Review: The Modestly Priced Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 Wireless Earbuds Are Chock Full of Premium Features

Whether you’re flush with cash or always keeping an eye on your budget, price is an important factor in any purchase. That’s especially true when looking at something like the best wireless earbuds because there are so many out there that appear to do the same thing, albeit with a $200 difference when it comes to the price tag.

That’s probably why so many people tend to favor the best cheap earbuds instead because not everyone needs world-altering sound quality and features on their commute to work or in the gym. What if then, you could find a decent pair of earbuds that had all of the features you want, and also cost $149.99, which is a very reasonable price compared to many on the market?

Well, that’s exactly what the Anker Liberty 4 earbuds are offering, and we’ve had a chance to get them in our ears to test them out.

Anker Liberty 4: At a Glance

Pros Well-balanced audio

Customizable touch controls

Spatial audio with a reasonable price Cons Not well-fitted enough for intense workouts



Specs

Dimensions: 5.94 x 5.94 x 1.89

5.94 x 5.94 x 1.89 Weight: 1.92 ounces

1.92 ounces Special Features: Spatial audio, fast charging

Spatial audio, fast charging Battery life: Up to 9 hours on it’s own, up to 28 with the case

Included In The Box

Anker Liberty 4 Earbuds

Four sizes of ear tips

Charging case

USB-C cable

John Velasco | SPY

Anker Liberty 4 Earbuds Design

The first thing you’ll notice about the Anker Liberty 4 Earbuds is the somewhat striking design. It’s easy for earbuds to look more or less exactly the same, after all, it’s kind of a solved problem at this point. However, these earbuds make a tiny change that makes them a little more striking. They change the color of the tips from black to translucent white. It does more than enough to make them actually stand out, and we dig it.

John Velasco | SPY

In terms of comfort, you’ll be glad to know that they’re comfortable most of the time. They sit well in the ear as long as you’ve got the right tip size, and you’ll quickly forget they’re there most of the time. One of the few criticisms we have for these earbuds, however, is that the fit isn’t quite snug or stable enough to make them suitable for workouts. Weight training might be fine, but we can’t recommend them for an intense HIIT session or a run.

John Velasco | SPY

Possibly the coolest feature of the Anker Liberty 4 earbuds is that you can customize the touch controls on them. While many earbuds have touch controls, they’re often set in stone. The ability to change up what they do allows you to completely ignore your phone, which is always a nice bonus.

Anker Liberty 4 Earbuds Audio Quality

Of course, when you’re looking at earbuds you’re probably going to want to know about how they sound. The good news is that the Anker Liberty 4 earbuds sound well-balanced on the whole. It’s not too heavy on the bass, which means you’ll be able to hear the music more than feel it. You can also customize the EQ, which is great news for audiophiles.

John Velasco | SPY

You’ve also got a variety of noise-canceling options too. The noise cancellation itself is strong enough to block out the vast majority of intrusive external sounds, but it’s not quite on par with the likes of Sony or Apple offerings.

John Velasco | SPY

However, these earbuds also have surprisingly decent spatial audio that aims to recreate the feeling of surround sound with just the two earbuds. It does a good job of it too and makes watching videos more immersive no matter where you are. There’s also a transparency mode that gets the job done if you still need to be aware of your surroundings because of kids, cats, or general day-to-day chaos.

Anker Liberty 4 Earbuds Battery Life

The last thing anyone wants when out and about is to have their earbuds run out of battery life. Thankfully, the battery life on the Anker Liberty 4 Earbuds averaged a little over nine hours with a full charge in our tests. That’s a solid baseline, but it gets better thanks to the charging case, which ups the total to 28 hours.

John Velasco | SPY

On top of that, if you find yourself hopping out of the shower and realizing you’ve not charged these earbuds, worry not. The fast charging on offer here allows these earbuds to run for around three hours on a mere 15 minutes of charging. That should cover all but the most intense of workouts or commutes.

John Velasco | SPY

It also has wireless charging, which is another feature we’re kind of surprised to see given the $149.99 price tag. That’s not a complaint, of course, but it’s always nice to get more bang for your buck.

Our Verdict: Are the Anker Liberty 4 Earbuds Worth It?

This won’t be a huge surprise if you’ve read the entirety of the review so far, but if you’re wondering if the Anker Liberty 4 earbuds are worth it, the answer is a very firm yes. Ultimately, they’re very good earbuds with many interesting and useful features, and things like wireless charging and spatial audio are far more common on earbuds that cost a full $100 more.