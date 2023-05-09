The Best 32-inch Smart TVs for Under $350 According To People Who Know

Smart TVs have come a long way from being the kind of boutique investment that only the wealthiest could afford for their living rooms. Nowadays, pretty much any TV you purchase will include some kind of web-connected features, and whether that’s Netflix streaming or photo and video-casting from your mobile device to the TV, the “smart” moniker isn’t just reserved for larger sets either.

When it comes to smaller TVs for bedrooms, dorms and offices, 32-inches tends to be the sweet spot for total size. And while you won’t necessarily see 32-inch TVs being hailed for things like 8K resolution, lightning-fast motion clarity, and optimized gaming modes, that doesn’t mean you still can’t get an amazing 32-inch TV for an equally amazing price!

At SPY, we’re constantly writing about and testing all different kinds of TVs, so we thought we’d put together this roundup of the best 32-inch TVs for under $350 to help you make a well-informed purchase.

What the Experts Say

In the world of video editing, one of the most crucial aspects of a successful workflow is a powerful reference monitor. At times though, traditional desktop screens can treat editors to a world that’s too colorful and coordinated; which is why it always pays to watch what you’ve assembled on a different display.

Michael Higginbotham, a freelance video editor with more than 10 years of experience, has worked on short and feature-length films, TV shows, music videos, commercials, and other types of projects. For almost as long as he’s been editing content, Mike has been using a dual-monitor setup, complemented by a wall-mounted 32-inch Samsung that hangs above the main editing rig.

“I have my two monitors for the main edit and the 32-inch mounted above and behind them. I like my station pretty compact, where everything that I need is there, so the lighter weight of the television is always convenient.”

Discussing his experience with reference monitors and TVs, Higginbotham went on to explain how crucial a 32-inch set has always been for his editing workflow. “Usually with editing, I always have a reference monitor and reference television ready. I like to watch earlier cuts on each to see how the resolution holds up on all the displays. The 32-inch is always the last since it does an amazing job bringing out the resolution and showing mistakes that I might have missed on the other screens.”

This goes to show that 32-inch TVs can be utilized for far more than just everyday TV-watching, with many of the best models being put to good use as part of an everyday workstation, from basic home office applications to advanced video editing setups.

Best For: Those looking for the absolute best picture quality for a smaller TV.

Why We Chose iI: Far more than a typical TV/monitor, the Samsung M70B is an all-hands-on-deck computer and Internet of Things controller.

Key Specs:

– 16:9 aspect ratio

– (2x) HDMI inputs, (1x) USB-C, (2x) USB-A

– 4K/60Hz

Okay, okay. The Samsung 32-inch M70B is technically not a true TV, but when it comes to arresting 4K HDR, incredible smart features, and PC performance without a separate desktop, it’s hard to beat this model. Thus, it not only lives in our roundup, but it gets the grand-daddy of the gold trophies for being the “best overall” 32-inch TV.

So perhaps our favorite thing about the M70B is that it’s one of Samsung’s Smart Monitors, which essentially gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to watching TV, using apps, and browsing the web. And when it comes time to stream something from Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, the M70B delivers up to 4K resolution with included HDR support, allowing for one of the brightest and most colorful small TV pictures we’ve ever seen.

Michael Higginbotham, a freelance video editor we consulted with for this article, had the following to say about Samsung’s 32-inch sets:

“Samsung usually does a good job showcasing resolution and color-grading. Since some of my work is displayed in either a theater or a darker room, my Samsung is fantastic at showing how something will look in both darker and brighter atmospheres.”

Pros Phenomenal 4K picture with HDR support

Multiple connection types

Can be used for smart home controls

Great price for all the features Cons Only 60Hz refresh rate

Not the best screen for glare

Best For: Streaming movies and TV shows using the Roku TV interface.

Why We Chose It: The TCL 32-inch 3-Series tops out at 1080p (where most 32-inch sets are 720p) and is compatible with all the major TV voice assistants.

Key Specs:

– 16:9 aspect ratio

– (3x) HDMI inputs, (1x) USB-A

– 1080p/60Hz

Roku’s incredible user interface has been powering everything from streaming devices to smart TVs for over 15 years now, and when it comes to our favorite partnerships, nothing rings truer than a TCL with a Roku TV backbone. Such is the case with the former’s 32-inch Class 3-Series, a 1080p web-connected TV with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support.

And whenever you’re using a Roku TV, you can also use the Roku Mobile App to cast content from your phone or tablet to your TV, as well as engage in private-listening by connecting a wired or wireless set of headphones to your go-to mobile gear.

Pros Roku TV OS is easy to use

Great picture

Includes built-in digital tuner

Solid price Cons Doesn’t have the greatest sound

Best For: Overall picture quality and motion clarity.

Why We Chose It: Sony always takes the time to deliver TVs that offer amazing colors and contrast, and the 32-inch W830K is no exception.

