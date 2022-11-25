The New AirPods Pro Are $200 for Black Friday as Regular AirPods Hit Record $79 Price

Just when we thought that the Black Friday deals couldn’t get any better, we’re seeing Apple’s popular Airpods reach their lowest-ever prices.

And this sale isn’t confined to one retailer or product — you can find epic discounts on a variety of AirPods at a bunch of popular retailers.

Here’s what you need to know:

We’ve been seeing the second-generation Apple AirPods as low as $89 since October, but Black Friday’s arrival has taken it down further. In fact, it’s yet another new record for the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen). The new price is so popular that these wireless earbuds are already sold out at Amazon, but the lowest-ever $79 price is still available at Walmart as of this writing.

Now, if that’s not enough to make you drool, then also consider the newer Apple AirPods Pro 2 — which were released not long ago — just saw another major price drop. You can nwo fetch them for under $200 with Black Friday savings of 20% via Amazon and Target.

Not only are these the best AirPods deals we’ve seen to date, but they’re also the best Black Friday deals you can find right now for the holiday season.

$79 $99.99 21% off The iconic pair of true wireless earbuds get their lowest price to date thanks to Black Friday.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Black Friday Savings

$199.99 $249.00 20% off Get even better noise cancellation and longer battery life with the second generation Apple AirPods Pro.

What We Love About the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Like we said, it’s not the newest pair of true wireless earbuds from Apple, but the AirPods (2nd Gen) are still exceptional given the heavy discount for Black Friday. First and foremost, it sports the iconic design that everyone is familiar with. They sound really great when listening to music or taking phone calls, without sounding too heavy with the bass.

What we like more about the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) is that it comes with a wireless charging case. Meaning, not only does the case act as a way to stow the earbuds when they’re not being used, but instead of having to use a Lightning cable to charge the case, you can do it wirelessly with a compatible charging pad. It’s a premium feature we tend to not see in wireless earbuds under $100.

$79 $99.99 21% off Previously marked down to $99 and then $89, we’ve never seen prices get this low. If $79 AirPods sounds like a typo, then you’ll understand why we don’t expect this deal to last long.

What We Love About the Apple AirPods Pro 2

These are the latest and greatest from Apple, so you know that they’re chock full of goodies to make anyone on your holiday list smile with joy. Most notably, the second generation Apple AirPods Pro offer even better noise cancellation, so background noise and distractions could instantly be muted.

Secondly, we love how these true wireless earbuds now offer on-board controls. Previously, you had to use your iPhone in order to adjust the volume. That’s not the case anymore because you can instantly adjust it by touching the sensitive areas on the AirPods Pro 2. The battery life also sees an improvement by 33% more, giving just the earbuds a total of six hours of listening with active noise cancellation on.

And lastly, we were astounded by the new Personalized Spatial Audio experience of the AirPods Pro 2. That’s because it provides for 360-degree sound that adjusts the audio as you move your head. It works best on movies because tilting your head will result in the audio changing, so you’ll be able to hear something going from one side of the scene to the other — or how explosions sound like they’re happening behind you.