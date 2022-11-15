Skip the Black Friday Lines, Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series Is 47% Off Right Now

The weather is always unpredictable, so it’s anyone’s guess what’ll it be like for Black Friday. Instead of freezing in the cold waiting for a deal on a fancy smart TV, you should take a peek at the incredible savings Amazon’s having right now on its Fire TV 4-Series.

We’re most astounded by the fact that you can snag a sizable 55-inch Fire TV 4-Series at under $300. It’s seriously one of the best 55-inch TVs under $500 you can get right now, so don’t wait too long before they’re sold out. Even better, there are more deals on other sizes with close to 50% off savings.

Why These Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Are Great Deals

Selections from 43-inches to 55-inches

Instant savings between $140 and $220

Save between 38% to 47% off their normal prices

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

While the best Amazon Fire TV 4-Series will get you a 55-incher for under $300, there are a couple of other options to consider. Here are all the deals happening now that you should know about.

What We Love About These Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

Since they’re Fire TVs, you’re going to have access to the best Amazon services on them. That means the home screen will offer curated content from Amazon Prime Video for you to consider. But on top of that, you can download additional streaming services and apps to watch all of your favorite content — like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and much more. You can also stream music if you prefer from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and more if you need to relax to some background music in your home.

$249.99 $469.99 47% off

All of these Amazon Fire TV 4-Series models offer 4K Ultra High Definition resolution that gives you crisp and clear details at up to 60 frames per second. Throw in support for HDR 10, it’ll balance out the highlights and shadows in the picture to deliver superior dynamic range so that no detail is left out. Given that we’re dealing with screen sizes between 43-inches and 55-inches, they make for wonderful family movie watching time with the family. Once you go 4K resolution, you’ll never settle for anything less again.

$299.99 $519.99 42% off

And finally, we love that you get the power of Alexa in your hand with the included Alexa Voice Remote. In an instant, you can ask Alexa to turn down the lights for movie watching time, check to see who’s at the front door with a Ring Video Doorbell, and even get updates about your favorite sports teams. Really, you’d be surprised by what routines you can set up with this and all the other Alexa smart devices you might already own.