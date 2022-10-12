No, It’s Not a Mirage — AirPods Are Really Just $89 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No, your eyes are playing tricks on you — that headline is legit. Thanks to Prime Day, The Sequel, AirPods have reached their lowest-ever price.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event is more than halfway over, but right now is your time to snag Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods for $89. We’ve seen it below the $100 range previously, and we were hoping they might finally cross below the $90 threshold as well.

Prime Day, The Sequel %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

That day has arrived, but there’s no guarantee this discount will last beyond midnight PT tonight, when the fall version of Prime Day officially ends.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Are a Great Deal

We recently named the newly released AirPods Pro 2 the top Christmas gift of 2022. Those new AirPods are also on sale, but it’s hard to beat this new $89 price.

Originally $159.99, but now $89.99

Instant savings of $70

43% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple’s products tend to be attached with premium prices. That makes perfect sense given they perform exquisitely and the 2nd generation Apple AirPods are no exception. Even though Apple announced a newer pair of AirPods several weeks ago, it still costs north of $200. With the AirPods (2nd Gen), you’re still getting an excellent pair of true wireless earbuds for any occasion at well under $100.

Audio quality is still top-notch with its high-fidelity sound performance that manages to balance out the highs and lows — so there’s never one that’s too overwhelming. As a result, you’ll be impressed by how natural it sounds when listening to music.

We also love that the charging case also features wireless charging. It’s a premium feature you don’t typically find in wireless earbuds under $100. This is a handy feature if you already own a wireless charging pad to charge your other devices because there’s no worry of connecting a cable to it for charging. Speaking of battery, the 2nd generation AirPods is rated for up to 5 hours of listening time. Add the battery charging case into the mix, you’ll have more than 24 hours to enjoy using them.

And finally, it works flawlessly with the iPhone. Setup is a breeze because the iPhone will instantly recognize the AirPods the moment they’re close. After a few on-screen options, you’ll be using them in no time at all. Best of all, you’re getting this for just $89.