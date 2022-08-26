The Best Gaming Glasses Block Blue Light to Keep You in the Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Most of us spend a lot of time looking at screens, and that’s doubly true if you’re a gamer. Whether you’re a console or PC gamer, excessive screen time can have potentially harmful effects. Much of the focus has been on blue light. If you’re a gamer, blue light-blocking gaming glasses can be one way to control the amount of blue light you get. And there are some surprisingly stylish options out there, too.

What Is Blue Light?

Blue light isn’t just artificial light; the sun produces it, meaning blue light has been with us since before the advent of screens. But blue light is also produced by TVs, computer screens and smartphones. It’s more prevalent in fluorescent lights than in incandescent, meaning that you’re exposed to blue light even when you’re not looking at your screen. Blue light is more prevalent now than ever, especially if you’re a gamer.

But blue light is not all bad; it is beneficial during the day because it boosts alertness and mood. However, blue light can be problematic at night, and studies have shown that blue light can disrupt melatonin, a natural hormone that’s part of the sleep cycle. A Harvard study found that “blue light suppressed melatonin for about twice as long as the green light and shifted circadian rhythms by twice as much.” If you’re having trouble with sleep, and not just because you keep taking Ls, gaming glasses can potentially mitigate the disruptive effects of blue light on the sleep cycle.

Another oft-discussed aspect of screen time is eye strain, which can lead to headaches and dry, irritated eyes. However, a double-blind study showed that blue light glasses had no significant effect on digital eye strain. A better way to reduce eye strain is to follow the 20/20/20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. That can be tough in the middle of a long gaming session, but at the very least, you can try to follow the rule in the lulls between games. Another way to reduce eye strain is to ensure your computer and other devices are not too close to your face.

How to Choose the Best Gaming Glasses

Blue light glasses work as gaming glasses, but there is a range of brands specifically made with gamers in mind. For example, Horus considers the weight of the temples to better fit with headphones.

How much blue light you can filter out will be affected by the color of the lenses. Yellow and amber lenses will filter more blue light, but they will affect the colors you see on the screen. A more transparent tint will filter out less blue light but won’t affect the look of your game as much.

Consider these gaming glasses if you want to keep your head in the game.

1. Gunnar Intercept Gaming Glasses

When you take your vision as seriously as your gaming, going with doctor-recommended gaming glasses is the way to go. The Gunner Intercept Gaming Glasses come with 65% blue-light-blocking lenses that are slightly tinted yellow. You can pair the frames with less or more powerful blue-blocking lenses that range from clear to dark amber through the Gunnar website. If you want to continue reign supreme during late-night battle royales in Fortnite, we recommend a pair of Gunnar glasses.

2. Zenni Call of Duty League Glasses

Zenni, one of our favorite purveyors of affordable eyewear, teamed up with Call of Duty on these surprisingly stylish gaming glasses. The frames are transparent and feature the Call of Duty logo on the side. They come in a custom Call of Duty case with a cleaning cloth. They’re customizable, too. You can add blue-light filtering to them, as well as your prescription.

3. HORUS X • Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Horus X’s frames are affordable and simple, and they’re available with different tints depending on how much blue light you want to block out. The thin temples are designed to be more comfortable with gaming headsets, and the lightweight frames keep you comfortable.

4. Zenni Hater BLOKrZ 85232918

Zenni’s Hater BLOKrZ is a silly name, but it’s for a good cause; purchases from this collection support anti-bullying outreach for LGBT youth. These glasses are also part of Zenni’s gaming collection and, like all of Zenni’s glasses, can be customized with your prescription or sun protection.

5. Gunnar Razer Gaming Glasses

The Gunnar Razer gaming glasses provide slight magnification to help you focus on your tasks. The nose pieces are adjustable, so even if you have a large bridge, you can have these glasses rest comfortably. The lenses are sturdy, with a scratch-resistant coating and 65 blue light protection.

6. LensDirect Emory

Lens Direct gives you plenty of options on these stylish Emory frames. You can include blue-blocking lenses as well as use your prescription. There are 13 different styles to choose from, including a microfiber cloth and case to protect and clean your lenses.

7. Felix Gray Roebling

These handcrafted Italian circular frames look great on most faces regardless of gender. The lenses use proprietary technology to filter out blue light and reduce glare. Since they don’t have that yellow tint associated with most gaming glasses, you can wear these for work all day, then get your game on at night. These glasses are great for those seeking style and all-day blue light protection.

8. Gameking Ultra Blue Light Blocking Clip-On Computer Glasses

When you need your prescription glasses to see clearly, getting a custom pair of prescription blue block glasses can be expensive. The Gameking clip-on glasses are a great alternative option. These clip onto your existing frames and protect your eyes from eye-fatiguing blue light. Keep in mind they will only fit rectangular frames. They are also available in two styles — ones that flip out of the way and those that don’t.

9. Anrri Blue Light Blocking Glasses

The Anrri glasses are great for those who spend hours upon hours in front of their computer and phone. At $26, these glasses are an affordable way to reduce eye strain from pesky blue light from your devices. Anrri claims the glasses block 90% of blue light resulting in less eye fatigue and better sleep. The frames are available in four colors from Amazon and are backed by a lifetime warranty.

10. Clip-on Blue Light Blocking Glasses

These “pinch and clip” clip-on blue-blocking solutions are great for those who like their existing prescription glasses and don’t want to buy a new pair. You can easily clip and remove these Prospek clip-ons with one hand with its nifty pinch and clip design. They are more squarish, so these are more suitable with that style of frames for the best protection.

