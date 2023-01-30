the year has just started but we might already have our favorite amazon products

As we begin the new year, many of us are looking for the latest products that can make our daily routines easier and more enjoyable. One of the best places to find these products is Amazon, but with millions of products available, it can be overwhelming to sort through everything and find the gems that genuinely stand out. We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up some of our favorite trending products that have caught our attention because of their ingenious designs, high reviews or both.

Whether you’re in the market for the latest gadgets or just love staying on top of the latest, this list is full of unique finds. These products are sure to make your life more convenient and enjoyable, from must-have tech gadgets to home or fashion items. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech setup or treat yourself to something special, this list is sure to have something for you. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the top new products of the year.

Tile Slim Finder Don’t get caught out losing your valuables and slide one of these Tile Slim devices into your items such as wallets, laptops, or even valuables like skateboards. It allows you to track the location of your items using Tile’s app, which can be downloaded on your smartphone. It also includes a “community finds” feature where other Tile users can help you locate your lost items if they come within range of another user’s Tile device. Find it on Amazon

Kirin Frozen Beer Slushy Maker Get ready for your next party with the Kirin Frozen Beer Slushy Maker that can turn a bottle of beer into a frozen slushy in just a few minutes. It’s designed to be used with Kirin brand beer, but it can also be used with other beers and drinks. The slushy maker is easy to use, simply put the beer bottle in the device, turn it on and wait for it to freeze. The resulting slushy is perfect for hot summer days and can make frozen cocktails and other drinks. It’s a fun way to serve beverages at your next party or gathering. Find it on Amazon

BBQ Meat Branding Iron Add a touch of your own personal brand at your next BBQ gathering with this Willway BBQ Meat Branding Iron, a handy tool for grilling enthusiasts. It features changeable letters that allow you to spell out personalized names or messages on your steak, chicken, pork, or any other meat. The branding iron is made of durable stainless steel and is easy to use; simply heat it and press it onto the meat. The letters are easy to change, and you can use them for any occasion. It’s a great gimmick for the next time you are hosting a family gathering or a backyard party with friends. Find it on Amazon

LED Basketball Hoop Light Add a touch of entertainment to your practice with this Brightz HoopBrightz LED Basketball Hoop Light that features color-changing LED lights that respond to motion, creating a dynamic light show when you score. The motion-sensing technology makes the lights go crazy when the basketball goes through the hoop, adding extra excitement to your practice. The hoop light is easy to install and can be used indoors and outdoors. Find it on Amazon

3D Contoured Sleep Mask If you don’t have one of these YIVIEW Sleep Masks with a contoured, 3D-eye mask, you aren’t giving yourself the best night’s rest. Designed to block out 100% of light and allow a free range of movement for your eyes, which helps to create optimal sleeping conditions for REM sleep. REM sleep is the stage of sleep where the most vivid dreams occur and is also the stage where the brain processes and consolidates memories. A lack of light can help to regulate the release of melatonin, a hormone that helps to regulate sleep patterns. This can help to improve the quality of sleep, making it easier to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling refreshed. Find it on Amazon

2-in-1 Portable Heated Lunch Box The Vabaso Electric Lunch Box Food Heater is a portable way to heat and enjoy hot meals on the go. This two-in-one lunch box features an electric heating function that allows you to heat your food quickly and easily, whether at home, at work, or on the road in your car. The lunch box comes with a 1.5L removable stainless steel container that is leak-proof, easy to clean, and safe to put in the microwave or dishwasher. The electric heating function is easy to use, simply plug it in and wait for your food to heat up. It’s perfect for busy people who want a quick and easy way to enjoy a hot meal on the go. Find it on Amazon

Glass Beverage Dispenser Whip up your signature cocktail to serve at your next party with this Glass Beverage Dispenser. The dispenser is made of durable glass and features a 100% leakproof stainless steel spigot, making it easy to pour and dispense drinks without spillage. The dispenser is perfect for a drink dispenser for the fridge, a liquid laundry detergent dispenser, a compote dispenser, or a water dispenser for the countertop. The dispenser is easy to clean and refill, and its elegant design makes it perfect for any occasion. It is ideal for serving iced tea, lemonade, sangria, cocktails, and much more. Find it on Amazon

