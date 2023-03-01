these 34 tiktok cleaning products will make your home look like new

Get ready to tackle the big Spring Clean with 34 TikTok-approved cleaning products! These viral items will transform your home into a sparkling oasis, making cleaning a breeze. From eco-friendly options to cutting-edge cleaning tools, this list has everything you need to get your house unrecognizably clean in time for spring. Say goodbye to the struggle of cleaning and hello to a fresh and tidy home with these must-haves! Not only are they affordable, but they also serve as long-lasting cleaning products and supplies that are guaranteed to transform your home and the way it shines.

This Shutter Cleaner Works Fast Tiktokers are going crazy over this Lazynice Shutter Cleaner, and it’s no surprise why. This handy tool comprises seven rollers of special microfiber fibers that grab and hold onto dirt and dust like nobody’s business. The best part? No more worrying about hairs falling off or the cleaning surface rubbing away – this tool is designed to be washable and rust-proof! Find it on Amazon

This Grout-Eez Cleaner Is Worth Every Penny Remove dirt, grease, stains and oil from ceramic tile and grout with this Grout-Eez Cleaner that makes cleaning as easy as possible. One bottle of Grout-eez can cover up to 250 square feet of tile and grout and using it can save you hundreds of dollars compared to hiring a professional. TikTokers claim that it is easy to use and worth every penny. Find it on Amazon

This Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Works Like Magic Forget all the scrubbing and sweating; this Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner can remove soap scum, grime, and body oils without scrubbing. This cleaner has a non-ammonia and non-bleach formula that’s safe and scented for your liking. TikTokers say you have to spray once a week and leave for 8-12 hours, rinse with warm water and allow the product to do the rest of the work for you. Find it on Amazon

This Lysol Click Gel Cleans With Every Flush Keep your toilet and bathroom clean in a touch-free way with this Lysol Click Gel that everyone and their mother have been swearing by on TikTok. Its thick gel formula helps prevent toilet rings and provides up to 12 weeks of freshness with a single applicator. The product is bleach-free and easy to use, making it the perfect cleaning accessory in your home. Find it on Amazon

This Wall Cleaner Will Get to the Hard-to-Reach Spots Keep your home spick and span with this CHOMP Wall Cleaner that can tackle any surface. This handy cleaning tool can get the job done from walls and ceilings to baseboards, door and window trim, and even hard-to-reach corners. Forget the ladder or stepping stool, as this tool can reach up to 60 inches. Find it on Amazon

This Pet Hair Remover Deals With All the Dander Only pet owners will understand the magic of this FurDozer Pet Hair Remover. This revolutionary tool is made of hi-tech rubber that is tough on pet hair but gentle on your furniture, clothes, and car interiors. With three different squeegee blades, two textured pads, and a crevice tool, this tool can easily tackle any mess on any surface. Plus, it’s super easy to use and can get into those tight spaces where a vacuum or lint brush can’t reach. Find it on Amazon

This Power Scrubber Gets the Toughest Stains Out This ADDPLUS Power Scrubber comes with four replaceable brush heads made from eco-friendly materials, each perfect for different cleaning tasks. With an upgraded motor, this powerful tool provides an effortless cleaning experience for even the toughest stains. Plus, with its lightweight design, you won’t feel fatigued while tackling your cleaning tasks. Find it on Amazon

This Mini Vacuum Is Super Light & Portable Instead of swiping and wiping to get your drawers, desks and corners, this Brigii Mini Vacuum will do all the cleaning for you. TikTokers recommend using this handy tool to remove dirt from all of the nooks and crannies of your home and say the small size makes it easy to carry around the house or bring in the car. Find it on Amazon

This Erase-a-Hole Repair Putty is the Ultimate Solution Not all of us are as handy and skilled as we may like, but this Erase-A-Hole Repair Putty makes all repairs a little easier with its craft design. It’s the perfect fix for filling nail holes and cracks in your walls without needing a putty knife. Swipe on the product, wipe it down and paint over it for seamless results. Find it on Amazon

This Wet + Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Does It All Not only can you use this iFloor 3 Breeze to quickly suction up all of the dust, dirt and mess that may be left around your home, but it also can mop your hard floors, leaving them dry and streak-free. It is lightweight, self-propelled and easy to maneuver, making it ideal for cleaning stairs and tight spaces. Find it on Amazon

This Fan Duster Will Last You Forever This Fanbladercleaner Ceiling Fan Duster works as a superhero to clean all the hard-to-reach spots. Made of thick, cozy microfiber material, it’s like a fluffy hug for your fan blades, working to remove all of the dust and dirt that may have built up over time. It’s also super easy to clean, allowing you to reuse this tool for years and years. Find it on Amazon

This Disposer Cleaner Is So Satisfying TikTok has found the cure for a smelly and clogged kitchen sink, starting with this ACTIVE Disposer Cleaner that is compatible with various brands. Unlike other disposable refreshers, these concentrated tabs pack a powerful punch with heavy-duty scrubbing foam to all the grime. Drop in one to two monthly tablets for deep cleaning action and a fresh citrus scent. Find it on Amazon

