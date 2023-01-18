these sale items on amazon are too good to pass up

Are you looking for some great deals on top items still on sale on Amazon? Look no further. From electronics to home goods, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals currently available. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe, outfit your home, or stay on top of the latest technology, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals available to help you save money.

Foldable Dining Table COURTESY OF AMAZON The Tiptiper table has the ability to fold out which makes it perfect for entertaining guests or hosting dinner parties. And it can be easily folded down to save space when not in use. It also includes a two-tier shelf, a handy feature for providing additional storage and display space. The fact that it can be used as a work desk is an added bonus, making it a great choice for those who need a little extra workspace in their home. Find it on Amazon

Sherpa Lined Hoodie COURTESY OF AMAZON You can’t go wrong with gifting cozy wearables like this top-selling Haellun sherpa lined hoodie. Choose nine different color options to mix and match across your gifting list. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Make Delicious Smoothies & Shakes On the Go With This Blender COURTESY OF AMAZON Tired of spending extra time in the morning preparing your smoothies and protein shakes? Say goodbye to that hassle with the Popbabies Portable Blender. This versatile blender not only mixes and creates delicious drinks, but it also doubles as a portable cup. Simply pop on the lid and head out the door — no need to transfer your blended drink to a separate cup. And with adjustable speed modes, it’s perfect for anyone on the go. Save time and enjoy delicious shakes anytime, anywhere. Find it on Amazon

This New Balance Full Zip Is a Luxury COURTESY OF AMAZON It’s time for a new jacket, and this New Balance Full Zip is just what SPY had in mind. This quilted jacket has fast-drying technology that will keep you dry and clean throughout all workouts or weather conditions and a breathable fabric that is perfect for exercising. The stretch on this jacket is going to blow your mind. Find it on Amazon

Silicone Air Fryer Liner COURTESY OF AMAZON Odds are you have an air fryer, but did you know that you don’t have to soak, rinse, and wash it after every use? These Silicone Air Fryer Liners are safe to put inside and can be taken out and washed instead. Thinking they’ll defeat the purpose of the fryer? Think again. The ridged design of the liner still allows for air to surround your food to fry completely! Find it on Amazon

Magnetic Spice Racks COURTESY OF AMAZON Make your fridge multi-purpose with these Vetacsion racks made of sturdy metal with a strong magnet that keeps them securely attached to the side of your fridge. You can use them for spices and other cooking supplies in the kitchen or secure them on your washing machine to keep your laundry essentials organized. Find it on Amazon

Instant Photo Printer COURTESY OF AMAZON This HP Sprocket portable instant photo printer is excellent to have on hand to bring to life all the photos in your camera reel that you want to put in a special place. This device prints directly from your Apple or Android device onto glossy photo paper. SPY has tested this printer for ourselves, and we named it one of the best portable photo printers of the year. Find it on Amazon

Revolutionize Your Cleaning With This Blind Duster COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of struggling to dust those hard-to-reach places like blinds and ceiling fans? With this blind duster and its flexible microfiber head, you can easily remove dust and debris from all those nooks and crannies without using harmful chemicals or breaking a sweat. Plus, its compact size means you can easily store it in a drawer or closet when not in use. Don’t let dust get the best of you, and experience the joy of a spotless home. Find it on Amazon

Shirt Folding Board COURTESY OF AMAZON Everyone does laundry, so everyone understands how time-consuming folding shirts can get. This folding board creates stackable folds that look great and store better than folding them yourself. They press, fold, and save you space. Find it on Amazon

Air Purifier COURTESY OF AMAZON Breathe easier in your own home with the HATHASPACE air purifier. This powerful device removes 99.9% of airborne pollutants, including dust, pollen, and pet dander, making it an essential tool for anyone with allergies or sensitivities or who lives with pets or smokes. In addition to its impressive purification capabilities, the device is also ultra-quiet, making it perfect for use in any room of your home. Its ability to eliminate harmful pollutants is an investment that will pay off in improved air quality and overall health and well-being. Find it on Amazon

Outlet Extender COURTESY OF AMAZON With limited space and limited outlets, this HANYCONY extender will come to the rescue. It turns a two-plug outlet into one that has five plugs, three USB ports, and one USB-C port, so you can keep all your devices charged and ready to go. It’s great if you’ve got many appliances in one place, like your TV stand, where you have to plug in countless additional things, from speakers to gaming consoles. And besides being a powerful little thing, it’s also a night light with a light sensor and touch sensor. Find it on Amazon

