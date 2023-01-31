The Best Blu-ray Players for Your Home Entertainment Set-Up

Everyone is streaming movies and TV shows these days, but when it comes to disc-based media, there’s still no beating the incredible picture and sound performance that you’ll get from a dedicated Blu-ray player (especially if you own a UHD model).

Made by all the same trusted brands that produce the best TVs on the market, whether you’re thinking about an LG, Sony, or a Panasonic, you’re in good hands. And while some players are rather bare-bones when it comes to playback options and web content, options like the Panasonic DP-UB9000 are engineered to deliver some of the best 4K upscaling and audio connectivity you’ll find on any A/V component.

There’s plenty of Blu-ray players to choose from though, which is why we’ve put together this roundup of all our favorite models you can buy right now.

best overall $293.99 Best for: Blu-ray fans that need a phenomenal player that will handle every kind of media you can throw at it, from UHD films to high-fi music files.

Why we chose it: A 4K Blu-ray player should be the command center for your entire A/V system, and the LG UBK90 is one of the best on the market.

Key specs:

Supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision

Supports WMV, MPEG, FLV, FLAC

webOS for streaming apps

LG doesn’t get as much attention for its 4K Blu-ray players, with other big names taking home the gold for the best models on the market. But it’s our humble opinion that when it’s a flagship player you’re looking for, the LG UBK90 is an unsung gem that more than gets the job done.

Not only does the UBK90 handle 4K Blu-rays and is backwards-compatible with regular Blu-rays and DVDs, but the player is optimized to deliver top-notch HDR performance, featuring onboard support of both HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats — so get ready to take those UHD flicks to the next level. Other great accolades include built-in Wi-Fi, USB connectivity, and a dedicated HDMI output for audio. And while we wish there was Dolby Atmos compatibility, the missing surround codec is one of the only detriments we can think of (except for the slightly higher price).

Pros Incredible picture and 4K upscaling

Supports multiple HDR formats

Includes dedicated HDMI port for audio

webOS is a great smart platform Cons Expensive

Doesn’t support Dolby Atmos

Amazon alexa and google assistant-ready Best for: Alexa-powered smart homes that want an excellent Blu-ray player for their Amazon ecosystem.

Why we chose it: On top of its easy-to-use Alexa controls, the Panasonic UB420 features some of the best picture processing and 4K upscaling of any modern Blu-ray player.

Key specs:

Supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG formats

Supports DSD, ALAC, WAV, and more

Compatible with Alexa

To create the ultimate home theatre system you need a Blu-ray player that delivers stunning and clear images as well as great sound. That’s what customers get with the Panasonic Streaming 4K Blu Ray Player. The player can deliver high-dynamic playback in three 4K/HDR formats, including HDR10+, HDR10, and hybrid log-gamma with an HCX Processor for Ultra HD Blu-ray discs. The 4K Chroma Processor built into the Panasonic provides stunning color and depth with natural textures you can see on-screen. Built with twin HDMI pure AV outputs, the Panasonic works with all major stereo systems for immersive surround sound. Users can quickly access streaming apps like Netflix and Youtube, as well as Amazon Prime. The Panasonic has a voice assistant that can be connected to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Pros Incredible sound and picture capabilities

Excellent 4K upscaling

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Includes two HDMI ports Cons A little pricey

Doesn’t support Dolby Atmos

Image courtesy of Amazon best portable option $89.99 Best for: Constant commuters and those that want to take their much-lauded Blu-ray collection on the go.

Why we chose it: While maybe not as practical as a stay-at-home player or streaming a movie on your phone, the Didar Blu-ray DVD Player is built from the ground-up to give you excellent picture and sound quality on a small scale.

Key specs:

Multi-region support

Includes HDMI and RCA outputs

Supports Dolby Digital+, Dolby TrueHD, and DTS

Whether you’re short on space or want a Blu-ray player that you can easily travel with, the Mini Blu-ray Disc Player from Didar is a great option for a compact and affordable player. Blu-rays are displayed in Full HD 1080P with depth and clarity. The unit can also play DVDs and CDs, while also using the USB port to play music with Dolby Audio. The plug and play unit comes with an HDMI and AV Output as well as error correction that ensures visuals and audio are always synced. The Mini player comes with a remote control, HDMI and A/V cable.

