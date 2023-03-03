Attention All Deal Seekers: These Are the Best 65-inch TVs under $1,000

Spring is the golden time every year to own a big 65-inch TV, especially for sports fans. You have March Madness beginning, the NBA Playoffs push is starting to ramp up, opening day and the beginning of the MLB season is getting rolling and The Masters is bringing golf fans’ favorite tournament into the mix. And sports are way better to watch on the best 65-inch TV under $1,000.

Even if you aren’t into sports, many of the recent TV smash hits like Yellowjackets and Succession are coming back for new seasons this spring. Needless to say, maybe it’s a good thing Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this year — more time to binge watch sports and TV while the weather stays bad outside.

Beyond the flood of content coming our way, spring is one of the best times to also score a big TV at a big discount. With newer models starting to hit the market, prices on last year’s models will begin to drop, meaning you can get some screaming deals on a great TV. Now is the best time to score the best 65-inch TV under $1000.

BEST OVERALL $596.99 $749.99 20% off Why We Chose It: We like the separate accounts on the content platform as well as built-in Alexa.

Key Specs:

Display: LED

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Active HDR

For an extraordinarily affordable price you get many of the extras that you’d expect from a 65-inch TV priced over $1,000. We like the built-in Alexa makes it easy to go hands free and still stream all of your heralded content from the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, Prime and the rest of the heavy hitters.

And the content will look great as well thanks to an a5 Gen5 AI 4k processor (say that 10 times fast). You can also customize your viewing experience with separate accounts, so when your partner binge watches their favorite trash TV drama, it won’t mess up your algorithm.

Pros Great display

Amazon Alexa

Customizable content accounts Cons Slow refresh rate

Key Specs:

Display: QLED

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Dolby Vision

When watching live sports and streaming concerts is your thing, this is the 65-inch TV for under $1,000 you should strongly consider. Its native 120Hz refresh rate is ultra smooth and with the 480 motion rate, live events are incredibly clear and jitter free.

SPY contributor, Michael Bizzaco, found the TV to be one of the best in its class in his full review. “The Hisense U8H is truly one of the very best ‘budget’ TVs you can currently get your hands on,” explained Bizzaco.

Of course, this is also ideal for all the gamers out there. When you include the mini LED backlight panels on the QLED with Quantum Dot technology, besides having a smooth picture, you also get a bright picture with great color. And we really enjoy that you can control all of this visual goodness with your voice thanks to voice control.

Pros QLED display

Fast refresh rate

Hands free voice control Cons Fast refresh rate is not for everybody

ALSO GREAT $949.99 Why We Chose It: We like this TV has a lot of rich video support such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Key Specs:

Display: QLED

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Roku TV platform

TCL TVs are generally known for their budget friendly price tags, but this 65-inch TV is so much more than a budget friendly option. WIth HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, your favorite content is going to look great on the screen.

We feel the Quantum Dot Technology provides vivid color accuracy and a bright picture quality. The cherry on top is the Roku TV platform which is one of the most user-friendly content platforms around.

Pros Great display panel

Great streaming platform

HDR10 and more Cons Priced towards top of budget

Key Specs:

Display: QLED

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

4 HDMI ports

If you’re team Alexa, having this Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 65-inch TV will fit right into your home. The Quantum Dot 4K display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 makes for a great viewing experience, and SPY Editor John Velasco said that the image quality has vastly improved from the previous model. “Where it truly sets itself apart is its superior clarity, vivid colors, and better viewing angles,” detailed Velasco about how it was a substantial improvement over the original Amazon Fire TV Omni Series.

And the convenient home screen that puts all of your favorites and apps in an easy-to-navigate centralized location.

And of course, you get to enjoy the benefits of hands-free Alexa. “Hey Alexa, is this TV a steal of a deal?” We’re guessing the answer is yes.

Pros Vivid color production

Affordable

Speedy response Cons HDMI ports are inconveniently positioned

BEST COMPATIBILITY Why We Chose It: Plenty of physical connectivity as well as compatibility with voice assistants.

Key Specs:

Display: QLED

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Dolby Vision, HDR10+

This Vizio MQX Series 4K QLED TV is a solid 65-inch TV under $1,000 when you consider all of the tech packed in to provide great picture quality.

