Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Down To Its Lowest Price Ever At Under $230

While Presidents’ Day has passed, that doesn’t mean you can’t find yourself a great deal on a smart TV. Right now, Amazon is running a promotion on its series of Omni Fire TVs being discounted for up to 44% off.

The Omni series TV is one of the best bangs for your buck and makes for a great mid-range option for the living room or somewhere else in your home. It offers a crisp 4K image quality, has HDR for excellent color and contrast, and easily integrates with other Amazon smart devices.

With Alexa integration, the Fire TV interface remains my personal favorite of the choices of smart TV operating systems available on the market. The remote’s built-in microphone makes it very easy to browse your favorite content. And if you have a movie or show in mind, you don’t need to click into each streaming service you’re subscribed to in order to see who’s got the streaming rights for it at this time. Just speak into your remote the words “My Cousin Vinny,” and the next thing you know, you’re watching the 1992 classic comedy featuring Joe Pesci as a loudmouth, Brooklyn lawyer fumbling his way through an Alabama murder trial alongside the brilliantly funny Marissa Tomei in an Oscar-winning performance.

As of this moment, most of the size options range between 26% to 31% off, but the 43″ option is a whopping 44% off—bringing the price down to $230. This is the lowest price we’ve seen it and there is no telling when the sale will end. So now’s a great time to upgrade if you’ve been holding out for a deal.