Chemical Guys Car Foam Kit Save some money this year and detail your car at home with this kit from The Chemical Guys. The Professional Max Foam 8 Cannon & Honey Dew Snow Foam Soap Kit is a professional-grade car washing kit that utilizes foam technology to clean vehicles effectively. The kit includes a foam cannon which creates a thick, clinging foam that gently lifts dirt and grime off the vehicle’s surface without scratching or damaging paint. The foam cannon attaches to any standard pressure washer, allowing you to customize the amount of foam and the pressure to suit your needs. Find it on Amazon

Portable Collapsible Stool Suppose you are a lover of the outdoors. In that case, you will love this Boreeman Upgraded Folding Stool, a lightweight and portable seating option perfect for camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, and other outdoor activities. The stool is designed to be sturdy and able to support up to 400 lbs of weight, and it’s also built with a rust-resistant steel frame that can withstand extreme weather conditions. The stool can be easily folded and stored in a small carrying bag, making it easy to transport. Great to have on hand for BBQs, picnics, camping, or even an outdoor concert. Find it on Amazon

Watch Storage Case This HAUTEROW Watch Storage Case has a faux leather exterior and makes a more stylish way to store your accessories on any dresser or nightstand, while the glass top allows for easy viewing of the contents inside. The 12 slots provide ample space for watches, and the valet drawer is perfect for storing sunglasses, rings, and even a phone. This is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality and functional storage solution for their watches and accessories. Find it on Amazon

Star Projector Galaxy Night Light The astronaut space projector can be used as a night light, to create a romantic ambiance, or to provide a soothing light show. This Star Projector Galaxy Night Light projects a starry nebula pattern on the ceiling, creating a relaxing and serene atmosphere in any room. The lamp comes with a remote control and a timer function, allowing you to set it to shut off after a certain amount of time or to change the color of the projected light. It’s the perfect device to create a relaxing and calm environment to help you fall asleep or to entertain children. Find it on Amazon

HyperChiller Beverage Cooler The HyperChiller HC2 is easy to use; fill it with water, freeze it, and then place it in your drink. It is designed to quickly and effectively chill hot beverages in just one minute. The new version is stronger and more durable than previous models so you can enjoy chilled drinks for a longer time. It is reusable and can be used for iced tea, wine, spirits, alcohol, and juice, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. The unique design allows for rapid chilling without diluting the drink, so you can enjoy a perfectly chilled beverage without sacrificing taste. Find it on Amazon

Cable Organizers These INCHOR Cord Organizers are the most effective solution for cord management. These cable clips are designed to keep your cords and cables in place, whether you’re using them at home, in the office, or in your car. The cable clips come in a pack of two and feature a strong adhesive that keeps them securely in place. They are perfect for USB cables, power cords, and other types of cords and cables, helping to avoid tangling and making it easy to find the cable you need when you need it. Keep your space looking clean and organized. Find it on Amazon

Hair Growth Oil This ELEVATE Hair Growth Oil is a hair growth serum that combines the power of biotin and minoxidil to promote healthy hair growth. Biotin, a B vitamin, is known to strengthen and nourish hair, while minoxidil, a topical treatment, helps improve blood flow to the scalp, promoting hair growth. Combining these two ingredients can help stop hair loss and promote the thickening of your hair, making it stronger and growing longer. Find it on Amazon

Massage Bubble Slides These Mukinrch Massage Bubble Slides are a fun and comfortable way to relax and unwind after a long day. These slippers feature a funny lychee design and are made with a soft and comfortable material that provides a massage-like sensation for your feet. They have a non-slip sole that makes them perfect for wearing in the spa, gym, house, shower, or bedroom. The slippers have a soft pillow-like design that provides stress relief for your feet and promotes relaxation and comfort. They are also machine washable, making them easy to clean and maintain. Find it on Amazon