The TV sports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HD10+, Hybrid Log Gamma, which increases the dynamic range of video – or in English – it makes your TV look great. There’s plenty of connectivity too with four HDMI ports and compatibility with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Pros Multiple video codecs to produce great imagery

HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant compatible

Great display Cons Voice assistant not built-in

GREAT INTERFACE $678.00 $999.99 32% off $849.99 Why We Chose It: It’s an affordable option to get a high-end TV in your household.

Key Specs:

Display: LCD

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

4 HDMI ports

This Sony X80K features a LCD panel which we found a bit odd as it’s more old-school in a world that is dominated by the likes of LED, QLED and OLED TV panels. This ultimately means that contrast won’t be as great as other TVs, but the X1 4K processor does much of the heavy lifting to still provide 4K quality.

Although the panel isn’t as great as others, the Google TV interface is a fantastic platform that neatly organizes your content so you can get to binge watching in a hurry. Ultimately, it’s hard to ignore the prospect of getting a 65-inch TV in your door for under $700, let alone $1,000.

Pros Built-in Google Assistant

Google interface is great to navigate

X1 processor helps create great imagery Cons LCD panel is older technology

WORTH CONSIDERATION $897.99 $997.99 10% off Why We Chose It: We like the QLED panel along with HDR10+.

Key Specs:

Display: QLED

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

HDR 10+

There is a lot to like about this Samsung Q60B Smart TV. For starters, the QLED panel along with HDR10, HDR10+, and Hybrid Log Gamma help propel great picture quality. The 60Hz refresh rate might not be suitable for those who like it extra smooth or hardcore gamers.

The edge-lit panel isn’t as ideal as a backlit or OLED panel, so brightness won’t be as great comparatively, but it is especially smart with voice assistants built-in such as both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Pros Built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Good video codec support

Great display panel Cons Edge lit display

Key Specs:

Display: LED

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

4 HDMI ports

This Google TV is one of the most affordable ways to get a 65-inch TV under $1,000 in your home, especially, considering at the time of this writing, it’s available for about $500. Along with the affordable price tag we like the Google TV platform which conveniently curates all of your favorite content for easy access.

The 65-inch TV also sports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR, which SPY Reviewer Michael Bizzaco says it makes this TV “a force to be reckoned with,” regarding picture quality. We also like the compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Pros Google TV platform is easy to navigate

Extra affordable

Great video codec support Cons Slow refresh rate not ideal for gaming

Courtesy of Best Buy STILL GREAT Why We Chose It: We feel this older model TV provides plenty of opportunity to get great picture in your home at a sub $1,000 price tag.

Key Specs:

Display: Mini LED

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Google TV Platform

TCL TVs have been universally known for the Roku platform, but this TCL TV brings with it the Google TV platform, a platform that is streamlining the way your content is accessed in the most convenient way possible. Not only is all of your favorite content is easily accessible — Neftlix, Hulu, HBO Max, Spotify, Amazon Prime — but also all of your favorite content from each of your streaming services is displayed front and center so getting to your shows is always just a click away.

Along with the easy-to-navigate streaming platform, the picture quality is nothing short of great. With 4K technology and a 120Hz refresh rate, your content is going to look awesome whether you’re watching your favorite action movie or the big game. Throw Google Assistant into the mix along with a sub-$1,000 price tag and it’s easy to see why this is a great chance to get a big ol’ TV under $1,000.

Pros Fast refresh rate great for live sports

Google Platform is easy to navigate

Hands free navigation Cons If you love Roku, this is one of the few TCL TVs that uses a different platform

Why Choose a 65-Inch TV?

Why a 65-inch TV? A 65-inch TV is a sweet spot in TV technology. It’s big enough where 4K content can visually be differentiated between lesser quality video, yet with the abundance of TV technology saturating the space, you get the most bang for your buck with a 65-inch TV — meaning you can get a big screen without paying big dollars.

But it’s not just the heavy hitters you’d expect making awesome TVs. Sure, the Samsungs, LGs and Sonys of the world are still producing amazing TVs, but now TCL, Vizio and Hisense have upped their games with great display panels, easy-to-use interfaces and additional features like voice AI integration. The margin between TVs over $1,000 and the best 65-inch TVs under $1,000 is shrinking — fast.

What You Should Look for in a 65-Inch TV

Whether you decide to go with our top choice for the best 65-inch TV for under $1,000, the Sony Class X85J Series, or one of the alternatives below, you should expect to get a few things from your smart 65-inch TV.