Screen Envy? Go Big & Stay Home with the Best 75-inch TVs of 2022

If you’ve been dabbling with the idea of investing in an expensive projector and projector screen, laying down the cash for a 75-inch TV may be a better option. Sure, in years past, the bigger the TV screen, the easier it was to see any imperfections in whatever source image was onscreen. But the best 75-inch TVs of 2022 are engineered to deliver near-perfect, immersive imagery, regardless of the monolithic size.

Even better, as display technologies like OLED and QLED improve, bigger TVs are becoming more affordable than ever before. In 2022, you can even find 75-inch TVs under $1,000, although premium models will still cost you closer to $2,000 or $3,000.

Big brands like Samsung, Sony and LG offer high-end 75-inch TVs that pack in tons of premium features like OLED screens, object tracking sound for immersive, 3D audio, and mobile device connectivity. Other brands like TCL and Hisense offer mid-tier and budget-friendly options that still give you everything you’ve come to expect from a smart TV without breaking the bank. Many brands have also begun to offer 8K resolution so you can future-proof your home theater, but you’ll have to dig deep if you want to get your hands on one.

This spring, Samsung unveiled its first OLED TV (sadly, not available in this size category) and LG updated its line of premium TVs. As the 2022 models hit store shelves, we’ve updated our ranking of the top TVs of the year. So what’s the best 75-inch TV for the money right now? Keep reading to find out.

How We Chose the Best 75-Inch TVs

Choosing a new TV is no small feat, and at SPY, we take TV vetting and testing very seriously. When considering what models to add to this roundup of the best 75-inch TVs, we paid close attention to the following criteria when selecting what models would be featured on our list.

Price – Hammering out a budget is going to go a long way towards reducing frustration and stress when shopping for a new TV. You’ll not only stop yourself from overspending, but you can also narrow down your options in order to get the best features for the best price.

Screen Size – You also need to make sure a 75-inch TV is actually going to fit in your living room or home theater. The best way to find your ideal screen size is to measure the distance, in inches, from your couch to wherever your TV is going to be wall-mounted or placed on a stand. So if you plan on sitting around 12 feet (144 inches) from your TV, the best screen size will be around 75 inches. It’s important to get a TV that is sized correctly so that you don’t overwhelm your space with one that is too large or, conversely, makes your living room feel like a cavern with a too-small TV.

Connectivity – Make note of how a TV will connect to things like Blu-Ray players game consoles and audio equipment. You want to make sure that you’ll have enough HDMI inputs to set up your home theater or game space without having to invest in an annoying HDMI switcher. If you want a wireless setup, make sure that your new TV works with Bluetooth or WiSA.

Sound and Picture Quality – You’ll also want to check out how your new TV processes picture and sound. If picture quality is your top priority, you may want to invest in an OLED model for the richest colors and best detailing. If you don’t want to spend that much, get a TV that uses Dolby Vision or another HDR processing technology. For sound, many high-end models use object-tracking sound to follow on-screen action. And in the case of Sony, you can choose a model with tiny actuators that turn the entire screen into a speaker for near-perfect sound and video syncing.

We’ve rounded up 15 of the best 75-inch TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, and Hisense to help you decide which is the best fit for your space and needs. We broke down their features and price points to help you find the best model for your budget, and you can keep reading below to find the best TV for you.

A Quick Note on TV Sizing

For the purposes of this article, we are not making a distinction between the best 77-inch TVs from LG and Sony and the slightly smaller 75-inch TVs from Samsung, TCL, Vizio and other TV manufacturers. Remember, TV sizes are measured diagonally, not horizontally. While some companies have added a couple of inches, we consider 75- and 77-inch TVs to belong to the same class, and we’ve included both size options in our shopping guide.

1. Samsung QN90B

BEST OVERALL

If it’s the best of the best that you’re after, Samsung’s QN90B is our top pick when it comes to the best 75-inch TVs of today. While the brand has been implementing quantum-dot tech on many of its leading models over the last few years, the latest implementation of full-array Mini LED lighting on the QN90B adds a level of brilliance and color accuracy the likes of which the TV-watching world has never seen.

On top of 4K upscaling and support for some of the leading HDR picture codecs, the QN90B is also equipped with four HDMI 2.1 inputs for future-proofed entertainment, along with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound for amazing audio immersion. Is it going in a room with lots of windows? Samsung’s powerful anti-glare panel will ensure that ambient lighting is never an issue, regardless of where you place the TV in your home.

