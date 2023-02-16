The Top Buzzworthy Products of the Week You Don’t Want to Miss

Are you looking for the latest and greatest products that everyone is talking about? Look no further than our reader-approved list of the top buzzworthy products of the week! From tech gadgets to fashion accessories, our readers have weighed in on the hottest items that are flying off the shelves. So, whether you’re in the market for a new piece of tech, a trendy fashion statement, or just want to see what’s causing a stir in the world of products, read on to discover the top buzzworthy items that our readers can’t get enough of.

This Cat Tree Is a Unique Place for Cats to Play Many cat trees are a total eyesore, but luckily this is starting to change. This pretty Wood Floral Cat Tree brings spring vibes into the home and gives cats a comfy place to sleep in the sun. Find it on Amazon

This Knit Jacket For A Fitted Look Take your athleisure to a new level with this HYPESTFIT Knit Jacket that has the most form-fitting look to fall in love with. This jacket will not only hug your muscles and make you look more fit than ever but also keep you warm and comfortable with its flexible and soft fabric. The color choices for this Amazon find are the best part. Find it on Amazon

This Exercise Ball Chair Actually Looks Nice This leather-looking Exercise Ball Chair is an excellent swap to a desk chair to help with posture and core strength. This item almost looks like a good piece of furniture rather than a workout ball. Find it on Amazon

This Disco Ball Planter Pot Brings the Funky Vibes Take some style tips from the 70s with this Disco Ball Planter Pot. The reflecting mirrors all over the plant make rainbow lights all over the room when placed next to a window, which brings a fun vibe into the room. Find it on Amazon

This Portable Pizza Oven Makes More Than Just Pizza Dinner has never tasted better since TikTokers started talking about this Bakebros Pizza Oven that can cook and create the most delicious pizza in minutes. But it’s not just for pizza – the adjustable heat control dial allows you to cook various meats, fish, and vegetables perfectly. Plus it’s incredibly portable with retractable legs and a carry bag that make it easy to take on the go. Find it on Amazon

Quencher Tumbler We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about: the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for keeping drinks cool or warm for hours and ability to fit in car cup holders. Users also love its design features including the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it’s available in? Find it on Amazon

This Workstation Bike for a Productive Day Stay active while also being productive with this FLEXISPOT Workstation Bike that allows you to get your cardio while completing your daily work. This bike provides a supportive place to rest your feet or pedal and a durable and high-quality desk on which you can rest your laptop or lay your notebook. Find it on Amazon

Your Bed Should Make You Feel Like a King You deserve to sleep well. Why not do it while feeling stylish too? This bed frame has a headboard and footboard made of green velvet, and if there’s anything to make you feel more pampered, we don’t know what it is. Find it on Amazon

This Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer Is Easy to Install Make the most of existing space with this Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer. The set comes with six of these adjustable organizers that can be placed based on the user’s needs. Find it on Amazon

These Candles Are Extremely Classy Don’t underestimate the power of scent, and don’t cheap out on yourself with supermarket brands. Instead, why not try these premium soy candles infused with essential oils? We like the simple design that wouldn’t look out of place on a neat accent table. We love the smoke and vanilla scent, but there’s also a fireside, pine and clove, vintage leather or lavender woods to choose from. Find it on Amazon

This Velvet Storage Ottoman Is Bold and Bright One of the easiest ways to inject spring energy into the home is to add some bold pops of color. And this Velvet Storage Ottoman brings both color and function by adding storage space. Find it on Amazon

Alarm Clock If you’re looking for a versatile and convenient bedside gadget, the COLSUR alarm clock is worth considering. It’s a compact and stylish device that serves as a phone holder, night light, Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, and radio. That means you can have everything you need within easy reach without cluttering your bedside table and streamline your wake up routine. Find it on Amazon

This Curved Sofa Works in Oddly-Shaped Rooms This Curved Sofa is a unique home seating option. It works better in oddly shaped rooms than a traditional, boxy-style sofa. Find it on Amazon

Under Desk Treadmill The desk treadmill hashtag has a whopping 32.2 million views, so add this TOGOGYM walking pad to your home office to get extra miles in as you work. It’s a great exercise option since it comes with a convenient remote that you can use to set up the speed, and you can even track your calories burned, speed, time, and distance on the LCD display. Plus, it’s whisper quiet and can help improve posture as well. Find it on Amazon

