Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best 65-inch TVs no longer require a second mortgage. In fact, many retailers offer exciting deals month-to-month, providing you with plenty of options when it comes to the when and where of buying. And with Amazon Prime Day right around the corner (dates unconfirmed), you’ll see plenty of great Amazon deals on the best 65-inch TVs from today’s leading brands.

With high-quality products from LG, Sony and Samsung (plus some great budget options from Vizio, TCL and Amazon Fire TV) the best 65-inch TVs bring cutting-edge smart home features and stunning displays to your living room. And unlike your smartphone, they’re designed to last.

Still, we know that new TVs are a big purchase, and you want to get the best TV for your money. To help you make the right decision for your living room, we’re here to help you properly level up your entertainment system. Below we cover:

Differences in Display Technology

Why 65-inch TVs Are The Perfect Size

How We Picked the Best 65-inch TVs

Why You Should Buy a New 65-inch TV

The Best Premium, Mid-Range & Budget 65-Inch TVs

Why You Should Trust SPY.com

Here are our top 12 picks at a glance, but you can also keep scrolling for even more top-rated TVs.

1. Best Overall: Samsung QN90B — Starting at $1,099.99

2. Best Picture: LG C2 OLED TV — $1,796.99

3. Best Sound: Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED TV — $2,998.00

4. Best For Gaming: LG NanoCell 90 — $1,196.99

5. Best 8K TV: Samsung QN900B 8K TV — Starting at $4,797.99

6. Best Design: LG G2 OLED EVO — $2,296.99

7. Best Under $1,000: Samsung Q60B 65-Inch QLED TV — Starting at $947.99

8. Best For Streaming: Amazon Fire TV Omni — $499.99

9. Best Voice Controls: Samsung Crystal UHD AU8000 — $647.99

10. Best Curved TV: Samsung TU-8300 — $647.99

11. Most Affordable OLED: Vizio OLED-H1 — $1,799.99

12: Best Value: TCL 6-Series — $1,098.00

Display Technology: QLED vs. OLED TVs

The two most common TV types among the best 65-inch TVs are QLED TVs and OLED TVs: QLED stands for quantum light-emitting diode, while OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode.

QLED TVs use quantum-dot technology. OLED TVs, meanwhile, are the current king of the hill when it comes to TV technology. Unlike QLED displays, OLEDs don’t have separate LCD pixels and LED lights. Instead, each individual LED is also a pixel that can generate color. When combined with millions of other LEDs, they can generate a picture that has superior colors compared to a QLED. And because OLEDs don’t have to light up the black parts of a picture, it also has an infinite contrast ratio. Best of all, they tend to be thinner and lighter than LED panels. Of course, you end up paying a premium for the advanced technology. Today, OLED TVs can’t be beaten in terms of picture quality. It’s that simple.

Read More: What’s The Difference Between LED, QLED and OLED TVs?

OLED TVs offer an infinite contrast ratio and the best display technology available today. Courtesy of LG

The contrast ratio is the difference between the brightest part of your screen and the darkest. The goal is for your TV to achieve perfect black. Most LED TVs have light leakage, so even the darkest spots have some light shining through. An excellent contrast ratio for a QLED TV, for instance, will be something like 10000:1. This means that the brightest part of your screen is 10,000 times brighter than the darkest areas.

OLED TVs are the only TV to date with an infinite contrast ratio. When you have a high contrast ratio, your picture really pops off the screen. The one downside to OLED TVs is that they aren’t able to get as bright as QLED TVs, which means that they may not be ideal for bright environments.

And while color and brightness are two separate things, they do go hand in hand. The advantage of getting a QLED TV over an OLED is that a brighter TV will look better in a brighter room. And with 4K TVs having all those pixels crammed into the panel, color and brightness look as incredible as ever, even on more affordable models like the Hisense and TCL 6-Series.

How We Picked the Best 65-inch TVs

When we were looking at TVs to add to this list, there were a few criteria we looked for in each model to make sure they really were the best. These included:

Price

Picture quality (contrast ratio, color and brightness)

Audio

Connectivity and smart home features

Refresh rate

We did our best to balance these five criteria when selecting the best 65-inch TVs of 2022. And you can admire the technical brilliance of a cutting-edge OLED TV, but at the end of the day, you need a product that fits into your budget. There are plenty of premium options available that will cost you several thousand dollars, but the more budget-savvy customer can still find great TVs at more modest price points.