Pros Convenient size and great picture performance

Can be connected using HDMI or regular A/V cables

User-friendly interface

Relatively inexpensive Cons No built-in screen

Doesn’t support 4K playback

Image courtesy of Target simple setup $73.00 Best for: Those looking for a great Sony Blu-ray Player that won’t break the bank.

Why we chose it: The Sony BDPS1700 is several years old now, but if you’re looking for a player that will make all your existing Blu-rays and DVDs look fantastic, and don’t mind hooking up an Ethernet cable for apps, this is the player for you.

Key specs:

Supports up to 1080p HD

Built-in USB support

Watch your favorite Blu-ray and DVD discs and access streaming sites all from the Sony Blu-ray Disc Player. Affordable and versatile, the Sony provides 1080 HD pictures and access to dozens of streaming sites, including Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu. The unit plays Blu-ray discs and can upscale older DVDs to almost HD quality. The front of the unit also includes a USB slot that allows users to display their images and play videos directly from a USB. The Sony comes with a remote controller and the setup is simple and straightforward.

Pros Easy setup and simple design

Plays both Blu-rays and DVDs

Built-in streaming apps (Ethernet required) Cons Doesn’t support 4K

Not HDR-friendly

Image courtesy of Target has built-in wi-ifi $88.00 Best for: Streaming your favorite movies from Netflix and more, with the convenience of built-in Wi-Fi for web content.

Why we chose it: Everyone seems to be streaming from some A/V device these days, but let’s not forget how great it is to stream flicks from a rock-solid Blu-ray Player like the Sony BDP-BX370.

Key specs:

Supports up to 1080p HD

Built-in USB support

Includes built-in Wi-Fi

For a Blu-ray player that has everything you need to watch, well, just about anything, there’s the Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-ray Disc Player. Blu-ray discs can be watched in full HD, while DVDs can be instantly upscaled to almost HD quality video. The Sony features built-in WiFi for access to streaming sites like Netflix and YouTube, as well as screen mirroring that easily shows smartphone content directly on your big screen. Easy to set up and use, the Sony comes with an HDMI cord, super quick start mode, and has a recently redesigned user interface that is simple to navigate. Users can stream from WiFi or by using the USB hub.

Pros Simple setup and design

Built-in Wi-Fi for streaming and apps

Includes HDMI cable Cons No 4K playback

Lacks HDR support

Image courtesy of Target best 4k upscaling $258.00 Best for: Movie fans who love watching their favorite flicks in unrivaled UHD resolution.

Why we chose it: 4K upscaling is a must for pretty much any TV these days, which makes the Sony UBP-X700 the perfect companion player for all your Blu-rays and DVDs.

Key specs:

4K compatibility

Supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision

Supports High-Resolution Audio

Bring the ultimate movie and sports watching experience directly into your home with the Sony UBP- X700/M 4K Ultra HD Home Theater Streaming Blu-ray Player. The Sony allows users to play their 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs in the crisp and clear quality they were meant to be seen in. Even for discs not made with 4K technology, they can still be upscaled to 60p. Ideal for home theatre systems, the Sony features dual HDMI outputs to allow for A/V separation and in turn a clearer sound quality, helping the Blu-ray player double as a sound system. The Sony is compatible with Netflix and includes USB and HDMI connectors, as well as WiFi and Dolby Digital.

Pros Top-notch 4K upscaling

Great for 4K streaming

Supports hi-res music playback

Includes dual HDMI inputs Cons Doesn’t support Dolby Atmos

Expensive

best splurge $984.96 $1,069.97 8% off Best for: When you want a Blu-ray player that does it all, look no further than the Panasonic DP-UB9000.

Why we chose it: From its top-shelf picture processing and 4K upscaling, to its incredible HDR support and expanded audio options, there’s simply nothing better than the DP-UB9000.

Key specs:

4K compatibility

Supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats

If you’re serious about movies, then it doesn’t get much better than the Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player. The Panasonic 4K PRO HDR model Ultra HD Blu-ray Player features an HCX Processor for Ultra HD Blu-ray that delivers precise, high definition images for pictures like you’ve never seen before. Blu-ray discs from all regions can be played on the Panasonic, which supports multiple HDR formats, including the latest HDR playback of HDR10+TM dynamic metadata standard, which is also compatible with Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma. The Panasonic has been built to ensure noise and vibration are at a minimum and features several analog lines that allow users to connect the unit to their home theatre sound system.