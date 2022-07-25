The Best Cheap Monitors You Can Buy in 2022 Start at Just $82

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A good monitor has become essential, especially when working from home. A simple, well-made monitor typically works for most people. However, finding the best computer monitor doesn’t have to break the bank. With more and more people working remotely, affordable monitors are more readily available than ever. That said, when shopping for a great, cheap monitor, you should keep some basic specs in mind.

For starters, at the very least, you want a model with a 1080p resolution. While the sharpness of 1440p and 4K monitors is impressive, they will undoubtedly come with a heftier price tag. You can also find quality on the lower end with it comes to pixels. However, we suggest 1080p as a good starting point.

Then there’s screen size, which is a matter of preference. Depending on the space of your desk and usage, you’ll want to select a screen size that is suitable for you. There are curved monitors for larger, surround viewing and touch screen models if you desire a more hands-on approach.

As you shop for a cheap monitor, you may also want to consider panels. Regarding general use, a liquid crystal display (LCD) IPS panel is superior to VA and TN panels. IPS panels allow colors to pop while giving blacks a deeper tone. However, the others will also work just fine when trying to save a few bucks. While there aren’t any OLED or QLED computer monitors under $200, you can find a handful of LED models, which offer a step up from basic LCD displays.

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cheap monitors so you can WFH or game without breaking the bank. For our purposes, we’re defining cheap computer monitors as any highly-rated monitor under $250, with the majority of our selections priced under $150.

1. HP 27FWA 27-Inch 1080p Monitor

BEST OVERALL

The HP 27FWA offers spectacular visuals at an affordable price. It has a 1080p resolution and can tilt to adjust as needed. The micro-edge display provides wide, maximized viewing, while the USB allows easy hook-up. While gamers and creative professionals may want to opt for something with more advanced specs, this model’s crisp, clear presentation makes it one of the best cheap monitors to add to your home office setup.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Acer SB220Q 21.5-Inch Monitor

BEST MONITOR UNDER $100

There are a lot of high-quality computer monitors under $200 worth purchasing in 2022, but there aren’t many under the $100 price point. And that’s why this thin Acer monitor with 920 x 1080 is such a great deal. It’s a good entry-level gaming monitor or second computer monitor for your home office. The price might seem too good to be true, but this Acer monitor is backed by more than 39,000 Amazon customer ratings and has an overall rating of 4.7 stars, one of the highest on this list.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. HP Pavilion 22CWA 21.5-Inch 1080p Monitor

BEST MONITOR UNDER $150

This 21.5-inch full HD monitor from HP offers a significant bang for your buck. It provides 1080p resolution and features an anti-glare IPS LED-backlit panel, so it’s easy on the eyes. The adjustable tilt allows you to view at various angles, and it has easy access to VGA and HDMI setups for simple plug-and-play.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Sceptre Ultra Thin 1080p Monitor

AMAZON’S CHOICE

The Sceptre offers two HDMI ports and VGA connectivity, allowing you to have multiple devices connected without switching the HDMI cable from one laptop to another. It features a slim profile, 24-inch screen and even a pair of speakers. The 1080p resolution offers excellent visuals, making it another perfect option for working from home. With over 11,000 5-star ratings from happy customers, it’s easy to see how this cheap monitor made Amazon’s choice list.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Sceptre 24-Inch Curved 75Hz Gaming LED Monitor

BEST FOR GAMING

Currently, the best cheap monitor for gaming comes courtesy of Sceptre. The brand’s 75Hz curved gaming monitor gives you an additional 24-inch screen to enjoy your gameplay. The best cheap gaming monitors offer plenty of ports, and this monitor features HDMI, VGA, and PC audio input ports. Plus, this device is backed by more than 15,000 Amazon customer ratings. If you can’t afford to splurge on Samsung’s gorgeous Odyssey Neo line of gaming monitors, then these cheap gaming monitors are a good entry point to try out curved screens.

Read More: The Top Curved Gaming Monitor for 2022

Courtesy of Amazon

6. BenQ 24-Inch 1080P Monitor

MOST VERSATILE

BenQ’s basic, budget-friendly monitor is a great option for work and play. It has a simple, unobtrusive design with crisp 1080P picture and blue-light filtering to protect your eyes on long days in front of the screen. The 1ms response time makes it suited for gaming, too. It’s an excellent cheap monitor option for a home office, casual gaming setup or use at the office.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Acer IPS LED FreeSync Monitor

BEST BASIC

Though it’s not the sleekest monitor in the world, this option from Acer is one of the most budget-friendly gaming monitors on the market. Gaming-specific features include AMD FreeSync technology, which decreases input lag. The IPS display allows for wider viewing angles, and HDMI and VGA inputs give you more ways to connect.

Courtesy of Best Buy

8. Samsung – T350 Series 27″ IPS LED FHD

ON SALE!

At full retail, this monitor from Samsung clocks in at over $200, but it can be found on sale from Best Buy and Amazon for $150. Even at the full cost, this 27″ monitor is very reasonably priced. It has an attractive matte black look and an IPS display for easy viewing at any angle. A 75Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth picture. It’s also designed to filter out blue light for more comfortable viewing.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Dell S2721NX AMD FreeSync

BEST DEAL FOR GAMERS

This is another discounted computer, so we can’t guarantee that this will stay a sub $200 monitor forever. That said, you get a sleek and capable gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync to reduce input lag, a 75Hz refresh rate and a clear IPS display. The adjustable stand makes for comfortable viewing, and there’s a slot on the back for cable management.

ON SALE

Courtesy of Best Buy

10. LG 24MP88HV-S Neo Blade III Monitor

BEST DESIGN

This 24-inch monitor is a good size for work or home use. It has a sleek silver-tone stand and ultra-slim bezels that make it look more expensive than it is. As for the display, it has rich colors and 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum and full HD IPS display. This full HD IPS monitor also offers a 75hz refresh rate, the highest you’ll get at this price point.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. ViewSonic VA2055SA 20-Inch 1080p LED Monitor

BEST WFH DEAL

Many small businesses use ViewSonic computer monitors because they’re affordable and reliable. They come with just what you need for enhanced productivity — no more, no less. For a limited time, this popular ViewSonic second monitor is discounted by 45%, bringing the price down to just $82. This is another Amazon’s Choice product, which means it’s backed by thousands of positive customer reviews.

ON SALE

Courtesy of Amazon

Get a Wireless Keyboard and Never Tie Yourself Down to Your Computer Again