These Athletic Shorts Come In 30 Color Options Both functional and stylish, these NORTHYARD Athletic Shorts have two hidden pockets with zippers to keep your belongings secure and a quick-drying feature to help prevent sweat stains. The mesh detailing allows for airflow and breathability, making them perfect for all-day or all-night wear. Find it on Amazon

This Vase With Gold Trim Is Especially Classy Take a classic green glass vase and give it a modern tapered silhouette and add a gold detail around the mouth. Voila: you have this vase that perfectly balances old and new. Find it on Amazon

You Need This Smokeless Fire Pit for Your Yard Keep snug and warm with this bougie fire pit. Behind the glass wind guard, natural red lava pieces fill the burner bowl and help retain the warmth longer, and there’s no soot or ash to clear up, making this patio heater an excellent addition to any garden or courtyard. Reviewers love its heat, and one said: ‘This is a very nice and elegant firepit! Very well made and makes sitting outside on our deck at our river house so much more enjoyable!’. Find it on Amazon

Step Into Luxury With These Massage Bubble Slides Treat your feet to the ultimate relaxation with the Mukinrch Massage Bubble Slides. These reflexology slides are designed with massage bubbles on the footbed to provide a soothing massage as you walk. The slippers are perfect for use at home or the gym, as they feature a non-slip sole for added stability and support. Find it on Amazon

This New Balance Full Zip Is A Luxury It’s time for a new jacket, and this New Balance Full Zip is just what SPY had in mind. This quilted jacket has fast-drying technology that will keep you dry and clean throughout all workouts or weather conditions and a breathable fabric that is perfect for exercising. The stretch on this jacket is going to blow your mind. Find it on Amazon

Make Dinner More Exciting With This Pasta & Noodle Maker Plus This Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus is the easiest way to make fresh pasta in the home kitchen. One reviewer says: “Love this machine! I was immediately impressed with the heavy-duty quality of the extruder dies. The first batch of pasta using semolina came out perfect.” Find it on Amazon

CouchConsole Original Cup Holder Tray The CouchConsole Original Cup Holder Tray is the must-have accessory for holding drinks and snacks while relaxing on a couch or chair. It is perfect for use in living rooms, RVs, and cars, and it provides a convenient way to keep your essentials close at hand. This tray includes an armrest table with a phone stand and built-in storage for remote controls and other small items. Additionally, the adjustable strap allows for easy installation on most couches and chairs. Find it on Amazon

This Boutique-Style Sofa Transforms Into a Fancy Guest Bed This sofa is excellent if you need to make the most of a space, particularly in an apartment or small living room. It looks very expensive and has different positions you can maneuver it into – sitting, lounging, and sleeping. Reviewers have mentioned that it’s pretty heavy, so make sure you have people to help you get it into your house and assemble it. It’s undoubtedly a great spot for friends to crash. Find it on Amazon

Boardless Skateboard The Inventist Inc. Boardless Skateboard is an innovative take on traditional skateboarding. It allows you to perform skateboard tricks and movements without using a conventional skateboard deck. This boardless skateboard provides enthusiasts of the sport with a new and enjoyable yet challenging experience with this new technology. Find it on Amazon

Foldable Dining Table The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. And when not in use, it can be easily folded down to save space. Including a two-tier shelf is also a great feature, providing additional storage and display space. The fact that it can be used as a work desk is an added bonus, making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home. Find it on Amazon

Travel Pillow Catch some much-needed Zzzs while you travel with this trtl Pillow, a scientifically proven neck support travel pillow that provides comfort and support while traveling. It is designed to help prevent neck pain and stiffness caused by long periods of sitting in a cramped position. This pillow is made of super soft material and can be machine washed for easy maintenance. It is also lightweight and compact, making it easy to pack and carry. This travel pillow is a must-have for anyone who travels frequently and wants to arrive at their destination feeling rested and refreshed. Find it on Amazon

Luggage Travel Cup Holder Go hands-free through the airport but loaded up with hot coffee and your water bottle with this riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder. This cup holder attaches to the handle of a rolling suitcase, allowing you to easily carry two coffee mugs or other drinks while navigating through airports or busy streets. It is designed to be lightweight and compact so that it won’t add extra weight or bulk to your luggage. It is a handy accessory for travelers who like to have their drinks with them on the go. Find it on Amazon

Lift Top Coffee Table If you’re looking for a way to save space while making the apartment look sleek, this Yaheetech table is the perfect addition to your living room. It serves as a coffee table, work desk, and discreet storage unit, so you’ll get plenty of use out of this one. Find it on Amazon