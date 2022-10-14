The Best Black Friday 2022 TV Deals Will Make You a Christmas Hero (Updated)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re still weeks away from Black Friday 2022 — November 25, to be precise — but it’s definitely not too early to begin gameplanning the big buys on the big day. One of the best tech gifts out there? A brand new, shiny, flat screen TV. They make excellent family gifts and you’ll be able to enjoy the fruits of your purchase for years to come.

We’ve put on our prognosticator caps to forecast the best Black Friday 2022 TV deals we’re expecting to see, and we’ll keep updating this list as more deals go live. A lot of these deals are on huge TVs –– 65 inches to a whopping 85 inches –– and have monster discounts on the price tag. This year, you can relax after that giant turkey dinner and win Christmas from the comfort of your couch by shopping online.

These deals are already changing by the day, and we’ll update this page as often as we can as discounts change or products sell out.

*This post was last updated on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST.

LG C2 Series 4K OLED Smart TVs

SPY TESTED

Last year there were deep Black Friday discounts on LG’s C1 Series OLED TVs, to the tune of up to $900 off. It was the best overall Black Friday deal of 2021, which is why we’re tightly crossing our fingers for a repeat this year on LG’s upgraded C2 series TVs.

We reviewed these TVs and loved them, so the potential of another 28% deal will have us watching these prices very closely on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022. Our reviewer sang the praises of the LG C2 Series as a smart TV, a gaming monitor, and a WebOS-based streaming machine. Already Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for 25% off. If this goes on sale on Black Friday, jump.

Courtesy of Amazon

Save $110 on the Amazon 4K 50″ Omni Fire TV

Amazon’s new Smart Fire TV is already on sale for $110 off, and Black Friday is almost two months away. Amazon is never shy about rolling out massive TV deals, especially during the holiday shopping season. The Omni Fire TV is made with a stunning 4K screen and has a Fire TV Alexa voice remote so you can navigate entertainment using just your voice. It’s perfect for accessing all your favorite movies and TV shows on a variety of streaming platforms from Netflix to Prime Video, Disney+ and more, and it’s got Alexa skills and smart home capabilities as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Samsung AU8000 Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs

Samsung has yet to dip its sizable toe into the early Black Friday waters, but based on last year’s sales we are expecting them to come strong again in 2022. The AU8000 Class line is made with a fine crystal layer across the screen that creates millions of true-to-life colors in what you’re watching. It’s got a 4K, ultra-fast processor and edge-lit contrast for fine details. It’s got multiple voice assistants built in for accessing all the streaming content and beyond, and the slim-fit wall mount means the outstanding design will blend in with your existing decor easily.

Courtesy of Amazon

Get Over $800 Off on the Sony X90K Series 85 Inch TV

Sony, however, is showing its hand early with this huge $800-off deal on their latest 4K Ultra HD TVs, the X90K Series. The massive 85-inch model is now marked down to $2,198.00, which bodes extremely well for a massive Black Friday/Cyber Monday extravaganza. We could not blame you if you decided to follow Sony’s lead and push in your chips early, given the chance to score this full-array LED Smart TV with Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive PlayStation 5 features at this price.

OVER $800 OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

SAMSUNG Q60A and Q80A Series QLED Smart TVs

It seemed like Samsung was giving away TVs for Christmas last year, and they’re already at it again. The 65-inch versions of the Q60A and Q80A series Smart TVs feature an expanded color range to go beyond simple HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers a vivid spectrum of color and contrast and has an air-slim design instantly elevating your space.

The Q60A is one of the best Samsung TVs in the budget category, and this is an affordable TV that still offers stunning 4K visuals. The Q80A is a step above, and with deals like these it falls squarely into the affordable category as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Save Up to $280 on the TCL 4-Series Roku TV

We named this TV the best 65-inch TV under $500 and runner-up for Best Budget Flat-Screen TV of 2021, and now we’re hoping TCL rolls out their 4-Series Roku TVs for deep discounts on Black Friday 2022. Judging by the fact that the 55-inch model is already 47% off at Amazon, we’re very optimistic. It comes with easy voice control built-in for helping you find movie and TV titles you’re interested in watching, and the stunning 4K HD resolution displays everything in stunning clarity. It’s got a high dynamic range for a lifelike viewing experience, and you can personalize the home screen to streamline your entertainment experience.

The TCL 4-Series is the brand’s most affordable TV line, but it’s still one of the best mid-range TVs for sale in 2021, even when it’s not on sale.

Courtesy of Amazon

Save Up to 23% on Samsung The Frame TVs

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, Samsung had some the best TV deals of all. In addition to the big sales at retailers like Amazon and Walmart, the official Samsung online store also hosted a massive Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale. One of the best deals was on their design-hero The Frame line of TVs.

The Frame TV from Samsung is known for its double life as a television and art piece when you want it to be. It can transform into a beautiful work of art of your choice when you’re not watching it, adding to the space rather than simply being a black hole on the wall. The QLED television can produce 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space and it’s got a quantum processor for elevating the picture to 4K using AI technology.

