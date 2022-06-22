Amazon Prime Exclusive Deals Have Discounts Up to 46% Off Fire TV Omni Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Shoppers are no doubt hungry for stellar deals, and with less than a month away before Prime Day (which is slated to run from July 12 to July 13), deals are beginning to appear on Amazon. There will be plenty of deals going on for it, including the best Prime Day laptop deals, but we have a feeling there will be plenty of Prime Day TV deals to check out too.

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait until July to snag some incredible deals on Amazon’s Fire TVs. For a limited time, you can save up to 46% off its Fire TVs, including both the Fire TV 4-Series and Fire TV Omni Series. You’ll want to act quickly because the 55-inch Omni Series TV deal is only available for the next five days, ending on June 27.

We reviewed the 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series when it first came out in late 2021, which continues to be one of the best 65-inch TV under $500. However, this sale also covers other sizes of this smart TV, and you can buy the 43-inch model for just $300 and the 75-inch model for $750.

The Fire TV Omni Series is Amazon’s first TV (not to be confused with previous Fire TVs released by Toshiba and Insignia). Released in late 2021, we found that the new Omni series is a great mid-range smart TV option, even though it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of other flagship TVs. And with this discount, Amazon is seriously trying to move these TVs.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Smart TV Is a Great Deal

On the fence about upgrading to a new TV or this model in particular? There are a lot of reasons to invest in Amazon’s new smart TV:

Discounts range from $110-$350, plus free shipping with an Amazon Prime membership

Easy integration with other Amazon smart devices

No additional streaming device needed

This TV doubles as a smart speaker and offers voice-control with Alexa

4K Ultra HD video quality

3 HDMI ports and 1 HDMI eARC port for audio devices

Built-in privacy features that shut off internal microphones

Here are all the savings for the Omni Series that are available as of June 22, 2022:

27% off saving on 43-inch Omni, which brings it down to $300

which brings it down to $300 33% off saving on 50-inch Omni , which brings it down to $340

, which brings it down to $340 46% off saving on 55-inch Omni , which brings it down to $300

, which brings it down to $300 40% off saving on 65-inch Omni , which brings it down to $500

, which brings it down to $500 32% off saving on 75-inch Omni, which brings it down to $750

What We Love About the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

First of all, the new Omni Series already offers a great value at the full retail price, and so the new discount really makes this promotion a sweet deal. Beyond the steep discounts, which aren’t that common among smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series features built-in Alexa. The popular voice assistant is always accessible at all times, including when the TV is completely turned off.

Thanks to Alexa, this smart TV effectively doubles as a smart speaker as well — you know, the very same functions you’d find in Amazon’s line of Echo devices. For streaming junkies that binge-watch, it also has access to all of the best streaming services.

SPY testing the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series smart TV. John Velasco | SPY

When it comes to the smart home, you have a screen that can help with accessing all the smart devices in your home. For example, you can instantly stream a live view of your security cameras right on the Amazon Fire TV by simply asking Alexa. If the remote goes missing, you can tell Alexa to turn on the TV.

And lastly, we have to mention the image quality. All of the models in the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series offer crisp 4K image quality, which is nice considering how readily available 4K content is becoming. In fact, many shows and movies can be streamed in 4K, so there’s always something to show off the superior resolution of 4K over standard full-HD. If you’re upgrading from a 1080p setup, believe us when we tell you that the difference is noticeable.

Are the savings not enough for you? If so, you can ditch the Alexa integration and go with a model in Amazon’s 4-Series, which is a true budget flat-screen TV. You’re still going to get rich 4K resolution with all the models, but the only thing missing is that built-in Alexa integration. If you can live with that, then check out the promotions below on the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series.

46% off savings on 43-inch 4-Series , which brings it down to $200

, which brings it down to $200 36% off savings on 50-inch 4-Series , which brings it down to $300

, which brings it down to $300 33% off savings on 55-inch 4-Series, which brings it down to $350

Head to Amazon to take advantage of all these savings. At full price, the Omni Series is a great mid-range TV. But with this extended spring discount, we’re officially naming this the budget TV of the year.

Courtesy of Amazon.

