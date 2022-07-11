We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs.

These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when you consider the fact that the best flat-screen TVs will last for five to 10 years, even the most expensive models more than justify their high price point.

Here at SPY, we’ve put a lot of time into reviewing the best TVs. From breaking out a ruler and ranking the thinnest TVs for sale in 2022 to reviewing the best 4K TVs, QLED TVs, 65-inch TVs and OLED TVs. One of our writers even turned a garden hose on the Furrion Aurora outdoor TV, just to make sure it was as weatherproof as advertised. If you can’t tell, we love TV.

For our money, SPY editors are unanimous that the ideal TV for most people is an affordable 65-inch smart TV.

And if you’re looking for the best 65-inch TV under $500 in 2022, then you won’t do better than the new Amazon Fire TV Omni Series.

In fact, we’re officially calling it: the best 65-inch TV under $500 in 2022 is the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. Previously, we named the TCL 4-Series Roku TV the best TV in this price range — a title it held for two years in a row. The TCL 4-Series is still an excellent option if you want an affordable smart TV, but for 2022, Amazon’s Omni Series is now the best TV for the money.

SPY’s Tech Editor personally tested and reviewed the Fire TV Omni Series, and we’ve been impressed by this TV’s user-friendly interface, smart features and video quality.

We’ve got all the details on this affordable smart TV below.

Why Buy the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series?

If you want one of the best 65-inch TVs under $500, this is it. If you want one of the best smart TVs under $500, this is it. And if you’re looking for a 4K TV under $500, yup, this is the TV you’re looking for.

This March, Amazon slashed prices on the Omni Series by 40%, letting shoppers save $300. We rarely see discounts this steep on new TVs, and it’s one of the best TV deals we’ve seen since Black Friday. (With Prime Day 2022 coming up, we’re eager to see if prices drop even further.)

Amazon debuted the Omni Series in October 2021, and it was the first TV manufactured by Amazon itself. We’ve seen TV makers like Toshiba and Insignia make TVs using Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, but the Omni Series is Amazon’s first TV of its own. The Omni series is very much a mid-range TV, and it has all of the smart features and streaming apps you’d expect in a device powered by Fire TV. These TVs may not have the premium QLED or OLED displays that you’ll get from Samsung, Sony and LG, but it does offer 4K ultra-high-definition and Dolby Vision.

In addition, the Fire TV Omni Series has great features such as:

Built-in microphones for voice control with Alexa

LED screen with 4K UHD and Dolby Vision

Access to all of the top streaming apps (Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, etc.)

3 HDMI inputs for all your devices (1 HDMI eARC 2.1)

Includes privacy controls to disconnect microphones

Works great with other Amazon devices

1-year limited warranty

Is There a Catch? Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Reviews

So why is this TV so cheap? There’s got to be a catch, right?

Not really!

As we noted in our full review, the Omni series is a bit short on “wow” factors, but it’s still a great product.

When it was first released in October 2021, this TV was priced at $829, but as of March 2022, Amazon has discounted the price to just $499.99. Initially, this deal was scheduled to end in April, but it appears that Amazon has made this a semi-permanent price drop. While this price holds, this is the clear choice for the best 65-inch TV under $500. With 4K picture quality, smart TV features, and the ability to act as a smart speaker, the Fire TV Omni Series absolutely deserves pride of place in your living room.

If there’s one drawback, it’s that because this is Amazon’s first TV, we don’t have great insight into its longevity. The best affordable flat-screen TVs from Samsung and Sony can last for 5-10 years, but the shelf-life of Amazon’s new TVs is a bit of an unknown. Even so, we trust Amazon devices in general, and if you already own other products from the Amazon ecosystem, then we highly recommend this TV.