A very-early Black Friday preview may be happening right now on Amazon, as the 50- and 55-inch versions of The Frame are both over 20% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

Save Up to 33% on Samsung QN90B Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TVs

Samsung’s best overall TV of 2022 is made for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While Samsung’s all-new Neo QLED tech producing over 1 billion colors and incredible 4K resolution may be slightly north of many budgets, it’s exactly the kind of high-end TV people look to Black Friday deals to make accessible. And Samsung usually delivers on those hopes. In fact, the 85-inch model is on sale right now on Amazon for a full third off its retail price.

Courtesy of Amazon

Save Over $100 on Samsung 70″ Class 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV

Walmart was the place to find the great Cyber Monday doorbuster deal on Samsung’s Class 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV in 2021, among many other big deals offered by the big-box titan. Keep an eye on them again when the holiday blockbusters start on Black Friday 2022, as Walmart already has the 70-inch version of the Class 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV on sale for $120 off retail.

This TV from Samsung is one of their more affordable models. It’s built with a 4K crystal processor that upscales all the content you watch from movies to TV and sports events. It’s got a Pure Color feature that fine-tunes as the High Dynamic Range elevates the screen to millions of shades of color so you’ve got vivid detailing even during dark scenes. It’s got an Auto Game Mode that optimizes the screen when it senses you’re playing video games, and the Edge LEDs with Contrast Enhancer sharpen visuals with enhanced backlighting.

Courtesy of Walmart

Get $1500 off on the Samsung 75″ Class QLED Terrace Outdoor TV

This TV from Samsung is pricier than other models because it’s made to be used outside, rain or shine, so you get year-round, top-notch entertainment. It’s got an IP55 rating for protection from water and dust, and a 4K QLED screen for looking vivid even in sunlight. (This is the Partial Sun model; there is also a Full Sun model which is considerably pricier.)

Last year’s Black Friday deal of $1500 off the Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Terrace Outdoor TV is already being matched now. Will there be deeper cuts yet coming on Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Keep checking here for updates.

$1500 OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

Samsung Class Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs

What a difference a year makes. On Black Friday 2021 the 85-inch Samsung Class Neo QLED 8K Smart TV was $3,500 off, bringing its price down to $5,499. Eleven months later, the same set is already selling for just under $5,000, and the sales have not even started. Last year’s splurge could be this year’s huge bargain.

This 2021 Samsung QLED 85″ TV is made with Quantum Mini LEDs that reveal every hidden detail and amp up the ultra-fine contrast. It uses NextGen TV technology for high-quality, 4K TV and has a Neo Quantum 8K processor that upscales whatever you’re watching through powerful AI technology. The slim One Design not only gives you a beautiful viewing experience but also makes it a gadget you’ll want to be installed in your home.

Courtesy of Amazon

Get 47% Off on the Insignia 24-Inch Smart HD Fire TV

This smart TV from Insignia comes with an Alexa voice remote as well as access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes. You can control all your smart home devices from the TV and its small 24-inch screen size makes it perfect for a kitchen, home office or other space where your 85-inch flat-screen won’t fit.

Courtesy of Amazon

Save $300 on the TCL 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TVs This 65-inch 4K QLED TV from TCL uses mini LED technology for a stunning image and a bold, durable brushed metal design for construction you can count on. The QLED Quantum Dot technology delivers brightness, color volume and contrast for a vivid picture, and it’s got a THX game mode made for less smear, a better response time and no input lag. You can easily browse titles using just your voice the built-in cable management makes setting up the TV as easy and clutter-free as possible. Last year’s Black Friday discount on this set at Walmart was $400 off. It’s already at $300 off, and we’re keeping a sharp eye on it for further discounts. Courtesy of Walmart

TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K Smart TV at Walmart $998.00 $1299.99 23% OFF Buy Now

Save $150 on the Insignia 50″ Class F30 Series LED 4K Smart TV

Insignia is another affordable entertainment brand that makes great TVs at value-driven prices. This one has 4K UHD resolution, a step above regular HD, and the 50-inch size is perfect for smack dab in the middle of your living room. It’s made with super bright LEDs and high color contrast for a great viewing experience and has built-in voice assistant capabilities so you can control your entertainment hands-free.

Best Buy has already overperformed on last year’s Black Friday deal of $299.99 for this set — it’s $249.99 already. Could we be in for a sub-$200 deal on a 50-inch 4K TV on Black Friday?

Courtesy of Best Buy

Save 16% on the Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This is one of Amazon’s newest gadgets and their first foray into building TVs. But, as is the case with all of Amazon’s products, it does not disappoint. The Omni series comes with Fire TV built-in (of course) and a slew of great features, including hands-free Alexa access, 4K UHD graphics and three HDMI inputs to ensure you have all the space you need for your various consoles.

Amazon

Keep checking back throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We will continue to update this post with the best Cyber Monday TV deals we can find — stay tuned!