Sweatpants with Pockets These Contour Sweatpants with Pockets have a slim design with a modern and sleek fit, while the pockets offer practical storage options. The sweatpants are also great for travel, as they are lightweight and easy to pack. They are an excellent investment for anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish pair of sweatpants for everyday wear. Find it on Amazon

MicroTouch Personal Trimmer Reviewers claim this is the best personal trimmer available right now. This MicroTouch Titanium MAX Lighted Personal Trimmer features a bright LED light that makes it easy to see and trim even the tiniest hairs, making it an excellent choice for trimming beards, mustaches, and other facial hair. The titanium blades are sharp and durable, making it easy to get precise and even cut, while the compact size of the trimmer makes it easy to carry and use on the go. Find it on Amazon

Novelty Wine Opener Make opening wine or bottles a breeze and get a laugh out of it with these Novelty Wine Openers by OTOTO. These 2-in-1 bottles and corkscrews are shaped like parrots or spooky bats. Simply insert it into the cork and twist to remove it. It also features a bottle opener on the back that can open cans and beer bottles. The design is made of durable, food-grade plastic and is dishwasher safe making it easy to clean. This wine opener is functional and a great conversation starter. Find it on Amazon

Portable Power Station This Anker 521 Portable Power Station can be used in various settings, making it perfect for outdoor adventures, camping, tailgating, and power outages. With a capacity of 256Wh, it can power a wide range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and small appliances. The built-in LiFePO4 battery pack provides a long-lasting and stable power supply. The power station also features a 200W 6-port powerhouse, 2 AC outlets, and a 60W USB-C PD output, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Additionally, this power station comes with an optional solar panel for charging via solar power, making it an excellent option for those who want to be off-grid. The LED light on the top of the device can also be used as a flashlight. Find it on Amazon

iWALK Portable Charger The iWALK LinkPod Portable Charger is a powerful, compact power bank that offers fast charging and PD input. With a 4800mAh capacity, it can provide multiple charges to your device, keeping it powered throughout the day. The LED display lets you quickly check the remaining battery level so you know when to recharge the power bank. Find it on Amazon

5-Shelf Ladder Bookshelf If you want to get yourself organized or that pile of stuff in the corner neatly arranged, try this Nathan James Theo Ladder Bookcase. The open design of the shelves allows you to easily store and display your books, photos, and other decorative items. The wall-mount ladder design adds a touch of sophistication to the bookcase, while the five shelves provide ample storage space. The bookcase is easy to assemble and can be mounted to the wall for added stability. Consider it an investment in functional storage solutions for your home. Find it on Amazon

LARQ Insulated Water Bottle Get serious about the benefits of clean and safe drinking water that is durable and convenient for on-the-go use. The LARQ Bottle is an insulated stainless steel water bottle that uses BPA-free materials and features Nano Zero Technology and long-lasting filters. Additionally, the insulation helps keep water at the desired temperature for hours. Find it on Amazon

CouchConsole Original Cup Holder Tray The CouchConsole Original Cup Holder Tray is the must-have accessory for holding drinks and snacks while relaxing on a couch or chair. It is perfect for use in living rooms, RVs, and cars, and it provides a convenient way to keep your essentials close at hand. This tray includes an armrest table with a phone stand and built-in storage for remote controls and other small items. Additionally, the adjustable strap allows for easy installation on most couches and chairs. Find it on Amazon

High-Speed Handheld Vacuum This Brigii High-Speed Handheld Vacuum is a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner that uses a 140W, 18KPa, and 16V Lithium-ion battery-powered brushless motor for efficient cleaning. It is ideal for quick cleanups of car mats, sofas, and other surfaces and is USB-rechargeable. The vacuum has multiple attachments to reach tight spaces and remove pet hair and debris. The lightweight, compact design makes it easy to maneuver and store. Find it on Amazon

Over the Sink Strainer Basket This BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Strainer Basket is a convenient kitchen tool that can be used for various tasks. It can be placed over the sink to wash vegetables and fruits, drain cooked pasta, and dry dishes. The basket features an extendable design that allows it to fit over most sinks. It is also collapsible for easy storage. This is a multipurpose must-have kitchen tool. Find it on Amazon

