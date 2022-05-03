The Best 4K TVs for Gaming & Streaming in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

4K TVs are no longer a niche investment, with UHD resolution now considered a staple of modern viewing. From streaming apps to Blu-ray players and gaming systems, there are more ways than ever to experience the breathtaking power of 4K.

Whether you’re shopping on a budget or plan on spending top-dollar for a leading flagship set, there are plenty of the best 4K TV options to choose from. So here are a few key points to keep in mind when shopping for a new TV:

Price – Narrowing down your budget not only keeps you from overspending, it helps to narrow down your choices as well. It’s a lot easier to choose between a list of about a dozen models than it is from a list of thousands. Knowing your budget will also help you to make sure you’re getting the best features at the best price. And just because you’re sticking to a budget doesn’t mean you have to skimp on features. Brands like TCL and Hisense offer budget-friendly models that have many of the same features as their mid-tier and even high-end competitors, so you can still get an awesome 4K TV without having to skip rent this month.

Screen Size – The best way to determine the ideal screen size for your space is to measure, in inches, from where you’ll be sitting to where your TV will be wall mounted or placed on a dedicated stand, then divide that distance in half. So if your couch is 10 feet (120 inches) from your TV, the ideal size would be 60 inches. You can go a bit bigger or smaller depending on what’s available and what your budget is, but a screen that is too big can overwhelm your living room and even cause motion sickness. On the other end of the spectrum, a screen that is too small for your space will be difficult to see, and it will force everyone to crowd around the TV; and nobody wants to sit all squished together on Game Day or during family movie night.

Connectivity – You need to make sure your new TV is going to be able to connect to all of your game consoles, audio equipment, and playback devices. You’ll want to choose a TV that has at least three HDMI inputs to accommodate DVD and Blu-Ray players game consoles , and soundbars. You can also opt for Bluetooth-enabled models that allow for wireless connections between sound equipment to allow for custom home theater configurations as well as to keep your space neat and organized. If you use a virtual assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant, you’ll want to make sure your new TV is compatible so you can integrate it into your smart home network.

We want you to be able to find the best 4K TV that fits your space, budget and needs, so we’ve gathered up 13 picks from brands like Sony, TCL and LG. We broke down their features and price points to make it easier to see which will fit best in your home. You can keep reading below to find the 4K TV of your dreams.

1. Samsung S95B 65-Inch

BEST OVERALL

For years, Samsung has steered clear of traditional OLED TVs from the likes of Sony and LG, opting for a more patented approach with the company’s QD-OLED technology. But the gloves are off now with the release of Samsung’s all-new S95B (available in 55- and 65-inch sizes), the first Samsung TV with a true OLED screen.

There are 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels on the S95B, which is a big deal when it comes to color and contrast. For those unfamiliar with OLED tech, these screens have the ability to achieve plasma-TV black levels by cutting off lighting to pixels individually, delivering rich colors and contrast of lifelike proportions. When you combine this with Samsung’s Quantum HDR picture processing and Real Depth Enhancer for increased foreground-background juxtaposition (ideal for nature programming), and you’ve got a powerhouse of a TV that isn’t afraid to pull out all the stops.

While this isn’t technically a flagship set, Samsung’s S95B sure looks, sounds (with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking audio capabilities) and runs like a premium TV, which is why we’re giving it top honors for 2022.

2. Samsung QN90A 55-Inch

RUNNER UP

The 55-inch QN90A from Samsung is another stand-out 4K TV. It features a proprietary Neo QLED panel with Samsung’s Quantum HDR 32X to give you colors, contrast and details that rival OLED options. The intuitive processor analyzes movies and shows scene-by-scene for the best viewing experience possible, and the native 120Hz refresh rate makes motion blur a thing of the past. Object tracking sound follows the action on screen for 3D audio without extra equipment, and the SpaceFit Audio feature automatically monitors ambient sound and adjusts settings to give you the best audio for your space.

It also has an active voice amplifier that boosts dialogue so you never miss a line of your favorite shows and movies. With Multi View and Tap View, you can instantly share content from your Samsung phone by touching it to the TV and watch several video sources at once. The new GameView lets console gamers monitor frame rate, refresh rate, input lag and VRR settings in real-time for a smoother experience.

3. TCL 40-inch 3-Series TV

BEST BUDGET TV

This model from TCL is a great option for anyone looking to buy their first 4K TV or upgrade their current setup on a budget. The 43-inch TV is perfect for placing on a mantle or stand, and you can also wall mount this TV for more placement options. The Roku platform gives you access to thousands of streaming apps while keeping your favorites and all of your connected devices together in a simplified, easy-to-navigate hub menu. You can connect this TV to Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices for hands-free voice controls, or you can download the Roku app to turn your mobile device into a voice-enabled remote.

4. Samsung AU8000 50-Inch

BEST MID-RANGE TV

This model from Samsung gives you an excellent balance between budget, screen size and features. The 50-inch screen uses Samsung’s Dynamic Crystal Color technology to produce excellent native and upscaled 4K resolution as well as rich, deep colors. It has Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby built-in for hands-free voice controls right out of the box, and with Q Symphony compatibility, you can set up a soundbar that works with your TV’s speakers for better audio. You can instantly share videos and pictures from your Samsung mobile devices via Tap View, and with PC on TV, you can use your new TV as a remote access monitor for your desktop or laptop.

