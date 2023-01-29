The Products You Never Knew You Wanted, But Can’t Live Without

It’s impossible to know when that next big product will hit. And with the infiniteness of Amazon, there are endless products to browse for eternity. We all know from plenty of experience shopping online that sometimes it’s the most random item that ends up making the most significant difference in your day-to-day life.

With this in mind, we tried to seek out those hidden gem items that might not seem like much at first glance but ended up being must-haves once we got our hands on them. From a puzzle rolling mat to a magnetic glasses holder, these items are life-changing for the better.

This Puzzle Roll Mat Is Perfect For Cat Owners This Puzzle Roll Mat makes it possible to assemble a puzzle and put it away before it is finished. This is great for people needing space or cat owners who can’t leave small pieces around. Find it on Amazon

This Handheld Heat Bag Sealer Makes Chips Last Longer This Handheld Heat Bag Sealer solves the problem of having stale chips and snacks. Instead of just leaving the bag open, it reseals the chip bag to keep it fresh for longer. Find it on Amazon

These Grow Lights Make Plants Happy Keep plants growing and happy, even when the weather isn’t ideal, with these handy Grow Lights. The lights can be maneuvered at different angles to give plants the proper amount of light they need. Find it on Amazon

These Egg Bears Are a More Fun Way to Cook Eggs Kitchen gadgets don’t need to be boring to be useful, and these Egg Bears prove it. It’s a super handy way to cook eggs in the shell; the item can even be used to store them afterward. Find it on Amazon

The Bindle Bottle Has a Secret Compartment Store valuables in the bottom of this Bindle Bottle, so everything can all be carried in one hand. The compartment is just big enough for the essentials. Find it on Amazon

This Rodent Repellent Plug Is a Non-Lethal Way to Deter Pests This Rodent Repellent Plug is a great item to plug into the garage to help keep pests like rats, mice, or bats out of the home in a humane way. Find it on Amazon

The Pocket Blanket Is Perfectly Compact When venturing into the outdoors, it’s crucial to have items be easy to carry. This Pocket Blanket folds up extra small and is very lightweight, so it’s perfect for bringing on adventures. Find it on Amazon

The Smart Garage Hub Can Be Operated From a Smartphone Make it easier to operate the garage with this Smart Garage Hub. It makes garage remotes obsolete, and the garage can easily be run through a smartphone, which we all have on us at all times. Find it on Amazon

This Contour Gauge Is a Must For Handymen This handy Contour Gauge makes it easy to measure spaces to get a tighter fit. This is very helpful for laying flooring or adding built-in home items. Find it on Amazon

This Baggy Holder Makes Leftovers Easier Easily store food in bags with this Baggy Holder. It keeps the bag open so both hands can transfer food with much less risk of spillage. Find it on Amazon

The Plungeroo Is Ultra-Powerful The size of the Plungeroo is not equal to its power. The compact plunger is perfect for unclogging drains with little to no effort exerted by the user. This is a must-have in the bathroom. Find it on Amazon

The Beach Brush Is Perfect For Sandy Feet The worst part of going to the beach is that the sand gets everywhere. But this handy Beach Brush makes it easy to brush away sand before getting in the car so much less sand gets tracked all the way home. Find it on Amazon

The Baseboard Buddy Is a Huge Cleaning Helper Keep deep into those hard-to-reach areas with the Baseboard Buddy. It has an adjustable handle that is perfect for getting up high and underneath furniture. Find it on Amazon

The Swisscard Lite Pocket Tool Fits in a Wallet Have small tools that can help out with daily tasks at the ready with this Swisscard Lite Pocket Tool. It’s flat enough to fit into a wallet like a credit card. Find it on Amazon

This Bedside Shelf Holds the Essentials This Bedside Shelf is perfect for rooms lacking space. It takes up much less space than a nightstand but still has an area to hold the items needed overnight, like a water cup and smartphone. Find it on Amazon

This Rechargeable Head Lamp Is Great For Camping This Rechargeable Headlamp is ideal for camping and other activities in the dark because it allows the user to have hands-free lighting. Find it on Amazon

This Blank Slate Will Bring the Family Together Finding a good activity for the whole family can be challenging, but this Blank Slate board game might do the trick. It’s a simple word association game that is easy for everyone to understand. Find it on Amazon

This Can Cooler Is Perfect For BBQs This handy Hopsulator Twist Can Cooler keeps the beverages cold and hands warm. It keeps drinks cooler for much longer than a regular drink koozie. Find it on Amazon

This Microwave Grill Is Great For Paninis Get grill marks in the microwave with this Lekue Microwave Grill. There’s no shame in cooking in the microwave; this grill makes it look fancy. Find it on Amazon

This Ice Crusher Is a Must-Have For Winter There’s nothing worse than trying to start the morning commute and realizing that ice has crusted over the car windshield. The Ice Crusher works hard and fast to remove ice efficiently. Find it on Amazon

This PB Knife Gets Every Last Drop The PB Knife ensures that no one drop of peanut butter is wasted. Its curved top gets deep into the bottom edges of the peanut butter jar for easy removal and spreading. Find it on Amazon

This Magnetic Eyeglass Holder Is Nerdy But Useful Holding glasses on the outside of a shirt might not be the most fashionable, but it is convenient. This Magnetic Eyeglass Holder keeps drinks in place on a shirt without ruining the shirt at all. And it can be charged from shirt to shirt with ease. Find it on Amazon

This Night Light Is Perfect for the Hallway This motion-activated Night Light plugs right into an outlet and ensures no trips or stubbed toes on the way to the bathroom at night. Find it on Amazon

This Exercise Ball Chair Actually Looks Nice This leather-looking Exercise Ball Chair is an excellent swap to a desk chair to help with posture and core strength. This item almost looks like a good piece of furniture rather than a workout ball. Find it on Amazon

Keepons Are a Must-Have for Glasses Wearers Wearing glasses has a lot of potential problems, from fogging up to slipping down. These Keeperons work to keep glasses in place and from falling off throughout the day. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Door Lock Gives Extra Safety This Portable Door Lock is a great item to bring on the go because it adds that extra sense of security. It’s perfect for dorm rooms, hotels, or AirBnbs. Find it on Amazon

Make Dirt Out of Scraps With the Lomi The Lomi is a countertop composter that transforms food scraps into nutrient-rich dirt within hours. And it does it all without any stench leaking into the house. Find it on Amazon

This Foot Rest Makes a Desk More Comfortable Make the work space as comfortable as possible with this Foot Rest. It’s a simply designed item that can make a big difference for those long hours spent working at the computer. Find it on Amazon

This Aquaphor Lip Repair Is a Must-Have For Winter The wintertime means that lips are getting dried out and cracked. This Aquaphor Lip Repair works hard to keep lips moisturized throughout the drying winter months. Find it on Amazon

This USB Heated Blanket Works in the Car This USB Heated Blanket is perfect for people wishing they had heated seats in the car. The blanket makes that chilly morning commute a whole lot better and warmer. Find it on Amazon

This Photo Stick Will Save Phone Storage We’ve all gotten that dreaded low-storage notification on our phones and then raced to delete as many photos as possible, but with this Photo Stick there’s no need. It can hold all those precious photos in one place. Find it on Amazon