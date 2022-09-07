These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and there are plenty of great sets in this category.

These aren’t total budget buys either, as brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and Hisense all produce excellent TVs that are on the more affordable end of the price spectrum. On top of that, virtually all new TVs released in 2022 come with built-in smart features, so you won’t need to spend extra on a streaming device.

So what’s the very best 55-inch TV under $500?

If we were pressed to make a decision, we would recommend the Hisense 55-inch U6H ULED TV, which we recently featured in the SPY Smart Home Awards 2022. While we think this is the best 55-inch TV under $500 in 2022, there are tons of other great options, too. We’ve rounded them all up for you, so read on to see which 55-inch TV will be best for your living room.

The Best 55-inch TVs Under $500 at a Glance

1. Best Overall: Hisense 55-inch U6H ULED

2. Runner Up: TCL 55-inch 5-Series Roku TV

3. Best for Alexa Households: Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series

4. An Excellent LG Option: LG 55-inch UP7000 TV — On Sale!

5. Best for Picture Upscaling: Vizio 55-inch V-Series TV

6. Another Great TCL: TCL 55-inch 4-Series Roku TV

7. Cheapest Samsung 55-inch: Samsung 55-inch TU7000 Series

8. Best for Gaming: LG 55-inch UQ9000 Series

9. Best for Brightness: Samsung 55-inch AU8000 Series

10. Cheapest Amazon 55-inch: Amazon 55-inch Fire TV

1. Hisense 55-inch U6H ULED

BEST OVERALL

Best for: Folks looking for an excellent picture with top-notch brightness and jaw-dropping color.

Why we chose it: Hisense is one of the best affordable brands on the market, and the 55-inch U6H is a testament to the brand’s pricing and performance. In our review, we said that this is a “budget set that goes way above and beyond” in performance.

Full Review: The Hisense U6H 4K TV

Courtesy of Walmart

Hisense continues to rise through the ranks of TV stardom, producing budget-friendly models that score big in the most important categories: quality, features, and how much it costs. The 55-inch U6H is billed as a ULED TV, which is Hisense’s internal jargon for LED lighting bolstered by an array of quantum dots. The end result is a vibrant image packed with color and fine-tuned details, with 4K resolution upscaling driving home the final picture. While motion clarity isn’t the top accolade here (only a 60Hz refresh rate), the phenomenal Google TV platform, HDR and Dolby Atmos capabilities and compatibility with both Google Assistant and Alexa make the Hisense U6H an easy choice for the best TV in the 55-inch range.

2. TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Roku 55-Inch TV

RUNNER UP

Best for: Budget-conscious shoppers who want a great-looking TV, complete with a smart experience like no other.

Why we chose it: TCL is one of the best budget-friendly brands on the market, and the company’s partnership with Roku makes for one of the most content-laden smart TV experiences.

Courtesy of Amazon

Though not our top pick for the best 55-inch TV under $500, this one is not to be overlooked. Roku-based TV sets are super, super simple to use, and TCL makes some of the best Roku-enabled TVs around. Priced right at the $500 mark, its QLED screen provides an incredibly rich and stunning picture full of color thanks to the quantum dot technology. Included alongside that are HDR support and Dolby Vision compatibility, which makes it pretty future-proof. The TV works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control if you can’t find your remote or don’t want the hassle of flipping through multiple inputs. Plus, the auto-game mode will magically optimize the unit to provide the best gaming experience around.

3. Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series

BEST ALEXA-POWERED

Best for: Households using Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant to control smart devices, create and manage daily schedules, ask questions and receive answers, and so much more.

Why we chose it: The Amazon Omni Series has been a SPY favorite for months now, and the 55-inch model is an amazing buy.

Full Review: The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon entered the TV game a few years ago, at first partnering with noteworthy brands to build the Fire TV smart platform into sets from Insignia, Toshiba, and a handful of others. Now Amazon has dipped both feet into the 4K TV marketplace, with the formidable 55-inch Omni Series. On top of great picture, solid web performance, and plenty of inputs, the Omni Series is built with Alexa households in mind. You can think of this TV as a giant Echo Show in many ways, and the best part? You can even use the voice assistant when the set is turned off.

One of the best TVs released in 2021, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is still a very smart buy in 2022, especially for budget shoppers looking for the best TVs under $500. Best of all, this TV is almost always on sale via Amazon.

4. LG UP7000 4K 55-Inch TV

EXCELLENT LG OPTION

Best for: Those seeking a top-shelf brand name at a manageable price.

Why we chose it: It’s hard to beat the power and performance of an LG TV, and the UP7000 is a standout entry-level pick.

Courtesy of Best Buy

This LG 4K TV is positioned as more of an entry-level unit for the brand but still comes full of exciting new features, all for under $500. The TV uses LG’s webOS user interface but offers all of your favorite streaming applications, so there’s no need to worry about missing out on something. The 4K output ensures your media is crisp, clear and vivid. However, it doesn’t provide a strong HDR output, so you’re better off just sticking with the natural 4K setting. But if you’re looking for the best 55-inch TV for under $500 from a well-loved and trusted brand, this is well worth it at its full retail price of $449.

This TV is sold out at most retailers, but as of this writing, it’s available at a reduced price of $370 via Best Buy. If you want the best 55-inch TV under $400, then order this set while you can.

