from AirPods to your iPhone. Find it on Amazon

These Pant Hangers Are Space Savers These Moralve Pant Hangers can hold up to five pairs of pants at a time and are space-saving for your closet. This hanging organizer can hold up to 30 pounds at a time, making these hangers the most reliable and supportive accessory for all your bottoms. Find it on Amazon

This Cup Holder Expander For Your Car Say goodbye to spills in your car with this AUJEN Cup Holder Expander. TikTokers swear that this is the ultimate car accessory because it stays in place and won’t tilt or fall out while you are navigating the traffic. Not only is it super easy to install in any kind of car, but it can also be adjusted to fit basically any kind of tumbler you have. Find it on Amazon

This Truff Hot Sauce is Mouth-Watering Spice every meal with this Truff Hot Sauce, which is at the top of every TikToker’s most-wanted list. This hot sauce is made with real black truffles, adding a savory and mouth-watering taste to every bite. TikTokers have shared a ton of recipes to indulge in with this sauce, including chicken, pasta, vegetables and more. Find it on Amazon

Speed Up Dinner With This Defrosting Tray We all forget to take the meat out of the freezer occasionally, but that doesn’t mean that dinner has to be delayed. With this Coitak Defrosting Tray, you can quickly and naturally defrost your favorite frozen foods without waiting as long. This premium tray can speed up defrosting up to eight times faster than leaving your meat at room temperature. Find it on Amazon

This Trash Can is So Convenient Meal prepping just got a lot easier with this LRCXL Trash Can. This foldable waste bin can attach to the counter, making it easy to sweep all your trash, crumbs and trimmings into the can without having to scoop it up and walk it across the kitchen to toss. Find it on Amazon

Take Movie Night to the Big Screen With This Mini Projector Upgrade your movie nights with this Nebula Mini Projector that everyone on TikTok has fallen in love with. Although this projector is the size of a soda can, it can display movies, shows and videos up to 100 inches wide. It can stream any media and movie application, making it easy to enjoy your favorite films. Find it on Amazon

This Cactus Back Scratcher Feels Like a Dream Don’t put your back out trying to reach that itch. Get yourself one of these Cactus Back Scratchers that can relieve itches under multiple layers of clothes or on bare skin. The pressure can be controlled and varied, giving you relief every time. Find it on Amazon

This Couch Cup Holder For Lazy Days Binge-watch your favorite shows with all your essentials within arms reach with this LRHYNNP Couch Cup Holder. The holder provides a dedicated space to store your beverage, remotes and other accessories. It can easily attach to the arm of your couch and comes in many different color options to match the look of your home. Find it on Amazon

This Back Stretcher is Life-Changing As we get older, back pain sets in for some of us, and the pain can sometimes feel like we can’t escape it. Get some relief with this LTUMHGCR Back Stretcher that works to stretch out your lower back. TikTokers swear that this is the cure for suffers of back pain. With a soft foam pad to support your back, you will feel safe and comfortable using this life-changing gadget. Find it on Amazon

This Sandwich Maker Makes Breakfast in Five Prepare a delicious breakfast in under five minutes with this Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker. Whether you prefer meat or veggies, bread or no bread, this appliance is ideal for customizing sandwiches according to personal preferences. In just four simple steps, you can personalize the most delicious hot breakfast sandwich and just look up the different recipes from TikTokers for inspiration. Find it on Amazon

This Automatic Feeder is For Busy Pet Owners If you are time-poor and have fur babies, then TikTok says you need this PETLIBRO Automatic Feeder. The feeder has scheduled automatic timers for meal times, and you can easily program a feeding schedule for your pets, ensuring they never miss a meal. It’s easy to set up and keeps your floors clean. Find it on Amazon

This Vegetable Cutter Slices the Perfect Home Fries TikTok says this cutter creates the perfect fry. You will keep your fingers safe while cutting them because this Once For All Vegetable Cutter is efficient and has a hidden blade to prevent accidents in the kitchen. With four different slicing modes, you meal prep in half the time. Find it on Amazon

This Bidet is So Luxurious Indulge in the most refreshing experience in the bathroom with this TUSHY Bidet. This gadget has a self-cleaning nozzle spray and adjustable water pressure that you can customize to your intensity. Say goodbye to toilet paper and hello to a more efficient clean with this viral TikTok product that users claim is a life-changing Amazon find. Find it on Amazon

This Hat Rack For The Serious Collectors Hat collectors across TikTok have spoken, and the word on the street is that this Binboov Hat Rack is the hottest Amazon item on the market. This rack allows you to organize baseball caps, making it easy and accessible to find the one you are looking for. They have tiny clips to connect each hat, allowing you to clip on the whole collection. Find it on Amazon

This Bedside Lamp Looks Good in Every Home Light up the night with this Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with its minimalist design and practical charging ports. This dimmable lamp has a touch control feature that lets you quickly adjust the lighting to all your needs. It has a modern design that will look great in any room. Find it on Amazon

These Fridge Organizers For Your Dream Fridge If you’ve spent time on #KitchenTok, you’ve seen these Sorbus Fridge Organizers. Get your refrigerator looking like something from a Pinterest board with these transparent containers that can hold anything from produce to soda cans, making everything a little cleaner and more accessible. Find it on Amazon

This Desktop Vacuum For a Spotless Office With hundreds of users claiming that this ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum is the ultimate office accessory, we had to see what all of the hype was about. This mini portable vacuum can quickly suction up all the dust and crumbs that may be lying on your desk and reach all the nooks and crannies to ensure that everything is spotless. Find it on Amazon