TCL is a brand that is well-known for offering some of the most affordable televisions that still give you 4K resolution and streaming capabilities. LG and Sony both offer OLED models, and while they will be more costly than QLED or LED models, you can still find a few that won’t give you a nasty case of sticker shock. Samsung and Sony also have the home audio game locked down with object tracking sound as well as TVs that turn the entire screen into a speaker for better syncing and richer tones.

Finally, what good is a new TV if you can’t set up all of your home audio equipment or game consoles? Connectivity is also important if you like to control the TV with Amazon Alexa or Google Home. It’s also important if you have a bunch of devices you want to connect to your TV at once. Most people have some sort of media streaming device, whether that’s a Fire Stick or Chromecast, a gaming system (you’ll definitely want an extra HDMI port for the new Xbox or PS5) and a soundbar or some sort of sound system connected to their TV. If you’ve been counting at home, that’s three HDMI ports used up. We looked for TVs that have three to four HDMI ports so you can keep all of your devices connected to your new, awesome 65-inch TV. Some of the cheaper models only have two to three HDMI ports, but that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

The Top 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022

Although TVs are a big investment, a new flatscreen TV from a top brand is going to last you around a decade, and you’re most likely going to spend a ton of time in front of the tube. Our recommendations below have you covered from the best OLED options to budget-conscious binge-watching smart TVs. Regardless, if you’re looking for the best 65-inch TVs, you’re spoiled for choices.

Also, please note we’ve divided up our choices into three categories based on price: premium, mid-range and budget 65-inch TVs. While Sony and LG’s top OLED TVs can’t be beaten in terms of picture quality, there are plenty more top-rated TVs you can buy for one-third the price. We believe we’ve presented some great options for every budget, with quality options starting at just $499.

The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs

1. Samsung QN90B

BEST OVERALL

The Samsung QN90B is our top pick among the best 65-inch televisions of 2022. Powered by Samsung’s cutting-edge Quantum Matrix Technology, individual light zones of Quantum Mini LEDs deliver some of the most precise and engaging color, contrast and brightness we’ve seen on any 4K TV. The QN90B is also equipped with Quantum HDR 32X processing to analyze movies and TV shows frame-by-frame, ensuring that the final onscreen image is exactly as the creatives behind our favorite content intended for things to appear.

The QN90B also features an anti-glare screen for TV-watching in the brightest-lit rooms, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound that effectively simulates a three-dimensional surround sound experience, along with Samsung’s Tizen smart TV platform, Multi View for watching two different sources at the same time and four HDMI 2.1 inputs for future-proofing against next-gen components like Blu-ray players and game systems.

Read More: Reviewing The Best Samsung TVs of 2022

Courtesy of Amazon

2. LG C2 OLED TV

BEST PICTURE

When it comes to cinematic brilliance, the LG C2 OLED is one of the best-looking 65-inch TVs you can get your hands on in 2022. Built around an all-new OLED Evo panel that delivers color, contrast and jaw-dropping brightness, the C2 will completely change the look and feel of our favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. And with LG’s powerful a9 Gen 5 AI Processor and Filmmaker Mode, image upscaling reaches new heights, creating a picture that the world’s most esteemed movie directors can be proud of.

Gamers will also feel right at home with the LG C2, thanks to features like NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, VRR and four HDMI 2.1 inputs for ensuring the smoothest, lag-free frame rates for today’s pulse-pounding PS5 and Xbox Series X titles. LG’s WebOS is back in action, too, offering up an app-rich streaming experience with plenty of smart TV discoveries and customizations right at your fingertips.

Courtesy of LG

3. Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED TV

BEST SOUND

Although Sony didn’t release a Master Series OLED in 2020, the electronics giant came back in 2021 with the Bravia XR A90J Master Series OLED. And you know what? It’s still a top contender. What sets Sony’s OLED apart from the pack? Two features: its new XR OLED Contrast technology, which makes it one of the brightest OLEDs on the market, and the superb sound quality. The latter is what still makes it a top contender in 2022.

Sony steps up the home audio game with their Bravia XR A90J OLED television. This model uses Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to turn your TV’s screen into one big speaker for super clear mid and high-range tones. The tiny actuators that make this possible are housed directly in the TV’s rear panel via aluminum baskets for enhanced dynamics. But don’t worry about it ruining your viewing experience; even at high volumes and with deep bass notes, you won’t see the screen actually vibrate.