5. Vizio 55-inch V-Series TV

BEST FOR UPSCALING

Best for: Vizio fans and those looking for another stellar budget brand that led the charge far before Hisense and TCL arrived.

Why we chose it: Vizio has always been a budget buyer’s dream, and the 55-inch V-Series is another savvy addition to the brand’s lineup of affordable smart TVs.

Courtesy of Amazon

When it comes to dialing in as much picture panache as possible, Vizio has always been a reliable brand, and the 55-inch V-Series is no exception. One of our favorite features of this model is the incredible IQ Active Processor, the brains behind everything 4K. Bar-none, the IQ system delivers some of the best picture upscaling we’ve ever seen from a TV under $500. That’s on top of some great HDR capabilities, full array LED backlighting, and Vizio’s Active Pixel Tuning that breaks the display down into optimizable zones for the ultimate fine-tuned final image.

6. TCL 55-inch 4-Series Roku TV

TCL CONTENDER

Best for: TCL fans that want to nab a 55-inch for as little as possible.

Why we chose it: TCL is a steadfast deliverer of quality at an agreeable price, and the 4-Series Roku TV is one of the brand’s cheapest buys.

Courtesy of Amazon

There’s plenty in common between the TCL 4-Series and its higher-priced 5-Series sibling, but if money is the ultimate decider, the 4-Series is the less expensive of the two. But, of course, lesser dough means lesser performance, right? Not necessarily. While the 5-Series does feature better lighting, color, and contrast overall, the 4-Series still gives you many of TCL’s trademarks, including Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, 4K upscaling, and HDR support. We would recommend purchasing a soundbar to go along with this set, as the 4-Series suffers the most from audio performance.

If you’re looking to upgrade the audio, the affordable Roku Streambar is a great option for this set.

7. Samsung 55-inch TU-7000 Series

CHEAPEST SAMSUNG

Best for: Those looking for that iconic Samsung picture at a price most of us can get on board with. Why we chose it: Samsung is one of the leading TV brands, and while they’re best recognized for their powerful QLED displays, the TU-7000 Series is a solid entry-level option from a very trusted name. Read More: The Best Samsung TVs for 2022 Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung 55-inch TU 7000 $397.99 Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung 55-inch TU 7000 $397.99 $497.99 20% OFF Buy Now Samsung is to TVs as Mickey Mouse is to the monolithic Disney company. Wherever you look, be it online or in stores, you’re going to find Samsung TVs in all shapes, sizes, and prices. For the budget-minded folks of our readership, there’s the 55-inch TU-7000. Featuring a 4K panel with excellent upscaling capabilities and HDR support, the Samsung Smart Hub is one of the best ways to unlock streaming content from big streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It’s not exactly a flagship set, but at its core, the TU-7000 definitely looks and feels like a Samsung should.

8. LG 55-inch UQ9000 Series TV BEST FOR GAMING

Best for: Gaming diehards that want a dashboard packed with must-have gameplay specifications, including frame rate, latency, and optimized sound options.

Why we chose it: If you’re looking to spend $500 or less for a TV built for gaming, the LG 55-inch UQ9000 is the way to go.

Courtesy of Amazon

The 55-inch UQ9000 may not be the brightest or most colorful TV in this roundup, but when it comes to delivering an experience tailor-made for next-gen gaming consoles, the TV truly shines. LG’s built-in Game Optimizer will automatically calibrate settings based on what type of video game you’re firing up. There’s even a handy gaming dashboard for quickly adjusting vital settings when you’re in the middle of an online match, along with support for Google Stadia (subscription and gaming controller required).

9. Samsung 55-inch AU8000 Series TV

BEST FOR BRIGHTNESS

Best for: TV watchers that do most of their daily cable surfing and Netflix streaming in brightly lit rooms.

Why we chose it: With its Crystal Processor 4K and Dynamic Crystal Color, the Samsung 55-inch AU8000 delivers one of the brightest pictures in the sub-$500 price tier.

Courtesy of Amazon

When it comes to overall brightness, Samsung TVs often come out on top, and this isn’t an accolade dictated solely by price. In fact, the AU8000 Series, one of the brand’s entry level offerings, is equipped with the kind of picture and panel tech that is tailor-made for bright image output and bright viewing environments. Dynamic Crystal Color is the predominant feature here, delivering many shades of color, with each hue backed up by LED backlighting for optimal brightness for any living room or bedroom.

10. Amazon 55-inch Fire TV

CONSIDER

Best for: Alexa households that don’t have a need for voice controls or video calling to be built into their smart TV.

Why we chose it: If you’re trying to save every last penny that you can, the Amazon 55-inch Fire TV gets rid of some of Amazon’s onboard Alexa features in favor of one of the lowest purchase prices for a TV of its type.

Courtesy of Amazon

Picture-wise, the Amazon 55-inch Fire TV stands pretty much toe-to-toe with its Omni Series older brother, but there are a few key differences. While the remote control has an Alexa button, there’s no internal Alexa on the TV itself, meaning that you’ll always need to have the TV on to use Alexa capabilities (unlike the Omni Series, which allows you to use Alexa even when the TV is turned off). That being said, all of the important picture features and smart TV abilities that you’ll find on the Omni Series are here, including HDR support and excellent 4K upscaling.