This Sanitizer Box Kills Germs If we only knew how many germs our most used items had on them, we would probably never touch anything. Phones, reading glasses and other accessories are covered in harmful germs, and TikTokers recommend this Cahot Sanitizer Box. This device can eliminate 99% of invisible hazards in just three minutes. This gadget’s deep design makes it versatile for sanitizing more oversized items or a number of devices at once. Find it on Amazon

This Water Bottle Organizer For Better Organization Everyone has a pile of water bottles in a cabinet in their kitchen that is a little messy. Keep life more streamlined with these Lifewit Water Bottle Organizers that can hold up to six containers at once. With its universal design and stackable feature, this set of two shelves allows you to access your bottles easily. Find it on Amazon

These Ice Cube Molds For the Best Beverages Enjoy your favorite beverages with these Glacio Ice Cube Molds. Ideal for liquor lovers, these molds can create ice for all your favorite beverages, from cocktails to iced coffee. They will create slow-melting cubes that will chill any drink while making it look aesthetically pleasing at the same time. Find it on Amazon

This Laptop Bag is the Perfect Office Bag Stay prepared while you are on the go with this KORIN Laptop Bag. It provides you with a ton of space to store your belongings. This bag has a built-in USB port that allows you to charge any of your smart devices and a special compartment for your laptop, keeping it safe and secure while you move around. Find it on Amazon

These Beer Coolers For the Next Tailgate Nobody likes a warm beer, so TikTok claims everyone needs to own at least one of these Huski Beer Coolers. Thanks to its double-walled, vacuum-insulated, and copper-lined design, this cooler keeps your favorite beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. The best part is that the 3-in-1 opener can easily open all your cans. Find it on Amazon

This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Works Magic Scrambled, hard-boiled, poached and soft-boiled eggs are just a few of the options for this Dash Rapid Egg Cooker with over 100,000 raving reviewers. This cooker allows you to cook up to six eggs, saving you time and water every morning. It’s perfect for picky eaters, busy families or anyone who doesn’t usually make time for breakfast. Find it on Amazon

This Detergent Cup Holder For a Cleaner Home Prevent spills in your laundry room in one simple step with this LEVOSHUA Detergent Cup Holder. Simply place the detergent holder on the spout of your detergent bottle and screw it on to get it in place. Once in place, this gadget catches all the leaks and will keep your washer, dryer and floor area spotless. Find it on Amazon

These Shelf Dividers For More Space These HBLife Shelf Dividers could be helpful if you run out of drawer space. The shelves serve as little barriers to separate your clothing and items, making your closet space much more organized. No installation is required as these shelves can just be set in place. This is the ultimate TikTok organization hack guaranteed to save you space. Find it on Amazon

These Drawers For Storage These LANDNEOO Organizers can rest underneath your sink and provide a reliable and convenient place to store your essentials or cleaning supplies. They have a sliding feature that makes accessing the items in the cabinet effortless. Just because no one can see through your cupboards doesn’t mean they shouldn’t still look nice. Find it on Amazon

This Tray Table is So Versatile Now there is no need to leave the bed if you don’t want to with this NEARPOW Laptop Bed Tray Table. This tray table has supportive and reliable legs that can rest on your bed top and over your lap, allowing you to place your laptop, phone or book on the top. Find it on Amazon

This Dishwasher Magnet Makes Life Easier We have all been guilty of accidentally placing dirty dishes in a clean dishwasher, or at least we all live with someone who has done it. Make everyone’s life a little easier with this CimKiz Dishwasher Magnet that can be adjusted to let everyone know whether or not the dishes are clean. It has a magnetic strip and can easily connect to your washer. This is the ultimate TikTok hack that everyone is swearing by. Find it on Amazon

This Sunrise Alarm For Heavy Sleepers Your mornings are about to get more refreshing with this JALL Sunrise Alarm that subtly wakes you up with a simulation of a gorgeous sunrise. This alarm clock has various settings that can be customized, making it the perfect bedside accessory for anyone who has difficulty waking up. Find it on Amazon

This Banana Slicer is Safe For Kids to Use Keep little fingers safe and save time in the kitchen with this Guyuyii Banana Slicer. Achieve perfect bite-sized slices of banana with little effort. TikTokers say that the press handles on each end of the slicer make it simple to use and even easier to clean. Find it on Amazon

This Oil Spray to Chef It Up in the Kitchen Make every meal the most delicious yet with this Honbuty Oil Sprayer that evenly distributes all of your olive oil. This sprayer is eco-friendly because it can be washed, refilled and reused. If you’ve been on #KitchenTok, you are guaranteed to see this viral Amazon find. Find it on Amazon

Feel Safe in Your Home With This Door Lock TikTokers say that the best way to feel safe in your home is by investing in this ULTRALOQ Door Lock that allows for a keyless entry into your home. To unlock this door lock, you can use the Bluetooth app, touchscreen keypad or fingerprint feature that makes it as safe yet easy as possible to enter and exit your home. Find it on Amazon

This Beard Apron For All of Grooming Needs Nobody likes beard trimmings all over their bathroom, and this Beard Bib Apron makes it much easier to avoid while grooming. This beard bib works to catch all of your hair trimmings while also working to prevent any drains from getting clogged or sinks from getting messy. It is easy to use and can be cleaned and reused when ready. Find it on Amazon

This Shoe Bag Can Be Used in More Ways Than One Before you jet off on your next trip, invest in this Li‘segarote Shoe Bag that will ensure you maximize all of your suitcase’s space. This bag has a three-layer compartment design, with one compartment for sneakers and the other for slides and sandals. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Charger Always Saves the Day There’s nothing worse than running out of phone battery when you are on the go, which is why TikTokers recommend you always keep this Auskang Portable Charger in your pocket. Thanks to its slim design, you can easily store this gadget in a bag, pocket, or backpack. Find it on Amazon