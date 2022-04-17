The Best AirPods Deals of April 2022 — $99 AirPods Are Back!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for the best AirPods deals for April 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals.

Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon are constantly competing to offer the lowest prices on AirPods, which means these products are almost always discounted somewhere. Below, we’ll share all the top AirPods deals of April 2022, and you can find savings on the entire AirPods family.

For other Apple products, such as iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more, check out our roundup of top Apple deals.

Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods

The AirPods deals cooled off in March, but April is off to a great start, including the return of sub-$100 sales on Second Generation AirPods on Amazon. The great deals always tend to come back when you least expect it, so keep a sharp eye here as we bring you all of the best AirPods deals.

SPY editors regularly monitor stores including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more for price drops, and we want our readers to be the first to know about the latest deals on AirPods and AirPods Pro. If you’re just looking for a cheat sheet, here are the lowest prices on AirPods for April 2022.

AirPods (Second Generation) – $99 via Amazon

New AirPods (Third Generation) – $149.99 via Walmart and Amazon

New AirPods Pro – $174.99 via Amazon

AirPods Max Headphones – $469 via Amazon

We’ve gathered more details on the best AirPods deals below, and you can keep checking this page for the latest discounts and price drops.

Please note that the prices below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Monday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021)

Apple released the latest AirPods in October 2021, and Amazon wasted no time dropping the price relative to other retailers. Even though it seems like Apple just released these wireless earbuds, Amazon will occasionally drop their prices from $180 to $150. As of Sunday, April 17, both Amazon and Walmart were selling these earbuds for $149.99, the lowest we’ve seen in some time.

The newest iteration of the AirPods brought the Spatial Audio formerly found only in the AirPods Max and Pro models, and these earbuds actually have a longer battery life than the more expensive AirPods Pro. If you’re not ready to splurge on the Pros or the over-the-ear Max models, the newest of the AirPods, with its wireless charging case, is a solid buy. The only feature it’s lacking? Active noise-cancellation. If that’s important to you, then you’ll want to spring for the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max headphones, both of which are on sale and featured below.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro

There’s a lot to love about the new generation of AirPods, but many Apple customers still prefer the AirPods Pro. The 3rd Gen AirPods have a longer battery life, but they lack the active noise cancellation you’ll get with the AirPods Pro. We’ve been huge fans of the AirPods Pro all along, placing them at the head of the formidable Apple earphone class.

For the best deal on AirPods Pro earbuds, head to Amazon, where the price is currently down to $174.99.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones

The over-the-ear AirPods Max have incredible sound quality with Active Noise Cancellation, theater-like spatial audio, and all of the effortless connectivity of their smaller in-ear relatives. They retail for $549, but Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy usually have them in stock for $50-$70 off the total price. Right now, head to Amazon to get the lowest price of $469.00.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on AirPods Max headphones recently, which can often be found for just $449 via Amazon. However, you can find used AirPods Max Headphones through the Amazon Warehouse program for just $376 this week while supplies last.

Pro tip: If you miss Amazon’s discount on these headphones, you can still find great discounts at Best Buy. Astute shoppers will take advantage of Best Buy’s Open Box deals, which let you buy like-new versions of the Apple AirPods Max for just $440 (sometimes less!). So if you’re looking for the lowest prices on AirPods Max headphones, head to Best Buy and look under “Buying Options” for the latest Open Box Deals.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation)

As retailers try to get rid of their inventory of second-generation AirPods, retailers like Amazon periodically drop prices to just $99.00, and that deal is back. We wouldn’t be surprised if these AirPods go out of stock eventually, but for now, you can buy 2nd Gen AirPods for $99.00 at Amazon. That’s a total discount of 38%.

Please note that these AirPods are not compatible with wireless charging and instead come with a charging case. Even so, these award-winning wireless earbuds offer big sound, great battery life and a comfortable in-ear fit. For anyone with an iPhone, they seamlessly connect with your devices.

Courtesy of Amazon

