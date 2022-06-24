Accidents Happen, Why Is Why We Keep a Dash Cam Handy to Capture the Unexpected

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to keeping yourself safe on the road, wearing your seat belt, obeying traffic laws and keeping your vehicle in good working condition aren’t the only considerations. Dash cams also provide an added layer of protection, whether they are used to record what’s happening outside of your vehicle, inside your vehicle, providing blind-spot viewing or even acting as a GPS locator.

What to Consider Before Buying a Dash Cam

Dash cams have several features and thanks to their increase in popularity, they are becoming more affordable for the average driver. In the case of accidents, dash camera footage can help provide insurance companies and law enforcement with footage of who was at fault. They can also be helpful in the event of a hit and run; some dash cams have parking monitors that activate in the event of activity.

For drivers who use their car for work purposes, including Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers, dash cams that record footage inside the car can also provide an added layer of protection for the driver. Many dash cameras also include large screens that provide drivers with blind-spot viewing, which is especially important for cars that don’t have this feature built-in.

What We Looked for When Choosing the Best Dash Cams

We picked out options at a variety of price points, so you can find the one that best suits your budget and needs. These cameras offer different features, as well. For example, some include interior-facing cabin cameras and touch screens, while others are just bare-bones cameras that won’t be a distraction while you’re driving. We also picked out options that have loop recording and G-sensors for collision detection. We turned to top brands like Garmin

If you’re looking for a way to provide more protection for yourself and your passengers, check out our top picks for the best dash cams available now.

1. Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 Your dash cam shouldn’t be a distraction. The tiny Garmin Mini tucks neatly behind your rearview mirror, so you don’t have to think about it until you need it. You can also control it using your voice. You can also save your video clips to easily access them from your phone. You can also access local storage with the microSD card. The camera has a 140 Degree field of view and records in 1080p. Pros: Economical option. Access to digital files through Garmin Vault. Easy to place discreetly. Cons: No display, so harder to tell if the camera is adjusted properly. Courtesy of Amazon Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 $109.99 $129.99 15% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

2. Nextbase 322GW Dash Cam Nextbase ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to key features people look for in a dash cam. This camera boasts full HD recording, a wide recording angle and WiFi and Bluetooth compatibility. The dash cam also has a cleverly designed mount that attaches to the body of the camera, meaning it won’t protrude as much from the windshield. The camera also has a handy touch screen for easy control. Plus, the camera has a built-in parking mode, which will start recording in the event of a collision while the car is parked. Pros: Touch-screen design. WiFi and Bluetooth capable. Discreet mounting. Cons: Pricier than some other options. Courtesy of Amazon Nextbase 322GW Dash Cam $239.98 Buy Now on Amazon

3. Vantrue N2 Pro This dash cam from Vantrue is a great option for any rideshare driver. That’s because it includes a forward-facing camera, as well as a cabin-facing camera. Like other options, it utilizes loop recording, so you don’t have to worry about running out of storage. Potential incidents are saved, thanks to the G-sensor. There’s also a small display that shows both the inside and outside cameras, making it easy to monitor and adjust them. Pros: Cabin and front-facing camera make this a good option for rideshare. Designed to withstand being inside hot cars. Cons: Not as sleek or discreet as others on this list. Courtesy of Amazon Vantrue N2 Pro $169.99 $199.99 15% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

4. Garmin Dash Cam 57 If you want a basic dash cam with added features over the Mini 2, pick up Garmin’s Dash Cam 57. It’s an economical option that’s compact and discreet, but it has the added advantage of a screen. There are also driver alerts like lane departure and collision warnings to keep you aware on the road. The camera automatically uploads files through WiFi, so you can easily access them using Garmin’s Vault app. The camera also has built-in GPS for more accurate video. You can also control this camera using voice. Pros: Voice controls. Includes display. Driver alerts. Cons: Not a touch screen. Garmin Dash Cam 57 $179.99 $189.99 5% OFF Buy Now on Amazon