Samsung

2. LG C2 Series

BEST 75-INCH OLED TV

For 2022, LG completely redesigned its award-winning OLED panel, now classing the screen as the OLED Evo. We recently named this the best TV of 2022 (so far), so why isn’t it ranked as the top option here? When you get into the 75-inch territory, this TV is expensive. For the average shopper, there are 75-inch TVs that offer a better value, even if they can’t quite match the LG C2 Series on a technical level.

Delivering exceptional brightness that matches the luminance of some of today’s top QLED sets, the Evo screen is also backed up by LG’s Brightness Booster which cranks the brightness up another few notches. Movie fans will also love the C2’s built-in Filmmaker Mode that adjusts color, contrast, and motion to be exactly the way the filmmakers intended for their finished product to look. And even if you’re watching an older flick, the TV’s onboard upscaling will enhance even the oldest sources to appear closer to UHD quality.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Samsung AU8000

BEST 75-INCH TV UNDER $1000

This 75-inch TV from Samsung is not only one of the more affordable options from the brand, it still packs in plenty of cool features. The native 60Hz refresh rate works with Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator technology for a boost to 120Hz while gaming or watching fast-paced movies for a smoother experience.

You can connect soundbars and other audio equipment via Bluetooth for a wireless setup or HDMI ARC; you can also connect a compatible Samsung soundbar to take advantage of the Q Symphony feature which uses both the soundbar and your TV’s integrated speakers to create a fuller sound. The suite of preloaded apps is in an easy-to-navigate hub menu so you can start streaming your favorite shows and movies right out of the box. And finally, integrated cable management channels and clips help to keep your living room looking neat and organized.

Samsung

4. Vizio V-Series

BEST BUDGET 75-INCH TV

If you’re working with a fairly limited budget, the 75-inch V-Series from Vizio is a great option if you still want a larger screen. It has a native refresh rate of 60Hz and works with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG processing technology for the best native and upscaled 4K viewing. We also love the IQ Active Processor that upscales any source to be as close to UHD resolution as possible.

You can share content from your mobile devices via AirPlay or Chromecast, and you can use voice controls with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Homekit compatibility. You even get access to free, live TV via Vizio’s WatchFree+ app, so you can stay up-to-date with news, sports and entertainment.

Vizio

5. Hisense U7G

BEST MID-RANGE 75-INCH TV

The Hisense U7G gives you a great balance between price, features and screen size. The enhanced processor gives you a native refresh rate of 120Hz that works with AMD FreeSync Premium VRR tech while gaming to prevent screen tearing and stuttering. If you’re a movie buff, you can take advantage of the Dolby Cinema technology for excellent details and room-filling sound. You can even use the IMAX Enhanced DTS audio for one of the most cinematic experiences you can get in your own living room.

The screen has a full array of localized dimming zones to boost contrast while also providing up to 1000 nits of brightness, letting you enjoy your favorite games, movies and shows in almost any lighting environment. Chromecast compatibility lets you share content from your mobile devices, while the voice-enabled remote lets you use hands-free controls via Google Assistant or Alexa.

Hisense

6. Sony X95J

BEST SPLURGE

If you’re willing to spend more in order to get the TV of your dreams, the X95J from Sony is definitely worth a look. The screen uses a full-array LED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support for enhanced detailing and colors as well as Sony’s X Triluminos Pro and X Contrast Booster 10 to give you a picture quality that rivals their OLED models.

Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround audio tech give you immersive, clean sound to make you feel like you’re in a theater while the Acoustic Multi Audio turns your whole screen into a speaker for near-perfect video and audio syncing. You get hands-free controls via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri for easier browsing and searching, and with both AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, you can find more ways to share videos, pictures and music with friends and family.

Sony

7. Samsung Q80B

BEST 75-INCH TV FOR GAMING

When it comes to motion clarity, Samsung isn’t messing around with the 75-inch Q80B. Building upon the great foundation laid by the previous Q80A model, Samsung’s latest iteration of this 4K QLED features Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ and FreeSync Premium Pro for reducing lag and enhancing frame rate, ensuring your next Xbox Live session is geared up for action and pulse-pounding visuals.

On top of excellent motion capabilities, the Q80B also uses Samsung’s Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling and Quantum HDR 12x for immersive, crystal-clear visuals, on top of Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound for the ultimate top-to-bottom surround sound experience.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Sony X90J

BEST FOR STREAMERS

The Sony X90J is the best option for anyone who has cut the cord with their cable or satellite provider and moved exclusively to streaming services. It runs on the Google TV platform, giving you access to hundreds of thousands of apps, shows, movies and songs, and the suite of preloaded apps lets you start streaming your favorites on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ right out of the box. You can also use the Bravia Core app for access to on-demand movies or stream video from your mobile device via AirPlay or Chromecast.

