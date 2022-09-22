The SPY-Tested AuKing Mini Theater Projector Is Just $75 Right Now at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Watching movies on a TV? How retro!

It’s 2022, folks. We’re bringing the movie theater home. How? By purchasing the best projectors money can buy. And, lucky for you, one of the coolest mini projectors is currently on sale for 25% off on Amazon.

The AuKing Mini Projector is a recently updated projector that proves little things have a big impact. Each tiny projector is just about the size of an Xbox but holds the power of producing 1080p resolution with a 35% brighter image display than its competitors.

Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for the biggest display you can get from the tiniest projector you can find? Well, you’ve found it. This powerhouse is built with a 1m to 5m projection distance that brings movies, TV shows, music videos and video games to life far and wide. Plus, it’s complete with built-in speakers, so you can leave your smart speakers at home next time.

Here’s a game-changer: the AuKing Mini Projector is super quiet. And, no, we aren’t talking about the volume. Thanks to advanced cooling technology, the fan on this projector isn’t as loud as others on the market. In addition, the fan helps keep the lamp inside of the projector running for 55,000 hours, meaning you can turn this puppy on for well over 15 years in total.

Did someone say fall movie night? I think so. Pick up the AuKing Mini Projector for 10% off on Amazon and be sure to click that 15% off coupon box on the description page for 25% off in savings total. Not only is it a #1 Best Seller on Amazon, but we at SPY love it so much that we also named it one of the best gifts for the impossible man this year. Don’t hesitate, get in on these savings now while you still can.