This Toilet Brush Set Will Restore Your Toilet Although we may not like to talk about it, toilets tend to get a little grosser than we would like to admit. TikTokers are raving about this Sellemer Toilet Brush Set that will renew and restore your bathroom in just a few simple steps. It features a flat brush head that can be bent to reach into tight spaces and silicone bristles that resist hair tangling and protect surfaces from scratches. Find it on Amazon

This Touchless Vacuum From the Future Sit back, relax and let this EyeVac Touchless Vacuum do all the dirty work. The EyeVac’s motor will quickly pick up all the pet hair, kitty litter, and food spills and is designed to instantly remove 100% of all dust, hair or debris. Just sweep the mess toward the machine and let it do the rest of the work. Find it on Amazon

This O-Cedar Spin Mop Gets All the Nooks & Crannies Keep your floors sparkling clean in one simple step with this O-Cedar Spin Mop with a microfiber mop head that is machine-washable and reusable. The patented triangle mop head and 360-degree rotation make reaching every nook and cranny easy so that you can easily clean deep into corners, under furniture, and along baseboards. Find it on Amazon

This Toothbrush Organizer for Uncluttered Countertops Clear off your bathroom countertops in a fun and affordable way with this iHave Toothbrush Organizer that provides you with a ton of space to store your brush, toothpaste and other bathroom accessories. It also provides a hidden drawer to keep hair accessories, toothpicks or floss. It’s easy to install and a fun addition to any bathroom. Find it on Amazon

This Deoderizer Fixes All Odors Everyone’s fridges get a little bit of an odor every once in a while, but this Purriko Deoderizer can solve that problem in just one simple step. This tech transforms stinky gases into water molecules, zapping odors at the source and keeping your food fresher for longer. And you can enjoy this odorless bliss for a whopping ten years without any replacements. Find it on Amazon

This Cooktop Cleaner Kit for the Overused Kitchen Revitalize, clean, and protect your countertops and stove with this Weiman Cooktop Cleaner Kit with a cream, razor and scrubbing pad that makes it easy to use. The cooktop cream uses micro-bead technology for enhanced cleaning power and leaves a streak-free shine. It will renew your stove and make your kitchen look cleaner than ever before. Find it on Amazon

These Fridge Organizers Are a TikTok Favorite We are guilty of allowing the food and produce in our fridges to build up over time if you want to transform the inside of your fridge into a TikTok-worthy story. Check out these Utopia Fridge Organizers that provide you with transparent containers to help store your favorite snacks, fruits and vegetables. Find it on Amazon

These MR.SIGA Cleaning Cloths Leave Everything Streak-Free Instead of scrubbing for hours, TikTok has introduced us to these MR.SIGA Cleaning Cloths that will save you a ton of time and energy. These ultra-soft and highly absorbent towels are made of soft fabric, making them scratch-free and perfect for cleaning delicate surfaces like windows and kitchenware. Their excellent absorbent properties allow them to soak water instantly without leaving any lint or streaks behind. Find it on Amazon

This Scrub Daddy Set Makes Your Life Easier Few folks enjoy cleaning their dishes, but TikTokers swear that this Scrub Daddy Set makes it much more fun and manageable than your average sponge. By adjusting the temperature of your sink water, the sponge will change textures depending on how hot or cold the water is. It’s also scratch-free and safe to use on many different surfaces. Find it on Amazon

This Foam-Tastic Cleaner Transforms Your Bathroom Make your bathroom sparkle like never before with this Kaboom Foam-Tastic Cleaner that is a miracle worker. This bottle is all you need to tackle dirt and grime with ease. The innovative formula sprays on blue and turns white when it’s ready to wipe, indicating the powerful OxiClean stain-fighting bubbles are hard at work. Find it on Amazon

This Carpet Spot Remover Is Fast-Working Stubborn carpet messes are no longer an issue with this FOLEX Carpet Spot Remover, which can tackle anything from pet accidents to red wine, coffee, blood, food, and even cosmetics. The water-based formula is non-flammable, odor-free, VOC, solvent, and petroleum-free, making it safe to use around children and pets. Find it on Amazon

This Sink Cleaner Can Reach Extra Deep We’ve all been caught in a sticky situation with our drains. Solve the problem in the snap of your fingers with this Flexsnake Sink Cleaner that features patented micro-hooks that easily lock onto hair, grime and filth without damaging your pipes. The extra-long design reaches even the deepest, hardest-to-reach clogs in sinks and bathtubs. Find it on Amazon

Use This Pumice on Areas With Build Up Compatible with various surfaces, this Powerstone Pumice is an eco-friendly and effective cleaner that will make your home more sparkly and fresh. The fine grit pumice stone leaves no residue and can be used on toilet bowls, tile, sinks, tubs and more. Find it on Amazon

This Easy-Off Oven Cleaner Is for Anyone Who Likes to Cook If your oven is ever starting to get that funky smell, you must pull out this Easy-Off Oven Cleaner that will renew and restore that clean scent. This solution dissolves even the toughest baked-on grease and food spills without the fumes, and it is safe for use in self-cleaning ovens and doesn’t require any heat. Find it on Amazon

This Cable Box Organizer Is Ideal for Your Living Room Nobody likes having piles and layers of cables and cords all over the place. This Chouky Cable Box Organizer offers a simple and functional solution to organizing and storing all essentials. This set comes with a pack of two, providing plenty of space for all your belongings and cords. Find it on Amazon