No More Tangled Mess With This Cord Wrap COURTESY OF AMAZON This cord wrap is an ingenious cord organizer for the home. It features an adhesive backing mounted on the wall, providing a no-hassle solution for managing wires and cords. Place it under a desk, behind your TV or on top of a bookshelf to create a more organized and clutter-free environment. Wrap up the cord, zip it up and be done. Find it on Amazon

Fridge Bins COURTESY OF AMAZON Keep everything inside the fridge organized using these six Sorbus bins. They come in assorted sizes and designs for your different needs, and they’re made of clear plastic, so you can also always see precisely what you have and where it is for your convenience. Find it on Amazon

Egg Bite Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON This DASH machine makes the most delicious egg bites in just ten minutes. It’s so easy to use, and the non-stick silicone cups mean no need for oil or butter so your meal is healthier. And that’s not all – it can also be used to make protein pancakes, grilled sandwiches, and much more. Find it on Amazon

This Memory Foam Bath Mat Is Ultra Absorbent COURTESY OF AMAZON The memory foam bath mat is designed to cushion feet and save floors from dripping water while stepping out of the bath, shower or getting ready by the sink. It’s gentle on tired feet thanks to a plush microfiber outer layer that resists mold and mildew growth. Find it on Amazon

Vegetable Chopper COURTESY OF AMAZON The Fullstar chopper is one of those tools you’ll repeatedly use after trying it since it’s the most convenient helping hand for food prep – especially salads. If you take ages at the chopping board, let the blade inserts chop the veg for you. It does all the hard work and saves you plenty of time and effort, so you won’t have an excuse for skipping the salad. Plus, with seven inserts in total, it’s a very versatile tool, as it can also slice eggs, juice citrus fruits, and more. Find it on Amazon

Cleaning Gel COURTESY OF AMAZON This cleaning gel is perfect for those small spaces that seem almost impossible to spring-clean. It’s essentially a sticky glob of slime that stays put together when shoved into small spaces. It’ll pull out the gunk between your keyboard keys and the crumbs stuck in your gear shifter. Find it on Amazon

Update Your Casual Tees With a Pack of Regular-Fit T-Shirts COURTESY OF AMAZON Made from a soft and lightweight fabric, these Amazon Essentials Regular-Fit T-Shirts are perfect for everyday wear. The regular fit offers a comfortable, relaxed silhouette, while the short sleeves and crewneck design provide a timeless look. Whether you’re running errands, hitting the gym, or lounging at home, these t-shirts have covered you. Available in various colors, you can stock up on all your favorites. Find it on Amazon

This Silicone Drying Mat Keeps Your Kitchen Tidy COURTESY OF AMAZON Finally, a drying mat that gives more space in your kitchen without making dishes go all over the place. This silicone drying mat is a space-saving tool to help drain water quickly and keep countertops free of clutter. As if that wasn’t enough, the anti-slip rubber texture ensures that dishes won’t slide around and make a mess. Find it on Amazon

These Adjustable Dumbbells Won’t Take Up Space at Home COURTESY OF AMAZON Get the benefits of a full set of weights without taking up all your space with Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. These innovative dumbbells allow you to adjust the weight in 5lb increments, starting at 5 lbs and going up to 52.5 lbs. With a simple dial turn, you can easily switch between weights, making it easy to customize your workouts to suit your specific needs. Find it on Amazon

Turbo Extreme Steam COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re tired of struggling with a traditional iron to get rid of wrinkles in your clothes, the Conair steamer might be the perfect solution. Simply glide this handy device over your clothes, and watch the wrinkles disappear like magic. Not only is it a better choice for certain types of fabric that can’t be ironed, but it’s also super portable so that you can take it with you on your holidays. So, if you want a quick and easy way to get wrinkle-free clothes without the hassle of ironing. Find it on Amazon

These Athletic Shorts Come In 30 Color Options COURTESY OF AMAZON Both functional and stylish, these NORTHYARD Athletic Shorts have two hidden pockets with zippers to keep your belongings secure and a quick-drying feature to help prevent sweat stains. The mesh detailing allows for airflow and breathability, making them perfect for all-day or all-night wear. Find it on Amazon