Key Specs:

– Google TV user interface

– (3x) HDMI inputs, (1x) USB-A

– 720p/60Hz

When it comes to Sony TVs, you can rest assured you’re going to get jaw-dropping picture quality, regardless of the size of the set you’re purchasing. And this feat is perfectly exemplified by the amazing Sony 32-inch W830K. Yes, on paper, you’re only getting 720p resolution; so what makes the actual picture quality so good on this model? Two things actually: One is Sony’s proprietary X-Reality Pro post-picture processing, which automatically calibrates your TV picture frame-by-frame, ensuring each image that we see is packed with detail and filtered for digital noise and other blocky artifacts.

The other feature is something called MotionFlow XR, which Sony has been using and optimizing for years now. While the W830K’s native refresh rate is only 60Hz, MotionFlow works behind the scenes to digitally enhance the TV’s motion clarity, giving you the smoothest picture possible for things like sports and high-octane action movies.

Pros Impressive picture for the size

Compatible with Google Assistant

MotionFlow XR helps to enhance motion clarity Cons Only 720p resolution

Remote feels a little cheap

Best For: Rooms that feature a ton of ambient lighting throughout the day.

Why We Chose It: It’s not often that a 32-inch TV will feature a fully-backlit LED display, but such is the case with Vizio’s 32-inch D-Series, and it’s the biggest reason we decided to include the set in our roundup

Key Specs:

– Uses Vizio SmartCast

– Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit

– 1080p/60Hz

We usually reserve “best brightness” laurels for much larger TVs, but we couldn’t help calling attention to Vizio’s 32-inch D-Series for its illumination-strengths. Typically, small TVs are lit by edge-of-the-display LEDs that run up and down both sides of the set. Not Vizio though: Determined to be better than the rest, the formidable 32-inch D-Series includes full-array LED backlighting, on top of Active Pixel Tuning to give you the kind of vibrant, eye-grabbing colors, contrast, and overall brightness you’d find on much higher-priced TVs.

Vizio is also one of the only TV brands (sans Samsung and LG) that uses its own in-house smart TV platform. Known as SmartCast, Vizio’s UI gives you access to all kinds of streaming apps, movies, and TV shows, on top of quick-search voice commands when you use the built-in mic on the remote control.

And did you know that bright and colorful 32-inch TVs can fill the role of an on-set script supervisor? Continuity is critical when producing movies and TV shows, and when you’re working with a bunch of cooks in one kitchen, keeping your creative vision visually in-check is more important than ever. Here’s what Michael Higginbotham had to say:

“The monitor I use is typically for color grading, so the advanced settings sometimes misguide how a project will look on a normal display. My 32-inch Samsung displays the color corrections and grading beautifully and always provides a realistic interpretation of how most people will see the final product.”

Pros Very vibrant picture

WatchFree+ gets you access to free streams

IQ Picture Processor for optimized colors and contrast

Great price Cons Vizio SmartCast offers a limited amount of apps

Not the best off-angle viewing

Best For: Those of us shopping with limited funds.

Why We Chose It: Insignia has been a reliable TV brand for a long time, and the 32-inch Fire TV-loaded F20 is one of the best sets to grab if you’re shopping for cheaper sets.

Key Specs:

– Fire TV user interface

– (3x) HDMI inputs

– 720p/60Hz

A long-championed Best Buy house-brand, Insignia produces everything from cables and adapters to 65-inch TVs, and we’re totally digging the company’s take on the 32-inch set. Like many of its bite-sized brethren, the super-cool F20 uses Fire TV for its user interface and all things streaming. The TV even comes with an Alexa remote, letting you use voice commands to control certain parts of your TV-watching experience.

This being one of the cheapest entries of our roundup, the F20’s low price doesn’t mean you’re getting a stinker of a set by any means. In fact, when it comes to connecting older components like O.G. DVD players and VCRs, we’d point anyone toward the F20 for its inclusion of composite A/V inputs; an analog line-in that’s becoming harder and harder to find these days.

Pros An excellent budget set

Uses Fire TV interface

Includes Alexa-powered remote control

Has composite A/V inputs

Good picture Cons Only 720p

Not the best sound

Best For: Fans of the Android operating system and Android-adjacent user interfaces.

Why We Chose It: Android TV and Hisense have been working together for years now, creating great-looking TVs with great web-connected capabilities.

Key Specs:

– Android TV user interface

– (3x) HDMI inputs, (1x) USB-A

– 1080p/60Hz

Hisense doesn’t always use Android TV for its user interface, but we’re definitely not complaining about the platform’s inclusion on the awesome 32-inch A4 Series. Not only will you be able to use the smooth UI to access hundreds of movies and TV shows, but there’s Chromecast built-in, too. This means you’ll be able to fire up an app on your phone or tablet and beam it over to your Hisense TV in seconds flat.

We’re also big fans of the fact that this TV is a 1080p model. While there’s not a world of difference between 720p and 1080p picture quality, every little pixel counts; especially when it comes to Blu-rays and next-gen video games.

