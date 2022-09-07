The Updated Apple AirPods Pro Are Coming Soon With Some Major Improvements

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a while since the launch of the original AirPods Pro, so it only makes sense that Apple would announce the new AirPods Pro today at its ‘Far Out’ event. There’s a lot to look forward to in this new model, the least of which is improved battery life, better audio, motion sensors and fitness tracking technology.

The design isn’t changing much; it looks like the stem will remain in place, despite rumors that Apple would cut it off to make them look more like the Beats Studio Buds. Though there isn’t much in the way of design changes, that doesn’t mean the AirPods Pro aren’t open for change in the future; for example, there could be a new case coming soon that uses USB-C instead of Lightning.

There’s no arguing it will be on the top of everyone’s Christmas gift list, including a strong contender for the best wireless earbuds this year. Considering we’ve had a strong showing from recent true wireless earbuds like the Sony LinkBuds S and Google Pixel Buds Pro, Apple’s latest pair has a lot to live up to.

What We Love About the Apple AirPods Pro

It’s all about that sound, right? The Apple AirPods Pro come with a low-distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier, all powered by the new H2 chip. This means you get more clarity in sound and improved overall audio quality for music, movies, and more.

The Spatial Audio feature is the standout element, though. It makes it feel like the sound is happening all around you. Imagine listening to your favorite band and feeling like you’re in the middle of a concert or walking between the band as they perform on stage. The feature becomes more impressive when you pair it with the personalized spatial audio profiles in iOS 16. You can create a profile for your specific head shape and size to create an even more immersive experience.

The improved active noise cancellation is a must-have if you dislike loud noises. It optimizes noise cancellation to drown out loud noises in real time. The Adaptive Transparency mode will let you hear normally but automatically shut out loud noises like a car horn or a jackhammer. It processes more than 48,000 times per second, so it might pick up on sound before you consciously register it.

There are also capacitive controls. Depending on the controls you set, you can swipe up or down to adjust volume and more. The new AirPods Pro come with six hours of listening time on a single charge, or 30 hours total when paired with the charging case. And if you happen to misplace your case (as so many of us do), then the Precision Finding feature helps you locate it with superb accuracy.

Finally, you can charge your case through the standard lightning connection, but you can also use the Apple Watch charger to power it up in a pinch.

Apple AirPods Pro Pricing and Availability

The AirPods Pro will be available for pre-order starting September 9 for $249. They will be available for purchase beginning September 23.