This technology not only provides clean sound, but it also allows for near-perfect video and audio syncing as well as a listening experience similar to what you’d get at an actual movie theater. It also helps you to catch quiet dialogue since vocal audio is locked to the central actuators. The TV also works with Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound capabilities, but you can also set up physical speakers, subwoofers, and soundbars to create a truly immersive cinematic experience. Finally, with Sony’s impressive OLED technology, this is a powerful addition to your home entertainment setup.

Read More: Sony’s Future-Proof 4K X90J TV Is Built for 2022 But Ready for 2024

Courtesy of Sony

4. LG NanoCell 90

BEST FOR GAMING

If you managed to get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll probably want to pick up a new TV to take full advantage of your new console. And the new NanoCell 90 series from LG is a great choice for an upgrade. This model is compatible with FreeSync variable refresh rate technology and it has its own game optimizer mode to reduce input lag as well as screen stuttering and tearing. The 120Hz refresh rate means buttery smooth motion in both cinematic cutscenes and intense action sections.

With Dolby Vision IQ HDR and Dolby Atmos, you’ll also get an excellent picture and immersive sound to create the best gaming experience possible. The updated a7 processor also works with artificial intelligence to provide great native and upscaled 4K resolution, so all your games from retro classics to the latest releases look their best. And with four HDMI inputs, you’ll be able to connect all of your consoles.

Courtesy of LG

5. Samsung QN900B 8K TV

BEST 8K TV

This new model from Samsung is the perfect way to future-proof your home theater. While there currently isn’t any native 8K content available from any broadcast or streaming services, the super-powerful processor upscales HD and 4K picture to 8K for tons of clean detailing. And with Samsung’s amazing Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LED lighting, you’ll never miss a detail, thanks to the panel’s industry-leading color, contrast and brightness.

This TV has all of the features its 4K cousins have, including built-in voice controls, MultiView, Tap View and adaptive picture and sound capabilities. It’s also compatible with OneConnect so you can have just a single cable connecting your audio equipment, playback devices and game consoles for a cleaner-looking home theater.

Courtesy of Samsung

6. LG G2 OLED EVO

BEST DESIGN

Building upon the all-arresting imagery of the LG G1, the brand’s latest take on its Gallery Edition TV features LG’s new and improved Evo panel, making for one of the brightest screens on the market. And this being the Gallery Series, LG fully intends for you to wall-mount this bad boy somewhere prominent. Once it’s up, the G2 Gallery features minimal spacing between the back of the TV and the wall it’s going on, making for an aesthetically-pleasing experience all around.

The set is also packed with all of the latest LG 4K upscaling tech, picture processing, and the brand’s tried and true WebOS system for all your smart TV needs.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs

7. Samsung Q60B 65-Inch QLED TV

BEST UNDER $1,000

If you’re looking for a Samsung QLED TV that won’t empty your bank account, the Samsung Q60B is a great option to consider. Thanks to Quantum Dot technology and Samsung’s super-fast 4K processor, this TV boasts excellent color accuracy and contrast, albeit not quite as great as an OLED.

Movie fans and gamers alike will also appreciate the Q60B’s immersive Object Tracking Sound Lite that simulates a fully three-dimensional surround sound experience, making you feel like you’re right in the center of your favorite Hollywood flicks. There’s plenty of web content to unlock, too, with TV apps and the smart interface powered by Samsung’s sleek and intuitive Tizen platform.

Courtesy of Samsung

8. Amazon Fire TV Omni

BEST FOR STREAMING

If you’ve cut the cord with your cable or satellite provider and moved to exclusively streaming your entertainment, the all-new Fire TV Omni from Amazon is the perfect new TV for you. It uses the Amazon Fire operating system to put your favorite apps like Spotify, Paramount+ and Hulu all in one easy to access hub menu. The remote and TV both have built-in microphones that work with Alexa for hands-free controls; you can physically mute both mics to protect your privacy as well as prevent accidental app switching via conversations. You can download new Alexa Skills directly to the TV, allowing you to turn it into the ultimate entertainment and communication hub.