Sony

9. LG A1

RUNNER-UP OLED TV

The LG A1 is another great option for anyone looking to get an OLED TV for their home theater. The 77-inch screen packs in millions of individually lit pixels while the a7 processor uses AI for 4K upscaling and automatic picture and sound setting adjustments for the optimal experience no matter what you’re watching. You’ll get Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for excellent detailing and clean, rich audio, and you can even set up a 2.1CH wireless audio configuration via WiSA connectivity.

LG

10. Sony A80J

BEST SOUND

If audio quality is at the top of your list when shopping for a new TV, look no further than the Sony A80J. This model is packed with tons of premium audio processing features like Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround for one of the most cinematic sound experiences possible.

It also uses Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ to turn the whole screen into a speaker for near-perfect audio and video syncing. It also has integrated subwoofers for rich, deep bass without the need for extra equipment. But if you want the ultimate surround sound setup, you can connect soundbars, speakers and subwoofers via Bluetooth.

Sony

11. TCL 6-Series

BEST 75-INCH ROKU TV

The TCL 6-Series is a great 75-inch screen option for fans of the Roku platform. With Roku, you get a suite of preloaded apps like Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video so you can start watching your favorite shows and movies right out of the box. The simplified hub menu keeps all of your favorite apps and connected devices in one easy-to-navigate place so you don’t have to memorize HDMI input names or flip through confusing menus.

The TV works with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you can also use the Roku app to turn your smartphone or tablet into a voice-enabled remote for faster and easier browsing. The screen uses QLED technology similar to what you find in Samsung models as well as Dolby Vision HDR for better detailing than previous TCL models.

TCL

12. Omni Series Amazon Fire TV

BEST 75-INCH TV FOR ALEXA USERS

If you use Alexa-enabled devices in your home, the Omni Series Fire TV is the perfect addition to your smart home network. It uses the Fire TV platform to give you access to thousands of apps as well as Alexa for hands-free controls. You can even download Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub. With Bluetooth, you can connect Echo speakers and subwoofers for whole-house music and dialogue from shows and movies so you never miss a second of your favorites.

The TV even lets you make two-way video calls to stay in touch with family and friends; there are mic mute buttons to help protect your privacy when you just want to kick back and relax. The screen has an extremely narrow bezel to give you more viewing area while the updated processor uses a whole host of HDR processing to give you some of the best detailing, color and contrast.

Amazon

13. Samsung QN800B

BEST 75-INCH 8K TV

Sure, 8K movies, shows and broadcast TV aren’t exactly around the corner, at least in terms of available content. But if you’re looking to get your hands on a mighty 8K screen with plenty of excellent picture tech to back things up, the Samsung 75-inch QN800B gets two big thumbs in the air from Spy.com.

Picture fans unite: The Samsung QN800B is equipped with Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, featuring multiple Mini LED lighting arrays that are constantly working with the TV’s Neural Quantum Processor to deliver the top color, contrast, and brightness at all times, regardless of the source. When you add in the anti-glare screen and Samsung’s Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+, you’re essentially buying a TV that doubles as an immersive surround sound simulator that can be placed in any room of your home, no matter how many windows and light fixtures are hanging about.

Samsung

14. Hisense ULED Premium TV

MOST AFFORDABLE 75-INCH 8K TV

Since 8K technology is still fairly new, it can be quite expensive. Fortunately, Hisense offers a more affordable 8K model for anyone who has been on the fence about upgrading. For less than $2500, you get great native and upscaled 8K resolution to get the most out of your favorite movies, shows, and games. The 75-inch screen has 180 local dimming zones for enhanced contrast and provides up to 1000 nits of brightness so you can see everything in almost every lighting environment.

With Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, you can recreate the experience of going to a movie theater in the comfort of your own home while the voice-enabled remote works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit to give you hands-free controls. The Roku platform puts all of your favorite apps and connected devices into one, easy-to-navigate hub menu for quicker access.

Hisense

15. Toshiba Class M550 Series

BEST DEAL

Who doesn’t love a good TV deal? The Toshiba 75-inch Class M550 Series is the best TV deal you’ll find right now. Not only is it 46% off its normal price, but it’s accompanied with crisp 4K resolution, both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and all of the handy features that come with the Fire TV experience. Alexa’s always on call to answer all of your voice commands, including when the TV it turned off. In all fairness, we typically don’t see smart TVs in this size from an establish brand under the $1,000 mark.

Courtesy of Amazon.

