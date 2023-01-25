Transform Your Dreaded Cleaning Routine From a Task to a Breeze With These 35 Miracle Products

Cleaning is the worst; we get it, but just because we hate it doesn’t mean it should go undone. Here at SPY, we understand how much of a drag cleaning can be, so we’ve taken the time to find you some supplies that make it easy. Everything here can be sourced straight from Amazon and be at your door before the weekend. Heck, some can even be delivered on the same day.

These aren’t just your everyday products, though. They’re all miracles in attractive packaging. We’re talking literal set-it-and-forget-it products that make it look like you did a day’s worth of cleaning when it only took you maybe ten minutes. Did you know your toilet bowl, dishwasher, washing machine, and even your Keurig can clean themselves? And how about that mildewy sidewalk leading up to your house? Did you know that you don’t need a pressure washer to have it look like new?

Trust us when we say you want to look at this list, but you don’t have to take our word for it. We’ve made sure that everything here is highly reviewed and lands above four stars in the overall rating because we know how many ‘miracle’ products are out there and we wanted to find the ones that actually work. So go on, fill up your cart for a change.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster It’s not easy to have over 18,000 reviews on Amazon and still maintain a 4.8-star rating, so we had to put this duster on our list! It’s a reusable duster that you lightly wet before use. It absorbs dust in the tracks and keeps it there because of its spongy texture. Since it’s reusable, you’ll always have it on hand. Find it on Amazon

Windshield Cleaner Car washes can try all they want, but the simple fact of the matter is a good wash by hand will always be better for our windshields. This car window cleaner has an ergonomic angle and pivoting head that helps you add pressure and properly scrub your windows clean. Find it on Amazon

Silicone Brush Scrubber Gloves It’s time to get our hands dirty and clean! You don’t have to get them dirty, but you know what we mean. These scrubber gloves protect your hands and have silicone bristles to help you scrub. They’re great when you need to get into small details like dishes, tires and pet coats. Find it on Amazon

Tub & Tile Scrubber It’s time to stop procrastinating and go clean your shower! This extendable scrubber makes cleaning your shower easier and avoids the back and knee pain that can result from trying to reach every nook and cranny. It extends up to 42 inches and the head pivots to clean at all angles. Find it on Amazon

Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets The days of scrubbing a dirty toilet bowl with an even dirtier toilet scrubber are over. These cleaning tablets get put in the toilet tank and will clean your bowl with each flush. Every tablet lasts up to 15 days and slowly creates a film over the bowl that will stop stubborn stains before they start. Find it on Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit It’s essential that you have tools like this cleaning kit that can effectively reach into the pipes and clear out build-up. It will not only keep your clothes fresh but it will also help prevent fires! Even if you clear the vent before each dry, lint and other debris will still get caught in the ventilation and can cause severe problems with your dryer. Find it on Amazon

Pet Hair Remover Rake If you have pets and a carpet you know vacuuming doesn’t cut it, especially if your dog or cat has long hair. This pet hair remover rake is a firm silicone brush that collects hair as you sweep it across the carpet. You’ll regret not getting one sooner! Find it on Amazon

Pet Hair Remover Pet hair sticks into the fibers of our furniture and resists vacuuming. Lint rollers were the first solution to this problem but unfortunately, people would go through full rolls without even making a dent! The ChomChom Roller uses friction to pick up hair like a lint roller but then empties the dirt and hair into a chamber. It’s completely reusable and works like a charm. Find it on Amazon

Cobweb Duster The highest corner in the house is definitely the safest spot for spiders and moths but unfortunately for them, they still have to go. This Extendable Cobweb Duster can reach 12 feet high and safely remove webs without harming the spider. Use it indoors or out. Find it on Amazon

Pet Odor Eliminator Angry Orange is a well-known brand in the pet world, and it’s time we all get on board. Their formula is designed to break down the enzymes in pet urine to eliminate the odor at the source. A light citrus scent is left behind, but trust us, it’s not just covering up the bad smell. Find it on Amazon

Cleaning Cups for Keurig Machines Keurig Machines are often forgotten about when it comes to cleaning, so it’s safe to say most of ours have a significant amount of build-up right now. Quick & Clean is a cleaning solution that breaks down residues and improves the life of your machine. You put them in just like any other K-Cup. Find it on Amazon

Arm & Hammer Fridge Fresh Sometimes the traditional methods are best, and baking soda as a deodorizer is one of the oldest, and most effective, tricks in the book. The Arm & Hammer Fridge Fresh will keep your fridge smelling great and your food lasting longer and is truly a set-it-and-forget-it solution. The suction cup backing makes it easy to place anywhere you want and only needs to be replaced once a month. Find it on Amazon

Mildew-Resistant Absorbent Sock Water leaks happen, and changing out towels all the time will get old fast. This Mildew-Resistant Absorbent Sock is designed to sit in front of leaky appliances and doorways and will soak up excess water before it has time to damage the floors. They’re great for garages and basements! Find it on Amazon

Washing Machine Cleaner After a while, your washing machine will build up residue and grime that regular soap and water won’t be able to clean. Once a month, pop one of these Tide Cleaners into the empty machine and run a regular wash. One packet is strong enough to thoroughly clean the machine’s inner workings leaving you with a fresher machine and cleaner clothes in the process. Find it on Amazon

Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Disgusting microwaves are, unfortunately, way more common than you may think. This Angry Mama cleaning one a less tedious job by steaming up and loosening dried-on messes so they’re easier to wipe. Just fill her to the line with water and vinegar, turn on your microwave, and watch her blow off some steam. Find it on Amazon

Cooktop & Stove Top Cleaning Kit Shine and protect your glass stovetop like a pro with this Cleaning Kit. It’s the #1 Best Seller in household cooktop cleaners due to its non-abrasive, dramatic clean. The scrubber and razor help loosen cooked-on debris while the solution effectively cleans and shines. Find it on Amazon

Instant Carpet Spot Remover This product has been tried by SPY and tens of thousands of others and it is the best-selling carpet stain remover on the market. It’s formulated to vanish stains right before your eyes. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the reviews! Blood, grease, wine, you name it – gone. Find it on Amazon

Bottle Brush Cleaner Reusable water bottles are a great way to reduce our carbon footprint but getting them all the way clean is a challenge none of us enjoy. These bottle brushes come in a pack of two that are fit for all-sized bottles. They squeeze into the lid and expand to get into all the crevices. Find it on Amazon

Gel Cleaner Cleaning in tight spaces like our keyboards and gear shifters frankly don’t happen often enough. This gel cleaner is a sticky, reusable glob of slime that stays together when shoved into cracks and crevices. Dirt and other tiny contaminates stick to it and get pulled right out. When you’re done, give it a rinse, and it’s ready to go again. Find it on Amazon