Read More: Sizzling Amazon Fire TV Omni Deals to Buy Right Now

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Samsung Crystal UHD AU8000

BEST VOICE CONTROLS

For anyone who can’t live without their favorite virtual assistant, the AU8000 from Samsung is a good choice for a new TV. It features a voice-enabled remote that works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby for hands-free controls; Alexa and Bixby also are built into the TV so you can start using them right out of the box. The TV can also remotely access your PC or Apple computer, giving you access to Cortana and Siri as well. The LED panel provides great 4K resolution and color, and the MultiView and Tap View features let you watch multiple video sources at once and instantly share your mobile device screen. It also has integrated cable management channels to help keep your living room and home theater looking more neat and organized.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Samsung TU-8300 65-Inch Curved TV

BEST CURVED TV

While most curved TVs have gone the way of the dodo, Samsung still offers the TU-8300 for fans of the concept. This TV is also one of the best available for anyone who has tons of devices they want to connect. Along with Bluetooth and WiFi, the TU-8300 also sports an Ethernet port for anyone who prefers a hardwired internet connection as well as USB ports for viewing photos and videos directly from storage devices. It has three HDMI inputs for connecting Blu-Ray and DVD players, soundbars and other audio equipment and game consoles. It is also able to remotely connect to your PC or Apple computer, which is perfect for anyone who works from home and needs a change of scenery from time to time. And don’t worry: it still gives you great 4K resolution and the ability to stream from your favorite apps so you can stay up to date on the latest Netflix hits.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Vizio OLED-H1 65-Inch TV

MOST AFFORDABLE OLED

Right now, OLEDs are the best of the best 65-inch TVs, but good luck finding one that costs less than $1,500. However, thanks to a recent price drop, a $1,500 OLED is no longer a fantasy thanks to the Vizio OLED-H1 TV. Sure, it doesn’t quite compare to the LG C2 or Sony Bravia XR when it comes to performance specs like low input lag, top-end features such as Filmmaker Mode and Dolby IQ, or a smart TV interface that’s super intuitive. But, we’d guess that most would not notice a major difference between the two TVs in actual day-to-day use. Considering this Vizio OLED-H1 is a few hundred dollars cheaper than what you’ll typically find the LG C2 selling for (when it’s not on sale), those extra features might not be worth the added cost for some.

Courtesy of Best Buy

12. TCL 6-Series 65-Inch QLED TV

BEST VALUE

Yes, TCLs are priced like budget TVs, but the 6-series certainly doesn’t perform like one. Its built-in smart Roku platform is incredibly easy to navigate and saves you from buying an expensive streaming device. The 6-Series’ picture quality also comes really close to the top QLED TVs while only costing a fraction of the price. You even get a true 120hz refresh rate, which isn’t a feature that all high-end sets have. So if you aren’t quite willing to drop a couple of grand on a 65-inch TV and you want something that still looks fantastic, this 65-inch TCL TV is a smart, affordable choice.

Courtesy of Walmart

The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs

13. TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV

BEST UNDER $500

We recently named the 4-Series the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500, and for good reason. This TV uses the Roku platform to give you access to thousands of streaming apps and millions of songs, shows, and movies. The simplified remote and hub menu make it easy to find your next binge-watch obsession. You can also use the Roku app to turn your smartphone or tablet into a voice-enabled remote for hands-free controls. And just because it’s one of the most affordable TVs on the market, that doesn’t mean that it skimps out on features. You’ll still get great 4K resolution with HDR support for crystal-clear details and excellent colors. The built-in digital TV tuner gives you access to free, over-the-air local channels, and four HDMI inputs (including one HDMI ARC) lets you connect everything from your Blu-Ray player to your Nintendo Switch.

Courtesy of Walmart

14. Vizio M-Series Quantum 65-Inch LED TV

ALSO CONSIDER

Like Samsung’s best TVs, the Vizio M-Series Quantum 7 uses the same quantum dot technology but offers it at a much lower price. This makes the Vizio M-Series TV an excellent choice for those who want premium picture quality but don’t want to pay premium prices. In an upgrade from last year’s model, the MQ7 now supports 120 Hz variable refresh rate. And like the heavy hitters, you can use Google Cast and Apple Airplay to cast content from your mobile devices to your TV with ease. It’s not an OLED, but it’s still one of the best 65-inch TVs with an affordable price tag.

Courtesy of Best Buy

15. Toshiba Smart Fire TV

BEST FOR MOVIE BUFFS

Not to be confused with Amazon’s own Fire TV, this model from Toshiba is great for movie buffs looking to upgrade their home theater on the cheap. It puts all of your favorite streaming apps in one place for easy access, and the voice-enabled remote allows for easier searching and browsing so you can make your friends watch that one film you keep talking about. Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility create stunning and crisp details, and DTS Virtual: X audio transforms your living room into your own private cinema with immersive sound. The TV itself also sports a stylish, black and metallic design that will complement almost any home theater decor while adding a touch of modern, sophisticated style.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Hisense 65A6G