5. LG C1 OLED TV 83-Inch

BEST TV SPLURGE

If you’re willing to spend more in order to get your dream TV, the 83-inch C1 OLED from LG is the best option. The 83-inch screen uses OLED technology to create some of the most lifelike images you can get in a TV; with 8 million individually lit pixels, you’ll get deep blacks and super bright whites for enhanced contrast while Dolby Vision IQ HDR sharpens details.

It’s compatible with Nvidia G-Sync VRR for gaming, and you can set up a 5.1CH custom surround sound configuration with WiSA wireless audio equipment. The fourth-generation a9 processor uses AI to enhance both picture and sound quality, while the native 120Hz refresh rate smooths motion so you never miss a single detail.

6. Sony A90J 55-Inch

BEST OLED TV

The A90J from Sony is the best choice for anyone who prioritizes picture quality over everything else when shopping for a new 4K TV. It uses an OLED panel with millions of individually lit pixels to produce almost unrivaled colors, contrast, and details. It also uses Sony’s proprietary XR suite of software to enhance color volume, smooth motion blur, and better upscale non-4K content. It’s also optimized for gaming with the PS5, using G-Sync VRR for a better experience.

With Acoustic Surface Audio+, the entire screen gets turned into a speaker for near-perfect sound and video syncing and audio that better fills your space. The IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated modes make everything from Hollywood classics to the latest blockbusters look exactly as their creators intended.

7. Hisense U6G1 50-Inch

BEST 50-INCH TV

Hisense has grown into one of the most recognizable names in TVs, producing award-winning sets of all sizes at competitive prices. If you’re looking for a great set for a bedroom, dorm space, or smaller living room, the U6G1 is an excellent option.

Powered by Hisense’s ultra-powerful Quantum Dot lighting, the U6G1 is capable of delivering over six billion shades of color for an image that is lifelike beyond belief. These rich hues are taken a step further with the set’s full array local dimming, providing 90 zones of dimming for the kind of contrast and brightness that filmmakers and content creators want you to see (on top of Filmmaker Mode).

When you add in Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound processing, and the Android TV streaming platform with built-in Google Assistant, it becomes all the more clear why the Hisense U6G1 50-Inch is our favorite mid-sized TV.

8. LG NanoCell 90 55-Inch

BEST 55-INCH TV

This is a great 55-inch TV for your first 4K TV or home theater upgrade. It uses Dolby Cinema HDR and audio processing along with a 120Hz refresh rate to give you one of the smoothest viewing experiences you can get in a 55-inch TV. The suite of preloaded apps lets you stream your favorite shows and movies right out of the box, and Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility give you hands-free controls.

9. Samsung Q70A 65-Inch

BEST 65-INCH TV

This 65-inch TV uses dual-LED panels to create warm and cool colors simultaneously for rich colors and sharp details. The 4K TV also has built-in sensors that monitor ambient light and sound to automatically change picture settings and boost dialogue to give you the best viewing and listening experience in almost any environment.

You can share content from your mobile devices and watch multiple video sources with Multi View and Tap View. It also works with the SmartThings app so you can control your TV with compatible smart home devices for a more seamless smart network integration.

10. Sony A80J 75-Inch

BEST 75-INCH TV

This 77-inch OLED model from Sony gives you a bit more bang for your buck if you’re shopping for a 75-inch TV. You’ll get the incredible colors, contrast, detailing, and upscaled 4K resolution you’ve come to expect from OLED televisions as well as Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ which turns the entire screen into a speaker. It also works with Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound, AirPlay 2 for sharing content from your iOS mobile devices, and Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice controls.

11. Samsung Q60A 85-Inch

BEST 85-INCH TV

If you’re looking for a truly large 4K TV to upgrade your home theater, the Q60A from Samsung is a great option. It uses a dual-LED panel to simultaneously create warm and cool colors as well as Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology for 100 percent DCI-P3 color volume. Object Tracking Sound follows the on-screen action as built-in sensors monitor ambient sound and boost volume so you can hear every line in almost any environment.

It has Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant built in for hands-free voice controls right out of the box, and it also works with SmartThings so you can better integrate your new TV into your smart home network. With Multi View, you can watch several video sources at once and Tap View allows you to instantly share content from your Samsung mobile device by touching it to the TV.

12. Omni Series Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch

BEST SMALL SCREEN TV

If your living room is on the smaller side, or you’re looking for a TV for your bedroom or kids’ playroom, the Omni Series Amazon Fire TV is an excellent option. The 43-inch screen is perfect for smaller spaces while still delivering great 4K resolution. It runs on the Fire TV platform, meaning it has Alexa built-in, and it allows you to download Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub.

With preloaded apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu, you can start watching your favorite shows and movies right out of the box. You can even make two-way video calls with your TV, which is great for staying in touch with friends and family across the country and even across the world.

13. Hisense U8G 65-Inch

BEST TV FOR GAMING

Gamers need a TV that can support the blistering-fast frame rates of today’s adrenaline-packed PS5 and Xbox Series X titles, and the Hisense A Series 65-Inch more than delivers. It all stars with the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports, future-proofed inputs that will carry this 2021 TV through the next several generations of gaming hardware.

But the real prize is in Hisense’s Game Mode Pro. Using intuitive processing for lighting-fast analysis of high-action game sequences, the U8G automatically calibrates imaging to match the kinetic pace of the game you’re playing. Combined with the TV’s 120Hz native refresh rate for virtually blur-less subjects and Quantum Dot lighting for breathtaking color and contrast, it’s easy to see why we think the Hisense U8G is the perfect TV for gamers and movie fans alike.

