Thanks to Prime Day, We Can Finally Afford Arlo’s Award-Winning Home Security Cameras

Arlo offers some of the best indoor and outdoor security cameras available in the home security space right now. And now that Prime Day is here, you can score huge discounts on these top-rated security cameras.

On the first day of Prime Day 2022, we are seeing prices plummet up to $100 on some popular Arlo cameras. These Prime Day deals include a variety of Arlo products, including Spotlight cams, the Pro 4 and Ultra 2 and more.

SPY has tested and reviewed Arlo’s entire line, and the company makes some of the most reliable security cameras in our experience. Head to Amazon to check out all of the top discounts, or keep scrolling to see our highlights from the Arlo Prime Day sale.

1. Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Pack

This bundle is one of the smartest ways to protect your whole home with smart alerts and have the ability to speak to whoever is in front of the camera from your phone. These security cameras are completely weather-resistant, making them ideal for outdoor use, but they can double as handy indoor cameras to monitor pets and the kiddos when you’re at work.

2. Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera

Looking for a simple camera setup? A solid all-in-one solution for a hassle-free outdoor security camera. No hub-required and battery life that lasts up to a full year — essentially set it and forget it. Two-way audio lets you communicate through the camera or you can set off a siren to deter would-be criminals. With this deal, you can score $20 off this awesome outdoor home security solution.

3. Arlo 2-Camera Security System

With this bundle, you can upgrade your home security system using two of Arlo’s award-winning security cameras. In addition to two Arlo Spotlight cameras, this bundle also comes with a security hub, which you can use to store video footage. This is a great option for people who are wary of signing up for a subscription service or trusting their security to the cloud. For Prime Day, this bundle is 20% off, bringing the price down under $500.

More Prime Day Arlo Security Camera Deals

There are many ways to score deals on Arlo home security cameras right now, including bundling two or more cameras together. We’ve collected some of the best deals we’ve seen so far so you don’t have to look too hard to find them:

Why Are These Arlo Security Camera Deals So Great?

Discounts between $20 and $100 off

Discounts apply to a variety of the best Arlo security cameras

Cameras are both indoor and outdoor variety

Protect the whole home with the Arlo bundle

Free shipping for Prime Members