BEST ANDROID TV

Roku may be king of the affordable smart TVs, but Android-based models are likewise great if you’re willing to spend just a touch more to get exactly what you want. The A6 from Hisense uses AndroidOS to put streaming apps like Hulu and Disney+ at your fingertips. You can also customize your home screen to display your most-used apps and queue up the next episode of your favorite show. It also has Chromecast built-in for streaming directly from your smartphone or tablet. The voice-enabled remote works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and the QLED screen uses both Dolby Vision and HDR10 technology to give you some of the best 4K resolution possible at this price point.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series

BEST DEAL

Sure, we already have another Toshiba smart TV on our list, but this one stands out because it’s the best 65-inch TV deal you’ll find right now. What makes the Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series such an incredible deal is that it blends an affordable price with features that serious content watchers crave. At under $500, you won’t find a better 65-inch TV deal around because it features detailed 4K resolution, support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, and the smart features of the Fire TV experience.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Why 65-Inch TVs Are the Perfect Size

Size matters. You don’t want a TV that’s too big that you’re overwhelmed by it, nor do you want one that’s too small and makes you lean in from your seat to see what’s happening. According to an article by the National Association of Home Builders, the average size of a living room in a home is about 330 square feet. Even though the exact dimensions can vary depending on the room’s layout, it’s still on average the largest room in a home.

There’s also calculating the proper viewing distance. Ideally, the distance you should be sitting at is double your TV’s screen size. Knowing that we’re dealing with 65-inch TVs, that comes out to 130 inches, or about 10.8 feet away. Considering that we’re dealing with 330 square feet, 65-inch TVs are suitable enough to give yourself enough distance for a comfortable viewing experience.

Unless you’re living in a mansion or tiny studio apartment, 65-inch TVs are the perfect size for most living rooms. Plus, you’ll still have enough real estate to strategically layout your furniture.

Should I Buy a New 65-inch TV in 2022?

A new TV will last anywhere from eight to 11 years. If you buy a new 65-inch TV for $1,200 and keep it for the average lifespan, that’s only $100 a year, or $8.33 a month. That’s less than what you pay for your Netflix subscription! Treating yourself to a top-rated 65-inch TV is actually pretty economical, and far more attainable than you might have initially thought. Even better, Amazon Prime Day is typically one of the best times of year to buy a premium 4K TV thanks to the major cost savings, and it’s right around the corner.

When browsing Amazon, Best Buy or Walmart, you’ll notice that 65-inch TVs are some of the most popular choices. This is because they offer a balance between screen size, price and features. A TV that is too big for your space can make your room feel crowded or even give you motion sickness. A 65-inch screen gives you plenty of viewing area without feeling overwhelming. This size class is also on the more affordable end of the spectrum, especially if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty and go with a smaller company like TCL or Hisense; you can easily find a new TV from these companies for $500 or less without having to give up things like HDR support or virtual surround sound.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Big Three (Samsung, Sony and LG) have taken the leap into the future of home entertainment by introducing TVs capable of native 8K resolution. And while 8K content is still a few years away, if you have particularly deep pockets, you can snag one of these models and future-proof your home theater.

The average person watches 3,639 movies and 31,507 episodes of TV shows in their lifetime according to OnePoll. You’re going to want one of the best 65-inch TVs for all the binge-watching, and gamers will appreciate their favorite titles in a whole new way once they upgrade to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Finally, if you’re looking for a Christmas gift for the entire family, a brand-new 65-inch TV always makes for a fantastic gift.

With so many models to choose from, shopping for new 65-inch TVs can be a daunting task. We want to help you find the best one for your home, dorm, or apartment. So we’ve rounded up 16 of the best 65-inch TVs for sale in 2022 from trusted brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, TCL, Vizio and Amazon.

Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs?

relies on a team of tech editors, e-commerce journalists and product reviewers to bring you only the best home entertainment gadgets. Over the years, we’ve reviewed countless TVs. From January to December we’re constantly on the lookout for the newest releases in this product category. We have shopping guides for virtually every type of television including the thinnest TVs, affordable flatscreen TVs, the best 75-inch TVs, curved TVs and more. We also keep a close eye on new TV display technology such as next-generation Micro LED displays and rolling screens.

Simply put, if you’re looking for the best 65-inch TVs of 2022, you can trust us to provide only expert recommendations. SPY’s former tech editor Adrian Covert and television writer Taylor Clemons both contributed to this shopping guide. As new products are released, we’ll be sure to update this guide with new options.