11. Prospeck Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Looking for blue-blocking glasses without the major yellowish or amber tint? The Propseck Blue Light Blocking Glasses block that unwanted blue light from harming your eyes while not coloring everything you see with a yellow or orange hue. The lenses are anti-reflective and anti-glare and provide a comfortable seeing experience whether you are working, reading or gaming.

12. ElementsActive Anti-Blue Blocking Computer Glasses

These blue-light-blocking glasses for gamers are a great option for those who already wear glasses but don’t have any blue-blocking lenses to help protect their eyes. These slide over your existing glasses so you can continue to see (seeing is important) and protect your eyes from harmful blue light. The frames are highly durable with a flexible material that can withstand a lot of turbulence while maintaining an affordable price tag.

13. Readerest Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses

We get it — there are many blue-blocking gaming glasses out there that aren’t exactly what you’d call “stylish.” The Readerest, on the other hand, protect your eyes from unwanted blue light. The stylish squarish frames look good enough to wear to the office or even on date night, and the frames are available in 10 different colors. Not bad for some specs that are under $20.

14. BluTech Eye-Density

Office or computer warriors will appreciate these stylish and square BluTech Eye Density computer glasses. They look good enough for a night out on the town but will protect your eyes during office hours from harmful blue light that potentially causes eye strain. They are a little pricier at $60 and are available in only two colors (blue and red), but these are some better-looking blue-blocking glasses.

15. Cyxus Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses

With over 19 different frame colors to choose from, you’ll be able to find a pair that fits your style. And while you’re owning the competition during those marathon gaming sessions, your eyes will be protected from high-energy blue light and UV400. So even after staring at a TV or computer screen for hours, your eyes won’t feel like they are melting. And all this valuable eye protection only costs about $17 on Amazon.

16. Prive Revaux The Visionary

These luxury blue-blocking gaming glasses make a statement without taking it out on your bank statement. The stylish square frames with dotted corner trim pair nicely with office attire and whatever you wear to have a night out on the town. If you’re wearing them for work, your eyes stay protected thanks to blue-light-blocking lenses. Plus, they don’t turn everything orange or yellow. You’d think all this style would cost you an arm and a leg, but you can snag these specs for only $30.

17. BluBlox Echo Computer Glasses

With clear lenses, these glasses protect your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting color or giving everything a yellowish hue. Since they are clear lenses, you don’t have to worry about wearing them anywhere but your basement while you game — you can rock these in the office and look great. You can even make these your everyday glasses by adding your prescription to the lenses. This pair is proof that gaming glasses can look great, too.

18. Uvex Skyper Blue Light Blocking Glasses

When you want maximum eye protection and don’t mind the orange hue, the Uvex Skyper Blue Blocking glasses protect your eyes during all-night gaming sessions. For gamers or office workers who play or work during the night, the combination of darkness and the light from the display can create more eye irritation and strain. These glasses surround the eye, so no harmful light gets in. Admittedly, these aren’t the most stylish, but that makes them perfect for nighttime use.

19. St Michel Round Golden Eyeglasses

Thin metal frames have a classic look that never goes out of style. Add EBD Blue lenses to the mix and have great-looking glasses that protect your eyes whether you’re in the office or gaming. The lenses are also scratch-proof for a little extra protection. These blue-blocking glasses are available in seven colors and three different sizes to match your glasses with your face shape and personal style.

20. Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Protect your eyes and look great while doing it. Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses provide a little more style to relieving eye strain from working all day in front of a computer and long gaming sessions. These don’t sport the yellowish tint or dark amber frames, but they help reduce eye strain and fatigue with UV400 glare.

21. Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses

With slightly amber-tinted lenses, the Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses reduce the amount of eye strain you experience when you’ve been marathoning Call of Duty or staring at spreadsheets all day long. The lenses provide UV400 glare reduction, while the TR90 frames use a durable nylon material to protect them from wear and tear.

22. HyperX Gaming Eyewear

Sporting clear lenses, the HyperX Gaming Eyewear glasses look good enough to wear outside. The frames resemble the shape and thinness of Ray-Ban New Wayfarer shades (the slim ones), while the MR-8 lens material protects your eyes without causing color distortion (yellow tint). These gaming glasses are a stylish way to protect your eyes while keeping colors looking the same.

23. TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Fashionable and practical are two common words used when looking through the 8,800 Amazon user reviews for these shades. The frames come in 10 different colors and are lightweight and abrasion-resistant. The lenses are slightly tinted and block harmful light wavelengths to relieve eye stress. And the best part, they’re an inexpensive eye relief solution.

24. J+S Vision Blue Light Gaming Glasses

The J+S Vision Blue Light Gaming Glasses are a prime choice for zero magnification and low color distortion. Color distortion stays low by allowing unharmful blue light through while blocking 90% of the harmful stuff. Plus, you can select between five different frame styles and seven colors, so you can match your style while staying protected.

25. Gameking Computer Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Available in four different styles, the Gameking Blue Blocking Glasses use TR90 frames — like the Gamma Ray glasses — to reduce wear and tear. The slightly tinted lenses filter out roughly 82% of harmful light rays, keeping your eyes sharp during long nights with the squad. Besides the GK300 model, which has plain black frames, most of the frames have some writing or design on them to show off your inner geek. Overall, these are an inexpensive solution to get rid of headaches and sleep better at night after long periods in front of the TV or computer.

