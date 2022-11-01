Audio-Technica Brings Back a Classic With the Sound Burger Record Player

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There is no shortage of atypical media players on the market, but one of the most memorable players of any generation is Audio-Technica’s “Sound Burger.” Launched in the 1980s, the Sound Burger draws its name from its clamshell-like design that opens up at the top, allowing you to place and play a record inside of it. Highly portable and inherently unique, the Sound Burger became somewhat of a collector’s item in recent years due in part to just how atypical of a product it was. But now, AT has issued a brand new version (as part of the brand’s 60th-anniversary celebration), so you don’t have to stalk eBay for a vintage one.

Why We’re Excited for the Audio-Technica Sound Burger Record Player

Considering the recent vinyl revival, a re-issue of the Sound Burger makes total sense, but Audio-Technica has included a few upgrades to it that make sense for our modern era. Like the old Burger, the new one includes that classic look and feel and is capable of playing both 33-1/3 records and 45 RPM (through the included adapter), as well as playback through RCA inputs. Modern upgrades on the Burger include USB charging and Bluetooth playback capacity through an external Bluetooth speaker or a set of Bluetooth headphones or earbuds.

One of the biggest issues with the original Sound Burger is that the needle cartridge was a specific model that was difficult to find a replacement for once it was done. To ensure this new record player doesn’t suffer the same fate, Audio-Technica swapped out that tricky-to-find cartridge with a standard ATN3600L needle, which you can snag at most major retailers with no issue.

Pricing and Availability

The new Sound Burger will retail for $200 when it releases on the brand’s site later this month (you can pre-order it now). Audio-Technica has also sent along a review unit for us to test, and we’re eager to do so, given the smart updates to an incredible bit of tech that was once thought to be lost to the times. How’s that for a comeback?

Audio-Technica AT-SB2022 “Sound Burger”