Effortless Packing for Your Next Trip With This Weekender Bag COURTESY OF AMAZON If you are traveling over the holidays, it’s time to invest in a reliable weekend bag. This bag is also ideal for most activities, from going to the office to weekend getaways. It’s designed to keep all your gear safe and secure, with a laptop sleeve and plenty of pockets and compartments to organize your belongings. Whether planning a short trip or a more extended adventure, this weekend bag is essential to keep you organized and your belongings secure. Find it on Amazon

Dessert Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON Just because you’re trying to eat healthier doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy dessert – at least not one from this Yonananas 988BK Deluxe, which makes a delicious sorbet/ice cream dessert entirely from frozen fruit. Treat your sweet tooth to this healthy delicacy free of fats, sugars, and preservatives to reward yourself whenever you’re doing well in your healthy eating journey. We’re sure it’ll keep you both happy and motivated. Find it on Amazon

Lift Top Coffee Table COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for a way to save space while making the apartment look sleek, this Yaheetech table is the perfect addition to your living room. It serves as a coffee table, work desk, and discreet storage unit, so you’ll get plenty of use out of this one. Find it on Amazon

These Jogger Pants Have The Right Amount of Stretch COURTESY OF AMAZON Who isn’t sick of wearing tight, uncomfortable pants around town all day? We can all agree that everyone is over it. These JMIERR Jogger Pants are a reliable replacement made with an elastic waistband and a drawstring feature to adjust the fit. These pants make for a breathable and comfortable option for work and play. Find it on Amazon

This Dip Powder Nail Kit Gives a Better at-Home Manicure COURTESY OF AMAZON This easy-to-use Dip Powder Nail Kit has everything needed to get an excellent dip manicure at home. Dip nails also last a lot longer than gel or regular nail polishes and the process to apply is easier to complete outside of a salon. Find it on Amazon

Bamboo Board COURTESY OF AMAZON Having a tiny kitchen can make cooking even more of a nightmare, but not when you have the Camco board to give you an extra working surface when you need it. You can place it over the stove or sink to extend your counter space and it’s also a functioning bamboo cutting board. So if your lack of kitchen space is getting you down, this board is a must for food prep. Find it on Amazon

Show Off This Bomber Jacket COURTESY OF AMAZON It is a known fact that everyone looks good in a sports coat, and this CRYSULLY Bomber Jacket is just one of Amazon’s affordable and stylish options. The two side pockets and one sleeve pocket provide a variety of spaces to store all of your personal belongings, and the rib collar and cut-off hem create a high-quality and comfortable fit. Find it on Amazon

These Shoes Can Be Worn Underwater COURTESY OF AMAZON These are the perfect shoes to wear in the water because they’re designed to stay on your feet and out of the water, are lightweight and durable as well. The elastic band at the top of the shoe adjusts the fit seamlessly without the need to tie and retie shoelaces, and the bottom of the shoe is thick and durable so you’ve got excellent traction in slippery conditions. Find it on Amazon

Clean Eating Guide COURTESY OF AMAZON Eating healthy is always easier when you have someone who’s in it with you, as you can both go through the journey together and support and encourage each other. Clean Eating for Two has 85 different recipes that are both healthy and delicious, and each recipe has the right proportions for two servings. Plus, it’s also packed with nutrition facts, allergen warnings and more helpful information. The best part? All the recipes either conveniently need five ingredients, are ready in 30 minutes or less or use just one pot, pan, or skillet. Find it on Amazon

Stay Hydrated On The Go With This Collapsible Water Bottle COURTESY OF AMAZON Never be caught without a water bottle again with this collapsible water bottle designed with convenience and sustainability in mind. This water bottle can hold up to 18 ounces of water and collapses down to a compact size when empty, making it easy to carry and store. The leak-proof design and BPA-free material ensure that your water stays clean and safe to drink, while the wide mouth and built-in carabiner make it easy to fill and attach to your bag. Whether you’re hiking, traveling or running errands our collapsible water bottle is the perfect companion for staying hydrated. Find it on Amazon

Magic Mushroom COURTESY OF AMAZON Funnels take up way too much space in our drawers but what if we told you you could have one displayed on your countertop and no one would even notice? This adorable Magic Mushroom is a wide-mouthed, small funnel perfect for slim bottlenecks. It is an excellent addition to your trendy decor at first, but when flipped up it’s a handy kitchen tool. Find it on Amazon

