Anker’s Soundcore Earbuds Are Down To Their Lowest Ever Price for Music Lovers on a Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No one knows music like the Grammys, and the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds have been endorsed by no fewer than 10 Grammy Award-winning audio producers. They deliver superb sound quality, and though the earbuds typically cost $130, they’re down to just $50 for a limited time. That’s a total discount of 62%, which is an unusually steep discount for top-rated wireless earbuds.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds have a stylish design and transmit up to “three times more” data to ensure you can make out every single detail in the song. LDAC technology and a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification back up those claims, and the built-in transparency mode makes them useful for everyday wear.

Courtesy of Amazon

PROS:

Strong audio quality

Originally $130, now only $50

62% off its original price

Free shipping for Prime members

7 hours of battery

CONS:

Mid-range compared to premium earbuds

No true noise-cancelation

What We Love About Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro

The Liberty 2 Pro earbuds have a lot to offer. In addition to all the Grammy love, they also received the CES 2021 innovation awards. Their design is attractive; rather than just the standard black or white shape of most earbuds, the Liberty 2 Pros boast gold accents against a black-and-silver background.

Their hardware is nothing to scoff at, either. With a customized Knowles balanced architecture and an 11mm dynamic driver, the Liberty 2 Pros can deliver amazing sound quality without distortion. If you’re listening to a song like “Beat It”, where there are a lot of highs and lows, lower-quality headphones sometimes lose detail.

The Liberty 2 Pros are comfortable enough to wear all day, with a battery life to match. There are multiple sizes of earwigs and ear tips to fit almost any ear or even two different-sized ears. You can expect seven hours of battery life under normal usage conditions, and the case stores up to 2.5 hours of extra charge. You can also get three more hours of playtime with just a 15-minute charge cycle.

The Soundcore app lets you tweak the settings or change modes, but you can also activate transparency mode by long-pressing the right earbud. But the true standout feature of the app is HearID 2.0, a function that analyzes your hearing profile and helps you create a sound setup catered to your ears.

So is there a catch?

Nope! These earbuds have been SPY tested and approved for quality and comfort, and we trust Anker more than almost any tech brand. Keep in mind these are meant to be affordable mid-range earbuds, so if you’re a true audiophile looking for elite noise-canceling or best-in-class audio quality, then you’ll need to splurge on Sony’s XM4 earbuds or the new earbuds from Beyerdynamic.

But for anyone looking for an excellent pair of wireless earbuds with a long battery, comfortable fit and great price, this is a smart purchase.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Wireless earbuds You Can Buy in 2022