Cooling Shave Cream If you need a high-performance shaving cream that provides a smooth and irritation-free shaving experience. This Cremo Barber Grade Cooling Shave Cream helps to reduce the chances of nicks, cuts, and razor burns. The cream also contains cooling menthol, which helps to refresh and invigorate the skin while shaving. The Barber-Grade formula is designed to provide a close and comfortable shave, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a quality shaving cream to help them achieve a professional-looking shave. Find it on Amazon

Daily Strengthening Shampoo If you are looking for natural shampoo, look no further because this Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo is a high-quality solution. It’s a daily-use product that is gentle enough for regular use and can be used to cleanse the hair while leaving it refreshed and nourished. The formula is a blend of mint and tea tree oil, which work together to soothe a dry and itchy scalp. The shampoo also helps to strengthen hair, making it less prone to breakage. Find it on Amazon

Scalp Massager The Sndyi Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush is a handy tool that can help improve the health of your scalp. The brush features soft silicone bristles that gently exfoliate the scalp, removing dandruff and other impurities. A must-have for those who need help promoting hair growth by improving blood flow and eliminating buildup that can clog hair follicles. Find it on Amazon

Premium Body Powder This talc-free Chassis Premium Body Powder is designed to keep you feeling dry and fresh throughout the day while reducing friction and chafing. The powder is also lightly scented with the Original Fresh Scent, which adds a pleasant aroma to the user’s skin. Find it on Amazon

Lumin Charcoal Face Wash The charcoal formula of this Lumin Charcoal Face Wash helps to draw out impurities, making it an excellent choice for folks who have oily skin or are prone to blackheads—designed to cleanse the skin thoroughly, removing dirt, oil, and other impurities to leave the skin feeling refreshed and revitalized. The formula is gentle and effective, making it an excellent choice for daily use. Find it on Amazon

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion This CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion is a versatile lotion that can be used on both the face and body. The cream is designed for dry skin, so it’s excellent for use in the cooler months when your skin is dry. Packed full of hyaluronic acid and ceramides that work together to hydrate and nourish the skin, which strengthens the skin’s natural barrier, preventing moisture loss. This lotion is a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. Find it on Amazon

Handmade Wool Area Rug This Safavieh Natura Collection Handmade Wool Area Rug is a high-quality rug that adds elegance to any room. The rug is made from 100% wool, making it soft and comfortable underfoot and adding a warm and inviting feel to any space. Hand-made ensuring that each rug is unique and of the highest quality. This is an excellent investment for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury and comfort to their home. Find it on Amazon

Rattan Chairs With Boucle Cushion Seat Updating your dining area with these ONEVOG Rattan Kitchen Chairs. The boucle cushion seat provides a comfortable seating experience, while the cane back and wingback design add a sophisticated look to the chairs. The chairs are easy to clean and maintain, making them an excellent choice for everyday use. They are an excellent investment for anyone looking to add a touch of style and comfort to their dining room or kitchen. Find it on Amazon

Casio Digital Sport Watch This Casio F91W-1 Classic Resin Strap Digital Sport Watch features a durable resin case and strap, making it both lightweight and water-resistant. The digital display provides accurate timekeeping, and the stopwatch function makes it an excellent choice for athletes or anyone who needs to time their activities. The watch also features an alarm and backlit display, making it easy to read in lighting conditions. This timepiece is an excellent investment for anyone looking for a reliable watch for everyday wear. Find it on Amazon

Beanie Hat With Smile Face This MaxNova Knit Beanie Hat with Smiley Face is made from a soft and comfortable knit material, keeping your head and ears warm in cold weather. The smiley face design adds a touch of fun to the beanie, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to add a pop of personality to their winter wardrobe. Find it on Amazon

Marshall Bluetooth Speaker This Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker is equipped with Bluetooth technology, allowing you to connect your devices and stream music wirelessly easily. This gadget is excellent because it serves as a functional decor piece with its vintage look, but it is also a high-quality speaker delivering powerful and clear sound. It is portable, making it easy to take wherever you go. The speaker also features a built-in amplifier and a custom-tuned stereo system, delivering rich and immersive sound. Find it on Amazon