Gym Rats Love This Sweat-Wicking Under Armour Zip-Up COURTESY OF AMAZON This Under Armour Zip-Up is perfect for the active man on the go, with its ultra-soft fabric and quick-drying feature that prevents sweat stains. Made with scientifically designed sweat-wicking fabric, making it a must-have for any gym enthusiast. The lightweight and easy-to-wear design make it a convenient choice for any active lifestyle. Find it on Amazon

This Holikme Door Draft Stopper Is a Simple Tweak That Makes a Big Difference COURTESY OF AMAZON The best type of life hack product is something cheap and effective and this door draft stopper is both. It’s easy to assemble and makes a big difference inside the home. Find it on Amazon

Neck & Shoulder Relaxer COURTESY OF AMAZON We love when reviewers are specific about how a product makes them feel. It is helpful because it adds context so check out what this one had to say about their 5-star rating: “As soon as I got it, I laid on it for 10 mins (like the instructions say) and boy, did I feel the difference right away! …When I turned to the right, my neck didn’t hurt as much…Here I am, day 2, using this neck foam, and I feel great. I can turn my neck with very little discomfort, and about 80% of the pain is gone. I’m sure with continued use. It’ll only get better and better. Glad I bought it and will recommend it to anyone suffering from neck pain.” Find it on Amazon

Drinking Glasses COURTESY OF AMAZON When was the last time you bought new glassware? Exactly! See, just like that, and we’ve justified it for you. These drinking glasses fit into the slim, modern design that we all love. They have lids to help with spills and come with reusable straws. They can withstand hot temperatures too, which is great because they make coffee look amazing! Find it on Amazon

This Polo For a Quick Confidence Boost COURTESY OF AMAZON Nothing will boost your confidence like this MAGCOMSEN Polo that comes in all of the most classy and unique colors. This polo is a go-to option for any athletic activity from tennis to hiking. It is a fast-drying option with breathable fabric and a stretchy design guaranteed to make you look and feel incredible. Find it on Amazon

Make Them Perfectly Round With This Ice Cube Tray COURTESY OF AMAZON This ice cube tray is perfect for making perfectly round ice cubes for your cocktails, whiskey, and more. The tray is made of silicone, so it’s flexible and easy to use. It also has a lid to help prevent spills and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Find it on Amazon

Transform Your Shower Experience With This Shower Head COURTESY OF AMAZON Looking to upgrade your shower experience from a dribble to a waterfall? Look no further than the SparkPod Shower Head. With its easy installation and modern design, this showerhead is sure to elevate the look of your bathroom. But the real standout feature is the powerful water pressure, which will provide a truly invigorating and relaxing shower every time you turn it on. Don’t miss out on the ultimate shower experience. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Toothpaste Fresh With These Self-Closing Caps COURTESY OF AMAZON These self-closing toothpaste caps are a must-have for anyone looking to keep their toothpaste fresh and clean. The caps have a unique self-closing design, so they seal tightly and keep your toothpaste fresh for longer. They’re made of high-quality plastic, durable, and easy to use. Find it on Amazon

Keep Moisturized With This USB Cool Mist Humidifier COURTESY OF AMAZON In the winter, especially, the air is super dry. This AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier helps combat drying winter air by keeping the room nice and moist, which is super helpful for dry skin and helps with colds. Find it on Amazon

These Cole Haan Oxford Sneakers Are The Perfect Hybrids COURTESY OF AMAZON So you love to walk in style? These Cole Haan Oxford Sneakers are the shoe you need to look good and feel good on your next walk. With their smooth leather, you can create a sleek and business casual look while the rubber outsole provides you with the support and comfort you need to stroll along the whole city. Find it on Amazon

This Tracksuit for an Easy Outfit COURTESY OF AMAZON Ticking the box for both function and comfort, this high-quality MoFiz Tracksuit includes a matching sports coat and drawstring sweatpants in a range of eight colors to choose from. The spandex and polyester fabric blend provide a stretchy and comfortable fit, making this tracksuit a perfect choice for any occasion. Find it on Amazon

Mason Jar Measuring Cup Set COURTESY OF AMAZON Who knew measuring cups could be this cute? This mason jar set will add to your decor while doubling as measuring cups whenever you need them. It includes all the necessary sizing for baking and definitely falls into the Farmhouse chic design trending right now. Find it on Amazon