Read More: Our Full Review of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

A photo from our test of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. John Velasco | SPY

Also Consider: Insignia F50 Series Smart Fire TV

Looking for a basic, no-frills smart TV under $500? Then you have to consider the Insignia F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV (NS-65F501NA22, 2021). This Insignia TV uses Amazon’s Fire TV smart interface (not to be confused with the new Fire TVs produced directly by Amazon itself), so no streaming stick is needed to access your favorite apps and streaming services. This QLED display can’t compete with the premium Samsung TVs using this display technology, but this model still provides a 4K resolution and smart features like an Alexa voice remote.

Also Consider: Hisense 65-Inch Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV (HDR 65R6E4)

There is a growing number of budget smart TVs in the under $500 category, most of which were originally released in 2020, like the Hisense HDR 65R6E4. In addition to the popular TCL 4-Series, this Hisense is one of the top 65-inch TVs under $500 worth considering. Like the 4-Series from TCL, the Hisense HDR 65R6E4 Model is powered by Roku’s smart TV interface. It also features an ultra-high-definition 4K LED display. While it lacks the premium picture quality you’ll get with Samsung QLED or Sony OLED TV models, it’s hard to beat that $450 price tag.

Also Consider: The TCL 4-Series Android TV

While we’ve long been big fans of the 2021 TCL 4-Series Roku TV, there is another worthy option, also from TCL. This TV manufacturer also makes a version of the 4-Series which trades the Roku smart TV interface for the Android TV interface instead. Otherwise, these are very similar LED 4K TVs, so it really comes down to a matter of preference. If you prefer Android devices (or if the Roku TV sells out), then consider this the closest alternative. We don’t expect this 2020 model TV to be available much longer, and right now it’s available via Best Buy at the clearance price of $399.

Also Consider: TCL 4-Series Roku Smart TV (2021)

This was our previous recommendation for the best 65-inch TV under $500, and it’s still an excellent choice. This budget smart TV has all of the features you’re looking for, and it’s all powered by the Roku smart TV interface. The TCL 4-Series offers a lot of value for just $499, and it works with both Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Ultimately, the Omni Series has slightly better features and doubles as a smart speaker, but you can’t go wrong with either option.

Editor’s Note: Due to limited availability, this TV is not currently available under $500.

Also Consider: Amazon Fire TV 4-Series (55-Inches)

Finally, if the cheap 65-inch TVs featured above don’t suit your needs, or if you’re hoping to find something under $400, then we recommend downsizing to a 55-inch model. In particular, the new Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a smart option with a great price tag. Amazon just introduced its first TV line in late 2021, and the brand new 4-Series is an affordable smart TV with an Alexa Fire TV Voice Remote, a 4K ultra-high-definition LED display and an HDMI ARC port for enhanced audio.

What About the Vizio V-Series V655-J09 TV?

Shoppers trying to identify the best 65-inch TVs under $500 don’t have a ton of options, and not all of the budget models you’ll find are worth the cost savings. We did consider the Vizio V-Series 2021 model V655-J09, but ultimately decided not to recommend this device. This TV features built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay, which means you can stream content from your other devices to your TV, but that barely qualifies as a “smart TV”. In addition, lots of shoppers have complained about the buggy interface and the inability to add new apps to the TV. Instead, we’d recommend getting a 55-inch TV (the new Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, for instance) or sticking with the Amazon Omni Series.

What About the Hisense 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (2021 65A6G)?

We previously named the Hisense 65A6G 2021 TV one of the best 65-inch TVs under $500, but we have since replaced this product with a more affordable option from Insignia. Since we originally included this product, prices on the 65A6G model have risen to $600-$750, and so it no longer qualifies for inclusion in this guide.

Updates: This article was last updated on May 16, 2022, at which time we added additional alternatives to the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, which we still believe is the best 65-inch TV under $500 in 2022. We added additional pricing information about the TCL 4-Series Roku TV, which has temporarily risen in price due to limited availability. We also removed one of our previous selections, the Hisense 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (2021 65A6G) after prices increased. We replaced this model with the Insignia Fire TV (2021).

Previously, on March 6, 2022, we replaced the TCL 4-Series Roku TV as our best overall selection with the Amazon Omni Series.