Pros Great picture

Amazing price

Works with Google Assistant

Built-in Chromecast Cons Poor sound quality

Best For: Folks looking for a TV that delivers the kind of audio you'd expect from a soundbar.

Why We Chose It: No 32-inch TV is going to give you amazing sound, but the Toshiba V35 goes a few steps further in the audio department than the rest of the competition.

Key Specs:

– Fire TV user interface

– (3x) HDMI inputs

– 720p/60Hz

TVs have small speakers: that’s just a fact. And small speakers means little in the way of wattage, especially when you’re dealing with a smaller set. But this was something that Toshiba thought earnestly about when designing the 32-inch V35 TV. Not only does this bad boy come loaded with Amazon’s Fire TV platform and an Alexa voice remote, but there’s also DTS Virtual:X.

What does this mean? Simulated height channels. Thanks to its incredible post-processing capabilities, Virtual:X is able to make it sound like you have audio enveloping you from floor to ceiling, using just two stereo speakers. Is it going to sound like a true Dolby Atmos system? Not a chance, but the fact that Toshiba thought to optimize the sound of a smaller TV is enough to grab our attention.

Pros Dolby Virtual:X delivers better sound than the rest

Works with Alexa

Supports Apple AirPlay 2

Solid picture quality Cons Only 720p

Best For: Those of us that want our small TVs to look as razor-thin as our larger, more expensive sets.

Why We Chose It: With its bezel-less approach, the Philips 32-inch PFL6452 looks more like a flagship TV than most smaller displays.

Key Specs:

– Roku TV user interface

– (2x) HDMI inputs, (1x) Composite A/V, (1x) USB-A

– 720p/60Hz

While Philips doesn’t receive the same level of fanfare that titan brands like Samsung and LG command, that doesn’t mean that the brand isn’t producing some solid TVs. In fact, one area where Philips tends to dominate is in the small TV-sector, which leads us to the awesome 32-inch PFL6452. What really grabs our attention about this model is front-and-center: zero on-screen border. With perimeter framing that’s about the thickness of a credit card, the black trim on this Philips set is tucked under the LCD display, giving you a sleek and seamless look.

We’re also big fans of Roku TV, and when it comes time to stream, the O.G. smart platform is there to connect you with all your favorite apps, content, and casting features.

Pros Bezel-less design

Great price

Good picture quality

Roku TV OS works very well Cons Not the greatest sound

Only 720p

Best For: Fans of the Fire TV OS who don't want to spend a ton on a second, smaller TV.

Why We Chose It: Amazon has been making some solid TVs for a while now, and we’re big fans of the picture and features of the Fire TV 2-Series.

Key Specs:

– Fire TV user interface

– (2x) HDMI inputs

– 720p/60Hz

When it comes to small TVs, support for HDR can get pretty spotty. But in the case of Amazon’s 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series, this 720p set includes support for HDR10 and HLG formats. Is this going to make a world of difference for a tinier screen? Not really, but if you plan on sitting super-close when watching Netflix streams or playing next-gen video games, you’ll get a slight boost in the brightness and color departments.

And of course we can’t forget to mention the Fire TV user interface. For those unfamiliar, Amazon’s first-party UI is pretty smooth-sailing when it comes to accessing thousands of movies and TV shows, and thanks to the remote control’s inclusion of an Alexa button, you’ll be able to do things like search for your favorite content and control elements of your smart home from the comfort of your couch.

Pros Solid picture

Includes HDR support

Works with Alexa

Great price Cons Only 720p

Sound could use improvement

Best For: Those of us who want our smaller TVs to work with as many different voice assistants as possible.

Why We Chose It: Westinghouse may not collect the same amount of acclaim as its TV competition, but its 32-inch Smart Roku TV is an awesome model.

Key Specs:

– Roku TV user interface

– (3x) HDMI inputs

– 720p/60Hz

As mentioned, 32-inch TVs don’t typically tread in 4K waters, and when it comes to Westinghouse’s WR32HX2210, you’ll be dealing with 720p for your resolution. But no fretting: Westinghouse has a long history in the TV business, and this 32-inch model still delivers a pretty amazing picture, along with some impressive smart TV capabilities. Not only are you working with the Roku TV interface for all things streaming, but you’ll also be able to cast apps and certain media using the Roku Mobile App and Apple AirPlay 2. When asked about his own experience with AirPlay 2 functionality, and how he chooses to connect A/V components to his editing rig, Mike Higginbotham said the following:

“I haven’t tried AirPlay yet, but wouldn’t be opposed to it as long as there is no lag! My editing set-up is pretty stationary and simple where I connect using a high-speed HDMI for the higher resolutions.”

Now why does this model get a trophy for voice assistants? Because it supports both Alexa and Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit voice commands. That’s right: Once connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to search for movies, TV shows, adjust the volume, and more with one of three digital butlers.

Pros Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

Great price

Supports AirPlay 2

Good picture quality Cons Only 720p