Hallway Wall Mount COURTESY OF AMAZON If you need to remember your keys, wallet, or umbrella, this Lwenki wall mount is a great item that needs to be installed next to your door ASAP. It has multiple hooks, a mail shelf, and an additional multipurpose shelf. It’s not only handy for you, but it also helps to keep your small hallway space organized. Find it on Amazon

Stay Warm and Also Connected With This Hat, Scarf, & Gloves Set COURTESY OF AMAZON Stay toasty and stylish this winter with the hat, scarf, and gloves set. Made from high-quality acrylic fibers, this set is soft, comfortable, and perfect for keeping warm in cold weather. And with touch screen fingers on the gloves, you can stay connected to your smartphone or tablet without exposing your hands to the cold. The hat, scarf, and gloves are stretchy and suitable for most head shapes and hand sizes, making them easy to wear and take off. Find it on Amazon

Mini Portable Chargers COURTESY OF AMAZON Grab a few of these iWALK mini portable chargers as stocking stuffers. They are ultra-compact battery packs for moments when phone battery is low and a much-needed extra boost is the only way to get to the end of the day. They are compatible with most phones and come in a ton of cute colors. Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Audio Experience With These Noise Cancelling Headphones COURTESY OF AMAZON Experience the ultimate in sound quality with our Beats noise-canceling headphones. These high-performance headphones are designed to deliver a premium listening experience every time. With pure adaptive noise canceling technology, you can actively block out external noise and focus on your music. And with real-time audio calibration, you can be sure that you’re getting the best sound quality every time you put on these headphones. Invest in a pair and experience the difference for yourself. Find it on Amazon

Save Space & Stay Chic With These Nesting Side Tables COURTESY OF AMAZON These versatile nesting side tables are perfect for small spaces like apartments and door rooms. Not only do they maximize space with room inside for storage, but their tough metal frames and engineered wood with veneer tops make them built to last. Their vintage look with dark brown wood tops and black painted metal bodies adds a chic touch to any decor. Arrange them with the bottom basket base on top of the open basket rim on top for versatility in use. These small tables are as functional as they are fashionable. Find it on Amazon

Make Delicious Breakfasts at Home With This Egg Bite Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON Eating out for breakfast can be expensive and time-consuming, but with the Dash Egg Bite Maker, you can enjoy delicious and customizable egg bites from the comfort of your kitchen. This easy-to-use appliance can make up to six little bites in just a few simple steps, and with adjustable temperatures and non-stick plates, it’s a reliable addition to any home kitchen. So why spend hundreds of dollars eating out when you can enjoy the same delicious meals at home for a fraction of the cost? Find it on Amazon

This Cooling Blanket for Hot Sleepers COURTESY OF AMAZON Hot sleepers, rejoice! This cooling blanket is here to help you get a good night’s sleep. Made with the latest technology, this blanket is designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night long. The innovative double-sided design features a breathable, mica nylon and polyester front side for hot summer use and a skin-friendly mica nylon reverse side for spring and autumn use. The fibers do an excellent job absorbing your body heat and helping you feel cool. Find it on Amazon

These Essentials Joggers Are a Dream Come True COURTESY OF AMAZON These Amazon Essentials Joggers are a must-have for lounging around the house or running errands around town. The relaxed fit and elastic waistband make them easy to wear all day. Pair them with a sweatshirt and sneakers for a casual, everyday look. Find it on Amazon

Garlic Crusher COURTESY OF AMAZON Garlic is a kitchen staple that we can all agree on but cutting it up will quickly lead to stinky and sticky fingers – no, thank you. Gracula can press, crush, and mince multiple cloves of garlic at a time in just a simple twist. Still not justifiable? Don’t worry; it works with ginger, nuts, chilis, and herbs too. Find it on Amazon

KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro COURTESY OF AMAZON If you’re looking for a fun and easy way to capture and commemorate your most precious memories, the KODAK instant camera is an excellent choice. This high-quality camera produces fantastic images and doubles as a photo printer, allowing you to print your pictures on the spot. Plus, you can choose between border and borderless photos, giving you even more creative control. So, whether you’re an experienced photographer or simply looking for a fun and easy way to capture special moments, this instant camera is a great choice. Find it on Amazon